Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- $15,995Great Deal | $4,257 below market
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT20,800 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG2KR773512
Stock: 773512A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,077Great Deal | $3,875 below market
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT10,785 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint - Alpharetta / Georgia
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Only 10,781 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! Carfax One-Owner Vehicle. This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Black Finish I/P Bezel, Bright Belt Moldings , MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, 2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet Northpoint, 2175 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!*Contact Us*Phone: 678-352-2003, E-mail: swalker@malcolmcunninghamauto.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8KR797751
Stock: P5332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-03-2020
- $19,778Great Deal | $4,165 below market
Certified 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet13,279 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Woodys Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Chillicothe / Missouri
For the most accurate prices and vehicle information go to www.wowwoodys.com. One Owner! Check out this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan equipped with an FWD 3.6L V6 engine. Top options include Leather Heated Seats, Remote Start, Third Row Seating, Backup Camera, 6.5" Touchscreen Media Center & so much more. Additonal features: Carpet Floor Trim, Cargo Space Lights, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" FULLY PAINTED BLACK (STD), Uconnect w/Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, SAFETY SPHERE GROUP -inc: Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, Rear Child Safety Locks, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29N -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Base bundle price assumes a $600 rebate from our lender and the purchase of a service contract. A 199.00 admin fee will be added. Non bundle pricing will increase the vehicle price 3600.Limited time offer: Bundle pricing due to a limited staff. Sorry but Not sorry. Wonderful Bundle strings attached. Get low interest rates and save 3,600 with bundle pricing!!! Wholesale Pricing + Breakdown Protection + Low Interest Rates = YOU WINWant a custom video? Just text your name and the stock number to 660-247-5319 This vehicle's stock is 19MK17-LNR*Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Grand Caravan GT *ParkView Back-Up Camera, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Lip Spoiler, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD), Deep Tinted Glass, Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, BILLET CLEARCOAT, 2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Fully Painted Black, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Systems Monitor.*Why Choose Woody's? *One Low Price & No Hassles on over 1,000 Cars, Trucks, SUVs & Minivans. Plus, FREE Smart Certified Warranties on Most Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Products. With the largest, most diverse inventory in Middle America, you can view all makes in one location! Wow!~ Check out our website to see 50+ more pictures, custom videos walkarounds/virtual test drives of each vehicle, free history reports and much more!~ Our award winning Finance Team works with over 25 lenders to get you the best rate and payment! Our ASE Certified Master Technicians Perform 125 Point Inspections on all certified vehicles on our 15AcreMegaLot!~ Appointments are strongly encouraged by calling 888-869-0963.~ We look forward to seeing you soon!*Disclaimer:***After all applicable rebates and discounts, see dealer for details. Excludes tax, title, license fees. . Errors occur with regard to web content. We reserve the right to correct these errors and may not be held accountable for them. We appreciate your understanding and apologize for any errors and ask that you please call to verify mileage, availability and anything else of importance to you before making a trip to our dealership.*Factory Certified: Inspected & Protected*This vehicle comes with a Like-New warranty which is Factory-Backed by Chrysler: a 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain and 3 Month/3,000 Mile Maximum Care plus much more! Please contact your sales advisor to confirm certification as not all vehicles qualify due to but not limited to buy back, recalls, loaners, year, miles, etc.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG5KR739058
Stock: 19MK17
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- $16,989Great Deal | $5,308 below market
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE2,612 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
C & S Hyundai - Waterloo / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG2KR680359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,998
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE197,386 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Leskovar Mitsubishi - Kennewick / Washington
1999 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SE, SOLD AS IS FOR PARTS AND SALVAGE ONLY DUE TO AGE AND MILES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan SE.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B4GP44GXXR125559
Stock: Q1727A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,441Great Deal | $5,082 below market
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE7,797 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
All Star Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Bridgeton / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG9KR794827
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$9,149Great Deal
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT78,787 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
North Corpus Christi Honda - Corpus Christi / Texas
EXCELLENT FAMILY VEHICLE AND PERFECT FOR 1ST TIME BUYER OR CHALLENGED CREDIT.Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 30th Anniversary FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT **CLEAN CARFAX**, **DEALER SERVICED**, **LOCAL TRADE**.Odometer is 24833 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG5ER416524
Stock: 51393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- $13,540Great Deal | $4,835 below market
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet40,203 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG7JR318876
Stock: 8876
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- $11,899Great Deal | $3,295 below market
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package38,288 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
As much as it alters the road, this smooth MiniVan transforms its driver* ! This car sparkles!! This car sparkles!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! Why pay more for less** As much as it alters the road, this smooth MiniVan transforms its driver* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! NEW LOW PRICE! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones - Dual... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2016Dodge Grand Caravan AVP/SE in Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR125705
Stock: UT14952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- Price Drop$11,000Great Deal
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet57,996 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR849496
Stock: T06089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $10,888Great Deal | $4,087 below market
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT53,717 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT GUARANTEED FINANCE APPROVAL FOR EVERYONE...., TROPICAL CHEVROLET USED CAR SUPERSTORE......Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8JR209717
Stock: R16840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $16,500Great Deal | $4,130 below market
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT35,445 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this wonderful 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan in Granite Pearlcoat. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Navigation System, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, 3rd row seating, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Grand Caravan SXT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 14794 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Here at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG1JR210336
Stock: R10336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $10,888Great Deal | $4,606 below market
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet53,260 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT GUARANTEED FINANCE APPROVAL FOR EVERYONE..., TROPICAL CHEVROLET USED CAR SUPERCENTER.........Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG8JR335976
Stock: R16838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- $3,250Great Deal | $1,494 below market
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT176,750 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG4CR201911
Stock: 5201911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- $16,998Great Deal
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE22,894 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Gulf Freeway - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Houston / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG1KR608617
Stock: 19048004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $17,995Great Deal | $4,338 below market
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet11,642 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Queens Best Auto - Jamaica / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEGXKR679889
Stock: 679889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,994Great Deal | $4,337 below market
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT48,113 milesDelivery available*
Jenkins Kia of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 25 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV), Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, Black Finish I/P Bezel, Bright Belt Moldings , MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (FFV) (STD), BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, PREMIUM SEATS W/SUEDE INSERTS, BLACK ONYX CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, 2ND ROW STOW 'N GO BUCKET SEATS (STD), Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Dodge Grand Caravan come see us at Jenkins Kia of Gainesville, 2810 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32609. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8KR619600
Stock: 12CP0225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- $11,639Great Deal | $3,779 below market
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet54,573 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Tropical Chevrolet - Miami Shores / Florida
White Knuckle Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT GUARANTEED FINANCE APPROVAL FOR EVERYONE......., LOWEST PRICES IN FLORIDA......., TROPICAL CHEVROLET SUPERSTORE.......Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG8JR336366
Stock: R16729
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020