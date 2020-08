Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Dick Dyer Toyota - Columbia / South Carolina

2015 Dodge Grand CaravanOdometer is 38062 miles below market average!THIS VEHICLES INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING FEATURES: 17" Wheel Covers, 2nd Row Bench w/Rear Stow 'N Go 60/40, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.Reviews: * Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGBGXFR518078

Stock: M127355A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-28-2020