Consumer Rating
(22)
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations
  • Affordable base price
  • Doesn't ride as smoothly over rough roads and bumps as competing minivans
  • Limited legroom can make it hard for taller drivers to get comfortable
  • V6 engine can get loud and noisy during hard acceleration
  • Touchscreen interface is slow and unattractive
List Price Range
$10,995 - $24,995
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is all about transporting a bunch of people at an affordable price. This seven-passenger minivan undercuts its least expensive competitor by thousands of dollars when new. Even when loaded to the hilt with options, the price tag doesn't come close to its high-rent rivals. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Grand Caravan doesn't skimp on features even with that budget price. At the most basic SE trim level, the Grand Caravan comes with tri-zone climate control, heated mirrors, a central touchscreen display and, for models produced later in the year, a rearview camera.

The Grand Caravan's low price is reflected in its overall lack of refinement compared to the competition, however. This is the 10th model year for this iteration of the Grand Caravan, and the only time the cabin received an update in that time was in 2011. While interior materials are generally fine by today's standards, the overall design looks dated. This is no more apparent than with the inclusion of Dodge's ancient touchscreen interface. Its low-quality graphics and slow response times are outclassed by competitors' systems, especially the Uconnect interface found in the Chrysler Pacifica. 

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is certainly the least expensive minivan, but spend a little more and you'll get a people mover that feels modern. The new Chrysler Pacifica (which replaces the Town & Country) boasts a luxurious interior and a long list of creature comforts. The Kia Sedona is similarly handsome inside, with available leg cushions for second-row passengers who just want to kick back. The Toyota Sienna's is extremely comfortable and has a stout V6 engine, while Honda's Odyssey gets a full redesign this year and should continue to set the standard for a van that does everything very well.

Though these other minivans can't compete with the Grand Caravan on price, the old maxim that you get what you pay for certainly rings true here.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Later in the model year, a rearview camera will also be standard. Optional features in the GT-specific Safety Sphere Group include a blind-spot monitoring system and rear parking and cross-traffic sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average stopping distance for a minivan.

In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Grand Caravan was given the lowest possible rating of Poor.

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: SE, SE Plus, SXT and GT.

The base SE has a reasonably solid standard equipment list, including 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), cruise control, rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a conversation mirror, a second-row bench seat, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, controlled via a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.

The SE can be ordered with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, satellite radio, a USB port, and Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity. For buyers with special mobility needs, the Mobility Prep Package II with Load Leveling is available on the SE. Second-row bucket seats are an optional upgrade and offer the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature.

The SE Plus comes with the above equipment as standard, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, upgraded upholstery and trim, a front floor console, second-row captain's chairs with an additional floor console and rear privacy glass.

The Grand Caravan SXT added features include chrome exterior trim, foglights, automatic headlights, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, remote engine start, a larger floor console, leather upholstery with suede inserts and an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar).

The SXT's feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, second- and third-row sunshades, heated front and second-row seats, ambient lighting and voice controls.

The range-topping Grand Caravan is the GT. It takes the standard content from the SXT with the Driver Convenience Group (minus the chrome and roof rails) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, different wheels, black interior accents, a driver information center, a 115-volt household-style outlet, full leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display with navigation, a rearview camera (if previous to the midyear update) and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system.

Different trims also get access to special options packages. All models can be ordered with a DVD entertainment system, which bundles the GT's touchscreen with a 9-inch second-row display screen, an HDMI input, the rearview camera, satellite radio, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet. The Blacktop appearance package, available on the SE Plus and SXT trims, adds silver interior accents and a black grille, wheels and leather interior accents.

The GT-only Safety Sphere group adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.

There's a single engine for all versions of the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a Grand Caravan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds, an average time for a minivan. The Grand Caravan's EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), which is average for the segment.

Driving

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan comes up a bit short in overall driving refinement, though it's fair to say that not everybody is going to notice the difference in everyday life. The V6 provides decent acceleration, although it does get pretty loud at full tilt and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The ride is generally comfortable, but other vans absorb road bumps better and transmit fewer impacts to the passengers. It's a similar story going around turns or maneuvering through traffic. Although agile handling isn't a requisite in this class, the Grand Caravan doesn't inspire as much driver confidence as the Odyssey.

Interior

You'll find good outward vision from an upright front-seat position, but some drivers, particularly taller ones, are likely to find the seat placement awkward, mostly because the pedals seem too close to the driver. Gauges are simple and usable. Cabin plastics and other materials, including the cloth seat upholstery, are satisfactory, but the other vans' interiors manage to look and feel a little more upscale.

It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. Standard on every Grand Caravan, they transform from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode with little effort required. The third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, although they demand a few extra strap and lever pulls to make the transition. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet, a space similar to most other minivans, by dropping all the rear seats.

The standard 6.5-inch touchscreen interface isn't pretty — most Dodges have moved on to an eye-catching 8.4-inch screen with the more robust Uconnect interface — but the system is pretty easy to use otherwise.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(45%)
4(32%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(18%)
3.9
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it after 5000 mile camper trip
Jeff,08/20/2017
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
These vans do what they are meant to do, carry lots of stuff or people. We just finished 5000 mile trip in the Rocky Mountains and our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT was great. It pulled a pop up camper up and down mountains without a complaint and got great mileage doing it. We had hoped for 20 mpg and got 24mpg(actually 23.7) traveling with the traffic at highway speeds. Now without the trailer mileage approaches/exceeds 30mpg at highway speeds. And our two dogs love it too. We buy and keep our cars for long periods and have always had great performance from Dodge grand caravans.
BEST Vehicle EVER
Joseph Y,06/20/2018
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought the minivan for its space to haul my mobility scooter. I installed a hoist and the scooter fits perfect. I never use the last row of seating and carry a load of 400 lbs. at all times. Looking at the van from the outside you can’t even tell it has anything inside. I love the power and the sound of the engine when you put your foot into it. The start has a little lag but then it takes off like a rocket, I had a big SUV before which weighed 1500 lbs. more than the van and it had the same horse power and it would not get out of its own way. I live in Phoenix, AZ so the remote start is a must in the hot weather. I start it when I get outside of the store and the time I get my scooter loaded and get in the driver seat the A/C has it cooled down. The auto doors are the best for loading groceries don’t even have to get off my scooter. I have people see me unloading my scooter and they always come over to help me close the rear door and I tell them it’s automatic and push the button. The Bluetooth for the phone is great calling and receiving calls, I like music and was always shuffling cd’s in my old vehicle but this one puts them on the hard drive and then I never have to mess with them anymore. The mileage is good on the highway (26 MPG) in town I can’t keep my foot out of it so not that great, but that’s my own fault. I’m 62 and have had a lot of vehicles and this by far is the best.
Dodge Grand Caravan
Mike Harman,03/31/2018
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Great practical vehicle. Love the stow and go storage under the floor and radio with hard drive for my music. Has front and rear heated seats and USB ports. Kids love it!
I love my grand Caravan
l g godin,03/01/2019
GT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I've owned dodge caravans for years. this time so as to totally satisfy myself i test drove the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota and quite frankly it was no contest. nothing beats stow and go, power is about the same. Caravan GT model interior easily beat the honda and the toyota and the new pacifica. also the cost was at least $10000.00 lower than the honda. all these car experts probably get paid by Honda to make the odyssey come across as the second coming. they don't seem to realize that average people by a van because it's a tremendous people hawler and absolutely great if your travelling south and are a golfer. who cares if it doesn't have the absolute latest gimmicks. guess what! 99% of owners never use these useless features that you are charged exorbitant amounts for. most don't even know how to operate them. long live the dodge caravan. i think dodge may want to modify its appearance down the road, but replace it NEVER, that would be a mistake.
See all 22 reviews of the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $11,989 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 4814 and85483 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is priced between $13,618 and$24,995 with odometer readings between 40742 and126852 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fleet is priced between $10,995 and$15,414 with odometer readings between 45260 and79495 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $12,295 and$12,295 with odometer readings between 91654 and91654 miles.

Which used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2017 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,995 and mileage as low as 4814 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $8,014.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,011.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 12 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $14,235.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,931.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

