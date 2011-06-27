Overall rating

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is all about transporting a bunch of people at an affordable price. This seven-passenger minivan undercuts its least expensive competitor by thousands of dollars when new. Even when loaded to the hilt with options, the price tag doesn't come close to its high-rent rivals. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, the Grand Caravan doesn't skimp on features even with that budget price. At the most basic SE trim level, the Grand Caravan comes with tri-zone climate control, heated mirrors, a central touchscreen display and, for models produced later in the year, a rearview camera.

The Grand Caravan's low price is reflected in its overall lack of refinement compared to the competition, however. This is the 10th model year for this iteration of the Grand Caravan, and the only time the cabin received an update in that time was in 2011. While interior materials are generally fine by today's standards, the overall design looks dated. This is no more apparent than with the inclusion of Dodge's ancient touchscreen interface. Its low-quality graphics and slow response times are outclassed by competitors' systems, especially the Uconnect interface found in the Chrysler Pacifica.

The 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan is certainly the least expensive minivan, but spend a little more and you'll get a people mover that feels modern. The new Chrysler Pacifica (which replaces the Town & Country) boasts a luxurious interior and a long list of creature comforts. The Kia Sedona is similarly handsome inside, with available leg cushions for second-row passengers who just want to kick back. The Toyota Sienna's is extremely comfortable and has a stout V6 engine, while Honda's Odyssey gets a full redesign this year and should continue to set the standard for a van that does everything very well.

Though these other minivans can't compete with the Grand Caravan on price, the old maxim that you get what you pay for certainly rings true here.

Standard safety features for the 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Later in the model year, a rearview camera will also be standard. Optional features in the GT-specific Safety Sphere Group include a blind-spot monitoring system and rear parking and cross-traffic sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average stopping distance for a minivan.

In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact test as well as the side-impact, roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test, however, the Grand Caravan was given the lowest possible rating of Poor.