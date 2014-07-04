Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 88,677 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,952$1,277 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Winter Park - Winter Park / Florida
Side Curtain Air Bags For All Rows 3rd Row Seat Pwr Liftgate 29K Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 2Nd Row Bucket & 3Rd Row Bench Seats 3.8L Ohv V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette/CD Player Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Monotone Paint P215/65R16 All-Season Lbl Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. This Dodge includes: 3.8L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Dodge Grand Caravan. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8GP44L06R617789
Stock: 6R617789
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 110,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$1,408 Below Market
Tate Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Frederick - Frederick / Maryland
NOBODY has WHAT TATE has! This 2006 Blue Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: UPSCALE MODEL! LEATHER SEATS, STOWE AND GO SEATS, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, MARYLAND STATE INSPECTED! CLEAN CARFAX. Maryland Inspected, Low Prices, Friendly Staff, Convenient Location. Odometer is 31373 miles below market average! Buying made easy. Come in Early for our fast and efficient process, (before noon!) Come in for a look and drive. Appointments encouraged but not required. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L56R785980
Stock: 20593B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 142,958 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,399$1,774 Below Market
Kelly Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Local Trade!, 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, 3.3L V6 OHV, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Stone White Clearcoat, Medium Slate Gray w/Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, 15 x 6.5 Steel Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Deluxe 2nd Row Bench/3rd Row Stow'N Go 60/40 Bench, Headlamp Off Time Delay, Keyless Entry w/Immobilizer, Power Locks, Power Windows.This vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Call's Reader's Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Power Driver Seat, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R16B579434
Stock: CP3334B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 109,499 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$3,800
Jeff Perry Buick Chevrolet - Rochelle / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Linen Gold Metallic Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE *LOCAL TRADE, *FREE CAR WASH WITH PURCHASE. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Lowest tax rates in Illinois, 6.25%! Free loaner cars when you come in for an overnight repair-for the life of your vehicle. Free car wash with every purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R16B624582
Stock: 7441A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 118,218 miles
$4,074$568 Below Market
Kerry Ford - Springdale / Ohio
CARFAX One-Owner. Stone White Clearcoat 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 OHV ** KERRY FORD ** 155 WEST KEMPER ROAD, SPRINGDALE OHIO 45246 We are in need of used vehicles and will pay a premium for your 2007 or newer trade-in****WE CAN HELP WITH FINANCING NO MATTER YOUR CREDIT HISTORY!!!!! ** 19/26 City/Highway MPGProudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus, Louisville, Lexington, Indianapolis, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio, Indiana, and Northern Kentucky 45066, 45246, 45242, 45069, 45040, 45044, 45042, 45011, 45013, 45015, 45240, 45241, 45037, 45036, 45014..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R36B598972
Stock: FL1269A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 51,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Michael's Toyota of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Only 51,867 Miles! Boasts 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/230 engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: 600 amp maintenance free battery, engine oil cooler, HD engine cooling, HD radiator, HD transmission oil cooler, load leveling & height control, rear stabilizer bar, trailer tow wiring harness, SIDE CURTAIN AIR BAGS FOR ALL ROWS, REMOVABLE FRONT SEAT CONSOLE -inc: non-locking underseat storage drawer.* This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options *29S SPRING SPECIAL EDITION CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine, 4-speed auto trans, 2nd row overhead video screen, 6-disc in-dash CD/DVD changer, air filter, 3-zone auto temp control, heated front seats, Infinity speakers, leather interior group, leather-trimmed bucket seats, overhead console w/trip computer, overhead ashtray & cupholder lamp, 8-way driver & 6-way passenger pwr seats, pwr liftgate, pwr sunroof, rear air conditioning w/heater, rear seat video system, removable front seat center console, trip computer, universal garage door opener, vehicle information center, video remote control, wireless headphones , REAR SEAT VIDEO SYSTEM, PWR LIFTGATE, PWR ADJUSTABLE PEDALS, P215/65R16 ALL-SEASON LBL TIRES (STD), MONOTONE PAINT (STD), MANUFACTURER STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, LEATHER-TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: vinyl door trim w/map pocket, LEATHER INTERIOR GROUP -inc: 3-zone automatic temp control, air filter, heated front seats, Infinity speakers, leather-trimmed bucket seats, overhead console w/trip computer, 8-way pwr driver seat, 6-way pwr passenger seat, pwr liftgate, removable front seat center console, HD COOLING -inc: engine oil cooler, HD radiator, HD transmission oil cooler.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Michael's Toyota of Bellevue, 3080 148th Ave SE, Bellevue, WA 98007 to claim your Dodge Grand Caravan!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8GP44L16R875092
Stock: P4541A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 211,808 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,757
S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana
***REAR ENTERTAINMENT & HEATED LEATHER*** Need a vehicle to get you to and from work? Stop in and check out this BEAUTIFUL 2006 Grand Caravan as this van is PRICED LOW to sell quick so stop in today and take it for a test drive at S & H where we make the sales process SIMPLE & HASSLE FREE!!!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2nd Row Overhead 7 Video Screen, 8-Way Power Driver/6-Way Passenger Seats, Air Filtering, ATC w/3-Zone Temperature Control, Front Seat Center Removable Console, Heated Front Seats, Instrument Panel Silver Bezel, Leather Interior Group, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats (Code RL), Manual Driver Lumbar Adjust, Overhead Console w/Trip Computer/EVIC, Power 8-Way Driver/6-Way Passenger Seats, Power Liftgate, Premium Two-Tone Seat Accents, Quick Order Package 29P Special Edition, Rear-Seat Video System, Silver Accent Door Trim Panels, Special Edition Badge, Traction control, Underseat Non-Locking Storage Drawer, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. Magnesium Pearlcoat 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.8L V6 OHVAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival!At S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L06R668257
Stock: 20586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 124,910 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$5,400
SVG Motors - Dayton / Ohio
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Clean CARFAX. Grand Caravan SE, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 OHV, 4-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Deluxe 2nd Row Bench/3rd Row Stow'N Go 60/40 Bench, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Front Bucket Seats, Normal Duty Suspension, Power steering, Rear window defroster. SE FWD 4-Speed Automatic 3.3L V6 OHV 19/26 City/Highway MPG ---COMPLETE YOUR TRANSACTION ONLINE WITH SVG EXPRESS--- We care! At SVG Motors we are committed to providing outstanding customer service. Ask about completing your vehicle purchase online! See all of our inventory at www.svgmotors.com Extended service contracts offered on most cars, trucks, vans, and SUVs. Check it out at SVG Motors. SVG is the only place you are going to find the Superior Value Guarantee. When you choose SVG motors you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes, 1 year of free dent repair, and the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Only at SVG Motors.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R06B749539
Stock: 4778W
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- Not Provided1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,988
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 3RD ROW SEAT V6 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24RX6B535304
Stock: VIN5304
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 174,092 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,500
Andy Mohr Toyota - Avon / Indiana
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2nd Row Buckets w/60/40 Bench Seats, 3.43 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM Cassette w/Compact Disc, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Console w/Trip Computer/EVIC, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers, 16" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Roof rack, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Roof Rails, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip Computer, Trip computer, MUST GO, REDUCED PRICE, MUST SEE, 2nd Row Buckets w/60/40 Bench Seats, 3.43 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM Cassette w/Compact Disc, AM/FM radio, Cassette, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Garage door transmitter, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Normal Duty Suspension, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Overhead Console w/Trip Computer/EVIC, Passenger vanity mirror, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Variably intermittent wipers.Silver 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4D Passenger Van 3.8L V6 OHV FWDVisit us at: 8941 E. Highway 36 Avon, IN 46123 By Phone 317.713.8181 or www.andymohrtoyota.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L56R743910
Stock: TP6801A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 73,233 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
All American Ford in Paramus - Paramus / New Jersey
-Priced below the market average!- Low miles for a 2006! 3rd Row Seating, AM/FM Radio ABS Brakes Front Wheel Drive Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 375 Route 17 South, Paramus, NJ 07652.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R46B548307
Stock: 20PT1217A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 156,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD Recent Local Trade, Non-Smoker, No Accidents, Good Runner, 4D Passenger Van, 3.3L V6 OHV. 19/26 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R16B685995
Stock: F8191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 140,891 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$6,777
Courtesy Auto Sales - Cottonwood / Arizona
---NEARLY 100% ARIZONA VAN!--7 PASSENGER!--REAR A/C!--DVD AND MORE!---THIS GRAND CARAVAN SE MINIVAN HAS THE STOW-AND-GO 3RD SEAT AND QUAD BUCKETS UP FRONT! DRIVES LIKE NEW AND EVERYTHING WORKS! BARGAIN BASEMENT PIECE! WON'T LAST!----------------------CALL OR EMAIL AND BUY IT NOW!-----------------------INTERNET SPECIAL PRICE!--$6777.00
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1D4GP24R66B685748
Stock: 685748
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 125,591 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,277
Corwin Public Wholesale - Fargo / North Dakota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D8GP44LX6R611448
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 198,251 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$2,495
82nd Auto Mall - Portland / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L66R731586
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 154,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,994
Russ Darrow Mazda of Milwaukee - Milwaukee / Wisconsin
Blue FWD 3.8L V6 OHV 4-Speed Automatic CARFAX(R)- ACCIDENT FREE !, 6 Speakers, AM/FM Cassette w/Compact Disc, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Rear air conditioning, Speed control.Clean CARFAX.~ RUSS DARROW GOLD CARD ($1,597 Value) INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE! ~~* 3 Oil Changes at no cost* PRIORITY Service Scheduling* BUY 4 Oil Changes, Get the 5th Oil Change at no cost* Complimentary Car Wash with Any Service* Complimentary 1-Day Rental with $400+ of Repairs or Maintenance* Complimentary Shuttle Service (Round Trip in Our Trade Area)* Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection with Any Service* AND MORE!Disclaimer(Tax, title, license, and service fees extra)Due to constantly changing market conditions our published live market prices are valid for 24 hours.Russ Darrow pre-owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44LX6R867915
Stock: MA19583B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 99,800 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,995
Coppus Motors - Tiffin / Ohio
Coppus Motors is a three-generation, family owned operation with over 91 years in the automotive industry. We are upfront with all of our pricing and INCLUDE tax, title, and doc fees when you receive your monthly payment quote. No hidden fees! We offer FREE loaner cars & shuttle service with pick-up & delivery service available. Additionally, our valued customers receive a FREE car wash with all paid services.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L96R678737
Stock: L831P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,932 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,970
Woodhouse Buick/GMC of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Only 114,391 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Gas V6 3.8L/230 engine powering this Automatic transmission. White face instrument cluster w/graphite pattern bezel, Warnings-inc: sliding door, door ajar, low washer fluid, Vinyl door trim panel w/map pocket.*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Universal garage door opener, Traction control, Tire carrier winch, Tachometer, Sunscreen glass, Roof rack, Remote keyless entry w/immobilizer, Rear window defroster, Rear seatback grocery bag hooks.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Woodhouse Buick GMC of Omaha located at 11911 I St, Omaha, NE 68137 to make this car yours today!Experience the difference with Woodhouse Auto Family and purchase your next used vehicle with confidence. With more than 2000 used vehicles available through our 19 dealerships you can find the car, truck or SUV that fits your lifestyle and budget, easily. Plus, we offer a variety of finance options and accept trades. And every vehicle has been through a safety inspection to ensure they're road ready. Contact us for more information on the vehicle, to schedule a test drive today or not finding exactly what you're looking for, we'll help.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2D4GP44L26R622719
Stock: M2022A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
