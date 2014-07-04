Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    88,677 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,952

    $1,277 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    110,601 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,500

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    142,958 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,399

    $1,774 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Gold
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    109,499 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,800

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    118,218 miles

    $4,074

    $568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    51,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    211,808 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,757

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    124,910 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,400

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    Not Provided
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,988

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    174,092 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,500

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    73,233 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    156,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,999

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    140,891 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    125,591 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,277

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    198,251 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    154,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,994

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    99,800 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gold
    used

    2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    114,932 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,970

    Details

This van is the bomb!
gail39,04/07/2014
We've purchased this van brand new in 2006. It has over 117,000 miles in it! Other than the interior cosmetic issues such as flimsy cup holders and shortage on the automatic windows and lights in the front- in terms of its reliability, it's great as it has never left us stranded anywhere we've been! My kids grew up riding in it and we have all loved it! No transmission or engine issues so far! We're hoping to another 100,000 miles in it!
