Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Side Curtain Air Bags For All Rows 3rd Row Seat Pwr Liftgate 29K Sxt Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 2Nd Row Bucket & 3Rd Row Bench Seats 3.8L Ohv V6 Engine 4-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od AM/FM Stereo W/Cassette/CD Player Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Monotone Paint P215/65R16 All-Season Lbl Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan comes with a rigorous 50 pt. safety inspection which insures you and your family have a safe and reliable vehicle. This Dodge includes: 3.8L OHV V6 ENGINE (STD) V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven Dodge Grand Caravan. Feel at ease with your purchase of this Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, The service records are included allowing you to truly know what you're buying. Adjectives like impeccable, spotless, and immaculate can be used to describe how clean this Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is, causing it to feel more like a new vehicle than a pre-owned one. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, 3500lb Towing Capacity, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2D8GP44L06R617789

Stock: 6R617789

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-10-2020