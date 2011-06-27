1991 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,427
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
masterlender,05/12/2002
this has been a wonderful van. lots of use and not alot of problems. would buy again
rbwif,10/04/2009
i have had this van for five years and just now having moter and trnsmission problems it has 177000 miles on it over all its been a good van the motor has lifter noise and trans does not shift into high gear when its hot out. gas gauge has never worked right
outinthecountry,08/28/2002
Father was first owner of vehicle. Very reliable and comfortable on trips and daily driving. Minor problems with paint peeling in large sheets. Needed exhaust recently, but nothing bad. No major problems until the transmission had to be replaced THREE times (first covered by warrenty, second half covered and third was paid in full by my father). I inherited this van 2 years ago and now after about 40,000 miles it needs another transmission (not shifting gears). Sadly, I will let it go. Otherwise I do really like it.
Unlucky Man,12/11/2002
I bought it used but in mint condition, My wife and I loved it so much for the first year. It was roomy and very comfortable but nightmare began in the 2nd year. The transmision needed rebuilt only ...3 times and then the engine got overheated 5 times, rear door lift gate broke, starter went dead, alternator stopped working, and on and on.. cost me $ 4000 for maintenance and repair. Finally we traded it in for a Nissan for a very cheap price. This is true! don't buy this van!
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
