Father was first owner of vehicle. Very reliable and comfortable on trips and daily driving. Minor problems with paint peeling in large sheets. Needed exhaust recently, but nothing bad. No major problems until the transmission had to be replaced THREE times (first covered by warrenty, second half covered and third was paid in full by my father). I inherited this

van 2 years ago and now after about 40,000 miles it needs another transmission (not shifting gears). Sadly, I will let it go. Otherwise I do really like it.