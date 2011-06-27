  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(6)
1991 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,427
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(0%)
4(67%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.7
6 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

our van
masterlender,05/12/2002
this has been a wonderful van. lots of use and not alot of problems. would buy again
good van
rbwif,10/04/2009
i have had this van for five years and just now having moter and trnsmission problems it has 177000 miles on it over all its been a good van the motor has lifter noise and trans does not shift into high gear when its hot out. gas gauge has never worked right
The grand caravan
outinthecountry,08/28/2002
Father was first owner of vehicle. Very reliable and comfortable on trips and daily driving. Minor problems with paint peeling in large sheets. Needed exhaust recently, but nothing bad. No major problems until the transmission had to be replaced THREE times (first covered by warrenty, second half covered and third was paid in full by my father). I inherited this van 2 years ago and now after about 40,000 miles it needs another transmission (not shifting gears). Sadly, I will let it go. Otherwise I do really like it.
Get rid of it ASAP
Unlucky Man,12/11/2002
I bought it used but in mint condition, My wife and I loved it so much for the first year. It was roomy and very comfortable but nightmare began in the 2nd year. The transmision needed rebuilt only ...3 times and then the engine got overheated 5 times, rear door lift gate broke, starter went dead, alternator stopped working, and on and on.. cost me $ 4000 for maintenance and repair. Finally we traded it in for a Nissan for a very cheap price. This is true! don't buy this van!
See all 6 reviews of the 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Cargo Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, SE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, and LE 3dr Minivan.

