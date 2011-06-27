  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(8)
1992 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,429
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(37%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
3.4
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Dodge Caraven ES
grapost,01/06/2012
20 years old and still going strong Since I only live 10 minutes from work the miles have been kept low. 120,00 on it now. Still runs great with plenty of pep from the V-6. Gas milage averages 14 MPG Have had it for 13 years and never had an engine or transmission problem with it. Power windows and front seat all still work. The speaker wires for the radio have somehow become disconnected. The only major problem I had was when one of the transaxles broke. The roof and hood paint peeled as alot of this year model did. The interior has held up fine except for the the ceiling covering which has come loose a hangs down over the front seats and along the sliding door
I love my minibus
dornel,11/05/2002
I bought my mini-bus with a 3.3 6L. with 93000 miles on it just over 3 yrs ago for only $5000. I now have 214000 on it. It uses oil, which a valve gasket job would fix. Replaced the tranny twice, but my choice of mechanics the 1st time was largely to blame for the 2nd time. Up until 200000 miles my van ran excellent. About that time the water pump,& fuel pump went. who could blame it? It has been used as a truck for hauling lumber, a camper on trips, a taxi etc.. I abuse the vehicle but it just keeps running. I will keep it til it dies. Then I will go buy another! I most definately got my money's worth out of this one.
Too Many Transmissions
littledragons4,10/11/2002
I originally bought the caravan as the "kid mobile," including the built in child seats. However, I have put more money into this vehicle in repairs over the years than I care to admit. I wish someone had told me it was the end of a string of years of bad transmissions. Thankfully we had purchased the extended warranty as the first transmission replacement occurred during that time. The second one was just after the warranty expired, but we were able to negotiate a 50/50 split with the dealership on the repair.
high miles
MC,10/14/2002
This van had been a pretty good car. It had a new transmission put in at about 16000 miles, not unexpected for a Chrysler van. Needed new Catalytic converter and starter recently. Rides very nice and 3.3L has plenty of power. Inside is quite roomy. I get 22 mpg almost all highway. Paint is pretty bad, but rust isn't a major problem. This car still runs great at 218000 miles.
See all 8 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Cargo Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, and ES 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $9,969.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $16,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 10 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $15,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,499.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

