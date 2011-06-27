1992 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$821 - $1,429
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
grapost,01/06/2012
20 years old and still going strong Since I only live 10 minutes from work the miles have been kept low. 120,00 on it now. Still runs great with plenty of pep from the V-6. Gas milage averages 14 MPG Have had it for 13 years and never had an engine or transmission problem with it. Power windows and front seat all still work. The speaker wires for the radio have somehow become disconnected. The only major problem I had was when one of the transaxles broke. The roof and hood paint peeled as alot of this year model did. The interior has held up fine except for the the ceiling covering which has come loose a hangs down over the front seats and along the sliding door
dornel,11/05/2002
I bought my mini-bus with a 3.3 6L. with 93000 miles on it just over 3 yrs ago for only $5000. I now have 214000 on it. It uses oil, which a valve gasket job would fix. Replaced the tranny twice, but my choice of mechanics the 1st time was largely to blame for the 2nd time. Up until 200000 miles my van ran excellent. About that time the water pump,& fuel pump went. who could blame it? It has been used as a truck for hauling lumber, a camper on trips, a taxi etc.. I abuse the vehicle but it just keeps running. I will keep it til it dies. Then I will go buy another! I most definately got my money's worth out of this one.
littledragons4,10/11/2002
I originally bought the caravan as the "kid mobile," including the built in child seats. However, I have put more money into this vehicle in repairs over the years than I care to admit. I wish someone had told me it was the end of a string of years of bad transmissions. Thankfully we had purchased the extended warranty as the first transmission replacement occurred during that time. The second one was just after the warranty expired, but we were able to negotiate a 50/50 split with the dealership on the repair.
MC,10/14/2002
This van had been a pretty good car. It had a new transmission put in at about 16000 miles, not unexpected for a Chrysler van. Needed new Catalytic converter and starter recently. Rides very nice and 3.3L has plenty of power. Inside is quite roomy. I get 22 mpg almost all highway. Paint is pretty bad, but rust isn't a major problem. This car still runs great at 218000 miles.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1992 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs
MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
