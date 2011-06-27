20 years old and still going strong Since I only live 10 minutes from work the miles have been kept low. 120,00 on it now. Still runs great with plenty of pep from the V-6. Gas milage averages 14 MPG Have had it for 13 years and never had an engine or transmission problem with it. Power windows and front seat all still work. The speaker wires for the radio have somehow become disconnected. The only major problem I had was when one of the transaxles broke. The roof and hood paint peeled as alot of this year model did. The interior has held up fine except for the the ceiling covering which has come loose a hangs down over the front seats and along the sliding door

