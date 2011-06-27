  1. Home
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Quiet cabin, nice highway manners, handsome exterior, plenty of entertainment options.
  • Not as nimble handling as other top minivans, Stow 'n Go seats aren't very comfortable.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Handsome, packed full of thoughtful features and offering almost endless entertainment options, the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan reclaims its spot as a top-tier minivan.

Vehicle overview

Despite the popularity of crossover vehicles, minivans continue to be popular as well. Certainly no one will mistake the family Dodge Grand Caravan as a sexy personal statement, but you've got more important things to worry about these days. Each year, about 1 million people choose practicality and versatility over factors like "chicks dig it." They buy minivans.

Dodge invented the modern minivan and it has no intention of walking away from the segment it created nearly 25 years ago. And the fully redesigned 2008 Dodge Caravan is a much better van than the previous version on many fronts. Its base price is lower but it has more standard equipment, and it has many useful features that you simply can't get on other minivans.

A new V6 and six-speed transmission powertrain debut on the new van, plus Swivel 'n Go seating means the family van can now double as a sort of living room on wheels. There are also power fold-flat seats in the third row -- no other minivan has these seating features.

The 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan is also roomier inside and there's more storage space behind the third row of seats. That's due, in part, to a van that's 2.5 inches longer and has a 1.9-inch-longer wheelbase. Expect a quieter ride as well -- Dodge's engineers gave the new van thicker glass, deeper carpet padding, additional seals and isolated front suspension components.

This new Grand Caravan also has a host of new electronic and telematics features. A three-zone video system is optional and essentially means that front, middle and rear-seat passengers can watch or listen to totally separate entertainment sources. The Nissan Quest has a third-row video screen but not a separate video source.

In our last comparison test, we ranked Chrysler minivans in last place. Had that test been held today, the results would be much different. While the Dodge's interior can seem a little more utilitarian than other vans', it is an excellent minivan overall. A long list of standard and optional equipment plus vastly improved driving dynamics and a sharp new look mean the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan (and its corporate twin, the Chrysler Town & County) should be on anyone's short list when shopping for a family-friendly vehicle.

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan is available in two trim levels: SE and SXT. Even the base SE comes with a decent level of equipment such as power windows and locks, air-conditioning, keyless entry, a CD/MP3 player and a flip-down kiddie mirror. The SXT adds a more powerful engine, a power driver seat, power adjustable pedals, power sliding doors and rear air-conditioning. Dodge expects most people will opt for this version of the Caravan.

Optional equipment is plentiful, particularly for the SXT trim level. A MyGIG hard-drive-based audio system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, 115-volt household-style outlet, satellite radio, a navigation system and a backup camera are available. Available exclusively on Dodge and Chrysler minivans is Sirius Backseat TV. This option allows passengers to watch three channels of kid-friendly TV. Cartoon network, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel are provided.

Other notable options include another entertainment package (that adds a separate video source and screen to the third row), a surround-sound audio system, leather seating, retractable sunshades, remote start, power-adjustable pedals, three-zone climate control and Uconnect hands-free phone.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan has been fully redesigned. A new 4.0-liter V6 is available as an option and Dodge's "Swivel 'n Go" seats make their debut. The new minivan also features several new or improved features like a power fold-flat third-row seat and more standard safety equipment. There's also new entertainment technology: Sirius Backseat TV. It offers three channels of kid-friendly programming. The Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country minivans are the only vehicles to currently offer this feature.

Performance & mpg

Dodge's 2008 Grand Caravan is available with three engines. Base SE models get a 3.3-liter V6. It makes 175 horsepower and can run on E85 ethanol as well as regular gasoline. This engine gets a four-speed automatic transmission. SXT models come standard with a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 197 hp. Both the 3.3- and 3.8-liter V6s are carried over from the previous minivans. A new, all-aluminum 4.0-liter V6 makes its debut in the 2008 Grand Caravan and makes 251 hp. While this new engine is standard in the top trim level of the Chrysler minivan, it is offered as an option on the Grand Caravan SXT. The new engine, as well as the 3.8-liter V6, is hooked up to a new six-speed automatic transmission that features a manual mode for those who insist on shifting gears themselves, even in a minivan.

As you would expect, the smaller 3.3-liter V6 gets the best fuel economy, with an EPA rating of 17 city/24 highway. Both the 3.8-liter and the new 4.0-liter V6s post ratings of 16 city/23 highway.

Safety

A generous list of safety equipment is now standard on all models, even the budget-priced SE. Traction control, stability control, antilock brakes with brake assist and three rows of head curtain airbags are all standard. A rear parking camera, parking sensors and a built-in child booster seat are optional.

Driving

Minivans are not intended to be sports cars, so expect decidedly vanlike handling from the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan. Still, it is tighter and much more pleasant to drive than the previous version. The interior remains quiet even at highway speed, and power from the 4.0-liter V6 is more than ample. The 3.8-liter V6 delivers adequate, if not spectacular, acceleration.

Read our Dodge Grand Caravan Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

The '08 Dodge Grand Caravan features a versatile interior with three different configurations. Stow 'n Go is standard on the SXT and gives the van the flexibility of folding all seats into the floor. When the seats are up and in place, the area the seats can fold into becomes a large storage area. Swivel 'n Go is another option, and allows the second-row captain's chairs to swivel around and face the rear seat. A small table is included and can be installed in this configuration. Most minivans have the option of power-sliding side doors and a rear liftgate, and this new Grand Caravan is no exception. Dodge ups the ante by offering a minivan first, a power-folding third-row seat that deploys with just one touch.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Most helpful consumer reviews

A decent van with a lot of problems.
Mark N.,01/29/2016
SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
108,000 miles and counting. To start off the Dodge Caravan 2008-2010 model years are plagued with problems. The keyless entry fobs routinely fail, resulting in expensive reprograming and new key replacement costs. Putting your key in the ignition and getting a "BAD KEY" message while on vacation with a car full of kids will ruin your experience. Transmission shaft seals, oil pan seals, AC lines, brake calipers seizing up, undersized brake pads, antifreeze leaks, head gasket seals, and power steering fluid leaks are just a few problems you will have to deal with. Routine oil changes at 3000 miles or less is a must, do NOT wait for the suggested 5000 mile limit, the engine will eat upwards of a quart and a half of oil (a problem that plagues many Chrysler/Dodge engines) between oil changes. Factory tires wear out quickly, tire stores will advise you to buy another brand/model of tire when you replace them. Recalls stacking up, and the dealerships can't handle the volume of cars coming in, I've been waiting 6 months for the ignition switch recall alone. What is good about this van? Well the interior is nicely designed and appointed. Intuitive controls, with good ergonomics makes this a comfortable ride, and an excellent vehicle for road trips. Cup holders galore, storage spaces rivaled only by Han Solo's Milennium Falcon, and a sound system that is a pleasure to listen to. Styling is a high point, but many nooks and bends collect dirt that will have to be cleaned out by hand. Seats are comfortable, built in child restraints in the second row bench seat is a nice touch. Performance? It's a van, it can merge without much effort, handling is decent but you won't be taking it around the Nurburgring to be sure. In summary, I have owned many Dodge products over the years, with cars exceeding 200,000 miles. This van will be the first time I will trade in a car without at least 150,000 on the odometer. I really wanted to like this car, and even after $4000 in out of pocket repairs, I thought we could keep it, but the problems never seem to end. I take great car of my cars, crawling under them and poking under the hood every week to keep an eye on things and making sure they are well kept. This is just simply too much of problem child to keep throwing money at it. Pity, the Caravan once ruled supreme, now just a poorly made pale shadow of its former glory.
2008 nightmare
terkray,09/11/2014
This is my 3rd Chrysler minivan, dating back from 1994; 1st lasted 10yrs, 180K, 2nd one totaled in accident after 6 years - both of those vehicles had 'usual' Chrysler issues, transmission, radiator. My '08 that I bought used from dealer 3 years ago, 30k miles - has been an absolute nightmare! I bought the extended warranty cuz of all the bells&whistles that came w/ this van; plus have a $150 deductible. This van has died on me at least 13 x's, stalled while driving @ 8x's, electrical panel gone awry, hatchdoor broke, slider broke, slider window broke, starter replaced 3x's, rear camera broke! If I did my research prior I would of NEVER EVER purchased van. I'm 15k til end of warranty & I cry
Be Careful
dtojeo,08/16/2012
I purhased a 2008 Grand Caravan. Big Mistake. The vehicle has numerous electrical prolems costing hundreds every year in repair and towing charges. A few problems I have encounterd: Horn blowing in the middle of the night, locked out of the vehicle, Windshield wipers turning on for no reason, windows going up and down when the vehicle is parked, radio changing stations for no reason, lights blinking on and off while parked and now the ignition system as failed. I was told by the dealer that the key is proably bad and it will have to be towed in. It cost $240 per key, $90 for system diagnosis and it may have to have an entire ignition system on top of a $90 tow charge. Reliability = 0
Over 235,000 miles and runs like new
John,08/22/2015
SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
People writing bad reviews are most likely the same people that never do maintenance. Change your fluids. Not just oil but trans fluids also. If your brakes are going out quick then stop driving like a fool. The 3.3 and 3.8 are great engines. Very low maintenance and very easy to service. Parts are cheap and readily available. I would have no problem driving mine cross country again. In the last year we have went to Oregon and back, Florida and back and Michigan and back. We live in Indiana. It's better if you're mechanically inclined but with regular service the 3.3 and 3.8 have no problem getting to 300,000 miles with a major rebuild.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

If you don't like the minivan, you just need to get over yourself. Today's minivan is as much a part of the American family as sibling rivalry and Pop-Tarts. It's practical, versatile and it's what your family wants. Plus, people buy them, just like Pop-Tarts.

And here comes the all-new 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Despite swirling rumors of the minivan segment collapsing under the threat of crossover utilities, one in every 15 new vehicles sold in the U.S. is a minivan and about 40 percent of these vans are sold by Chrysler and Dodge. Americans have consistently purchased about 1 million minivans each year since 1993.

Although both Ford and General Motors simply aren't going to build minivans anymore, Chrysler has no intention of walking away from the segment it created almost 25 years ago.

Spongebob Squarevan
You may have seen pictures of the new van. You may have winced in horror. The truth is, both the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan and 2008 Chrysler Town & Country are much better-looking up close. Dave Smith, manager of vehicle synthesis for the Chrysler Group, says, "The styling change from the old jellybean shape to the current, more chiseled look is intended to translate the low-roof look of the Dodge Magnum and Chrysler 300 into a minivan."

Two Grand Caravan trim levels are offered: base SE and midlevel SXT. The Chrysler Town & Country has all the same available features as the Caravan but adds an upscale, top-of-the-line Limited version that includes many of the SXT's options as standard equipment.

Every version of the new minivan comes with more standard safety features than the previous version, regardless of trim level. Side curtain airbags for all three rows, stability control and traction control are all standard. Safety options include an integrated child-booster seat, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera.

The Grand Caravan SE comes standard with a flex-fuel (gasoline or an E85 blend), 175-horsepower 3.3-liter V6. It's distinguished by a decent amount of standard comfort features like keyless entry (Honey, are the keys in the diaper bag?), fold-away outside mirrors (if we park the bicycles over there, can we still get the van in the garage, you think?) and a flip-down kiddie mirror (Nicholas, stop that right now!).

The Grand Caravan SXT adds a 197-hp 3.8-liter V6, power driver seat and pedals, power outside mirrors and rear air-conditioning. (Dodge expects most people will opt for this version of the Caravan.) The SXT also has more available options than the SE. For example, there's a new 251-hp, all-aluminum 4.0-liter V6. The 3.8- and 4.0-liter V6s are hooked up to a new six-speed automatic transmission, while the 3.3-liter V6 gets a four-speed.

Overall, the new minivan has been stretched 2.5 inches in length, and its wheelbase is 1.9 inches longer. The body structure is more rigid, and the suspension has been recalibrated for better handling.

Take the Kids Tailgating This Fall
Interior storage space is up significantly. With no fewer than 13 cupholders and various mesh nets and cubbies, there's a place for every juice box and ground-up bag of Froot Loops you can pack.

The third-row seat splits 60/40 and folds flat into the floor. Almost every minivan has this, but the Grand Caravan offers an optional power-folding seat with one-touch operation. No other minivan has this feature.

The Grand Caravan's standard Stow 'n Go seats carry over from the previous minivan, although Dodge has added a few twists that make overall function even more family-friendly. Meanwhile, the new, optional Swivel 'n Go system lets you turn the second-row seats 180 degrees so they face the rear of the car. In this configuration, you can set up a small table that stows out of sight when not in use and create your own self-contained living area.

On the way home from our test-drive to Sea World, the real usefulness of Swivel 'n Go quickly became obvious. It's late, and Mommy, Daddy and the 5-year-old are hungry, while the toddler is sleeping like, well, like a baby. As any parent knows, if you wake the toddler, nothing good will come of it. The solution is drive-through In-N-Out burger. We then park and eat with both seats turned around and that special table installed while the toddler continues to dream of blankies and Barney. As an added bonus, the kid who's not sleeping thinks it's "so cool" that we get to eat in the car and he can continue to watch his Justice League DVD.

These swiveling seats aren't perfect, though. In order to swivel and provide seatbelt protection, each seat has an integrated seatbelt, something Chrysler learned from building convertibles. The problem is that the height of the shoulder belt retractor is not adjustable, so the belt rides too high on kids who require a booster seat. Parents will want to make sure they have a booster seat with a backrest, not just a seat bottom.

The real plus to Swivel 'n Go is that the seats are a little larger and more comfortable than the Stow 'n Go seats.

Now Showing in the Grand Caravan Cineplex
No other minivan offers an in-car entertainment system as elaborate as that of the Grand Caravan. Opt for Entertainment Group 1 and you'll get a second-row DVD player with remote, headphones, a one-year subscription to Sirius Satellite Radio and a MyGIG hard-drive-based audio system. Navigation is a separate option. Check a few more boxes on the options sheet and you can get the van outfitted with a third-row video screen and video input jacks.

This means you can play video games or watch a movie in the third row and watch a different movie or listen to music in the second row, while the front passengers listen to Sirius radio or their own CDs. Expect to pay about $2,300 for all these optional features.

Sirius Backseat TV adds another level of entertainment, and it's exclusive to the Dodge and Chrysler minivans for now. Backseat TV has three channels of programming: Cartoon Network, Disney Channel and Nickelodeon.

Quicker and Quieter
Thankfully, Chrysler engineers worked overtime to make the Grand Caravan equally competent on the road. In our last minivan comparison test the Chrysler van finished dead last. If we were to hold this test with the updated 2008 version, we suspect the results would be much different.

Thanks to the new six-speed automatic transmission and a new optional V6, the Grand Caravan actually feels light on its feet, with relatively brisk acceleration. With 259 pound-feet of torque from the 4.0-liter V6, there's more than enough power for getting up to highway speed, plus the six-speed transmission results in less cycling between gears.

Ride quality and interior noise levels have also been improved. Chris Alianz, Chrysler's chief minivan engineer, said, "We want the Dodge Grand Caravan and Chrysler Town & Country to be quieter than the competition; one way we accomplished this is by using thicker glass and isolating the front suspension component from the body."

The improvement is instantly noticeable. The cabin remains quiet and conversation levels never have to raise much above normal, even at highway speeds.

Looking for a Bargain?
Base price for a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is just over $22,000, including destination. This MSRP is $1,950 lower than the previous model but includes more features.

The story is much the same for the nicely equipped 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, which carries a sticker price of $27,535. That's about $1,000 less than the outgoing SXT, and with more features. A fully loaded Grand Caravan can easily hit nearly $40,000, and that's right in line with competitors from Honda, Nissan and Toyota. A fully loaded 2008 Chrysler Town & Country will hit $40,000.

If you have a family and looking cool is still one of your top criteria, maybe you need therapy. When you're done, consider getting a minivan. That's when the 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan with its 4.0-liter V6, six-speed transmission, improved safety features and impressive interior possibilities will get your respect.

Anyone with crushed Froot Loops stuck to the bottom of his shoes has no business thinking about what's cool anyway.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and C/V Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $3,500 and$3,500 with odometer readings between 132551 and178687 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $2,595 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 117405 and185000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2008 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,595 and mileage as low as 117405 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,275.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $17,324.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,823.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,244.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

