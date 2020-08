Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Montgomery Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky

Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Odometer is 17191 miles below market average! THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED by our ASE technicians who performed a lube and oil change, replaced front and rear wiper blades, replaced cabin air filter, visually inspected the brakes, rotated the tires when doing a full used car inspection.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGCG3ER121776

Stock: G1675A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020