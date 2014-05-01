Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
- 78,787 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,149
North Corpus Christi Honda - Corpus Christi / Texas
EXCELLENT FAMILY VEHICLE AND PERFECT FOR 1ST TIME BUYER OR CHALLENGED CREDIT.Redline 2 Coat Pearl 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 30th Anniversary FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT **CLEAN CARFAX**, **DEALER SERVICED**, **LOCAL TRADE**.Odometer is 24833 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG5ER416524
Stock: 51393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 82,702 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,994$2,343 Below Market
Automotive Connection - Fairfield / Ohio
UP FOR SALE A 2014 dodge caravan drive great!!! VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, PLEASE VISIT WWWAUTOCONNECTIONOH.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION, PICTURES, AND A FREE CARFAX, OR CALL US TODAY AT 513-858-6555 WE SELL ALL OF OUR CARS AT ALMOST WHOLESALE PRICES, SO PLEASE CALL US AND CONFIRM THAT THE CAR IS STILL AVAILABLE. PRICES ONLINE ARE LISTED AS ''CASH ONLY'' PROMOTIONAL PRICES AND AUTOMOTIVE CONNECTION MAKES NO GUARANTEE NOR COMMITMENT TOWARDS THE PRICE OF THE VEHICLE WHEN FINANCING.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER465669
Stock: A200720T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,589$3,052 Below Market
Lindsay Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 30th Anniversary FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 21925 miles below market average!Why buy from Lindsay?1. One of the Nation’s largest volume Certified Pre-owned dealers.2. Higher quality cars - $1800 average in reconditioning.3. Service records furnished before you buy.4. Vehicle History Report furnished before you buy.5. Warranties on every car under 100K miles.6. Super competitive, no-haggle prices posted online.7. HUGE Inventory!.Some used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired recalls for safety issues. You may check for open safety recalls by entering the VIN at https://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG6ER362023
Stock: 20-3219A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 100,700 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,988$2,481 Below Market
Randy Marion Chevrolet Buick - Mooresville / North Carolina
Clean CARFAX.ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.This Vehicle Includes the Following Options: ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Traction control, 17" x 6.5" Steel Wheels, 2nd Row Bench w/Rear Stow 'N Go 60/40, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Knee airbag, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.We offer Market Based Pricing so please call to check on the availability of this vehicle. "We'll buy your vehicle, even if you don't buy ours" -Randy Jr All prices plus tax, tag, doc & lic. Fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER230008
Stock: CA1675XC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 104,030 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,200$2,247 Below Market
Montgomery Chevrolet - Louisville / Kentucky
Bright White Clearcoat 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Odometer is 17191 miles below market average! FINANCING IMPORTANT TO YOUR BUYING DECISION? Good or bad credit profile? No matter! Montgomery Chevrolet in Louisville Kentucky 502-968-6111 has a full arsenal of bank lending options to help you arrange the payment that fits your budget. We'll save you money at every turn and earn your business for years to come. THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN INSPECTED by our ASE technicians who performed a lube and oil change, replaced front and rear wiper blades, replaced cabin air filter, visually inspected the brakes, rotated the tires when doing a full used car inspection. AS-IS vehicles are sold AS-IS and we strongly urge you to have your mechanic to look over as Dealer will not be responsible. MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET in Louisville , KY has the best price and value combination in the marketplace Call us at 502-968-6111. You'll love your no-hassle purchase experience. Over 1,000 vehicles on our 20 acre lot! Visit 502CHEVY.COM and put the stock number in the search bar for additional information. Price may include $1000 trade assistance & $500 captive financing plus dealer installed options if any. Please contact us directly for additional information. WE BUY CARS CALL US TODAY! MONTGOMERY CHEVROLET 502-968-6111 Drive to Louisville and find out why people have been buying their vehicles from our family since 1923.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG3ER121776
Stock: G1675A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 137,542 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,775$1,845 Below Market
Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vicksburg / Michigan
4D Passenger Van, 6-Speed Automatic, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!***FREE LIFETIME WARRANTY Vicksburg CDJR Exclusive! SEE DEALER FOR FULL DETAILS!*** FREE Engine Warranty with purchase of Pre-Owned Vehicle...Vicksburg Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM... the ONLY Dealer in Southwest Michigan with THIS EXCLUSIVE Engine for Life PROMISE!At Vicksburg CDJR - We Take Our Internet Business Very Seriously! We are MORE than a small town dealer....We make car buying the way it should be: FUN, INFORMATIVE, AND FAIR! Get ready to ENJOY the car buying experience just as much as you do your new car when we will roll out our famous "RED CARPET" treatment!Price cannot be combined with other offers, see dealer for details."
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG9ER308425
Stock: V4675TA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 65,394 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,842$2,348 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: independently controlled, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear / third row, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: mast, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 13.0, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 12.9, Rear brake type: disc, Rear brake width: 0.47, Floor mat material: rubber/vinyl, Floor material: cargo area carpet / carpet, Floor mats: front / rear, Shift knob trim: urethane, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Assist handle: front / rear, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Conversation mirror, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear / third row, Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release, One-touch windows: 2, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): 12V front / 12V rear, Power steering, Power windows: lockout button, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: manual day/night, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / in dash / in floor, Vanity mirrors: dual, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: power liftgate, Side door type: dual power sliding, Axle ratio: 3.16, Alternator: 160 amps, Auxiliary oil cooler, Battery: maintenance-free, Battery rating: 730 CCA, Emissions: 50 state, Body side moldings: body-color, Door handle color: body-color, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Window trim: black, Infotainment: Uconnect, Clock, Digital odometer, External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low washer fluid / tire fill alert, Headlights: auto delay off / halogen / quad headlights, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power, Side mirrors: heated, Roof rack, Roof rails, Roof rails color: black, Active head restraints: dual front, Automatic hazard warning lights, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Energy absorbing steering column, Impact
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCGXER154130
Stock: 15402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-22-2020
- 72,339 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,491$3,182 Below Market
Stevenson Kia - Jacksonville / North Carolina
Snag a deal on this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 30th Anniversary before it's too late. Spacious yet easy-moving, its worry-free Automatic transmission and its trusty Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine have lots of charm for a budget-friendly price. It is well equipped with the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), UCONNECT HANDS-FREE GROUP -inc: Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones (IR), 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, Charge Only Remote USB Port, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, Radio: Uconnect 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD -inc: ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Q SE 30TH ANNIVERSARY -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, 2nd Row Power Windows, Special Key Fob, Power Quarter Vented Windows, Compact Spare Tire Included on fleet orders only, Body Color Bodyside Molding, Body Color Sill Applique, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Sunscreen Glass, Remote USB Port, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, Body Color Door Handles, Easy Clean Floor Mats, 2 Row Stow 'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 30th Anniversary Package Badge, Air Conditioning w/3 Zone Temp Control, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, 6 Speakers, Highline Door Trim Panel, Instrument Panel Chrome Trim Bezel, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Instrument Panel w/Piano Black Applique, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, and 2ND ROW BUCKETS W/FOLD-IN-FLOOR -inc: Easy Clean Floor Mats, 2 Row Stow 'N Go w/Tailgate Seats (STD). You've done your research, so stop by Stevenson Kia of Jacksonville at 500 W. Fairway Road, Jacksonville, NC 28546 soon to get a deal that no one can beat!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG8ER459921
Stock: KN3442A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 140,199 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,500$2,270 Below Market
Dralle Chevrolet Buick - Peotone / Illinois
***ONE OWNER***, **LOCAL TRADE**, ***ACCIDENT FREE AUTOCHECK***.Recent Arrival!Getting your next car should be as Fun and Easy a process as that First Time you Drive it Home! That's why we set out to change the way you shop and own your next car!Everything we do revolves around creating the Very Best Customer Experience for You Both During the Sales Process and Throughout the Entire Time you Own Your Car!Here is just some of what you can expect from Dralle Chevrolet and Buick:*Transparent Sales Process that's FAST and EFFICIENT!!*Friendly and Helpful Sales Staff that Won't Pressure You!*The Best Team of Finance Managers in IL! They are Great with People and EVEN Better with Numbers! Is Credit A Challenge? Give Us a Try and Let Us Do the Rest!*Customer Lounge with Free Wifi & Refreshments!*Free Car Washes with any Service!*No Hassle Sell or Trade Any Car - We Need Pre-Owned Inventory and Pay Top Dollar!Dralle Chevrolet & Buick has been a reliable ally to Peotone, IL residents looking for a new vehicle since the 1960s. Our business has been handed down by generations of the Dralle family, whose farming background led to an emphasis on effort.Learn more at http://www.drallepeotone.com or Call us at (708)258-3902 today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9ER422200
Stock: 20409A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 106,429 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$6,998$2,834 Below Market
Raleigh Pre-Owned - Raleigh / North Carolina
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG2ER185826
Stock: 185826
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,639 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,480$2,648 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/Dvd/MP3/Hdd/Nav Quick Order Package 29P Sxt 30Th Anniversary Uconnect Hands-Free Group Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Blacktop Package Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Black; Leatherette & Suede Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum W/Adz This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan? This is it. This Dodge includes: * BRUNO HANDICAP WHEEL CHAIR LIFT * MOBILITY PREP GROUP ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP Multi-Zone A/C Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror A/C Climate Control Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear A/C Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror BLACKTOP PACKAGE Fog Lamps Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel MOBILITY PREP GROUP RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV Navigation System CD Player MP3 Player BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, LEATHERETTE Premium Synthetic Seats Bucket Seats BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT 30TH ANNIVERSARY Fog Lamps Automatic Headlights Temporary Spare Tire Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Luggage Rack Leather Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input Driver Adjustable Lumbar MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. You can tell this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 53,639mi and appears with a showroom shine. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 30th Anniversary features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan: The Grand Caravan was one of the first minivans to make it big in North America, and it's still one of the best. The base Grand Caravan starts under $21,000 and that brings a 6-speed automatic, heated power mirrors, keyless entry, 2-zone air conditioning, standard stability control, tire pressure monitoring and a host of air bags. EPA-estimated mileage on the highway is a strong 25 mpg. This model sets itself apart with Versatile interior, powerful V6, comfortable ride, and tons of storage space All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG3ER327812
Stock: ER327812
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 126,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$6,300$2,095 Below Market
Sexton Ford Sales - Moline / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG1ER155439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,197 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$7,900$2,194 Below Market
Star Chevrolet - Wiggins / Mississippi
ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE, POWER PACKAGE, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, 3RD ROW SEATING, SOUND PACKAGE CD PLAYER. 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8ER163442
Stock: C5389A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 97,802 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,997$2,239 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Westlake - Westlake / Ohio
Quick Order Package 29Q Se 30Th Anniversary 2Nd Row Buckets W/Fold-In-Floor Uconnect Hands-Free Group 3rd Row Seat Compact Spare Tire Blacktop Package Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Black; Premium Cloth Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum W/Adz This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This is a very clean and affordable, one owner, dealer maintained, AutoNation Certified Pre-owned, 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wagon SE 30th Anniversary that is priced to sell, comes with a clean Carfax, and can only be found at AutoNation Ford Westlake. Call or click today. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5ER374194
Stock: ER374194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 120,700 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$7,432$1,565 Below Market
Serra Buick GMC - Washington / Michigan
17 ALUMINUM WHEELS, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER DRIVER SEAT, POWER LIFTGATE, UCONNECT W/ BLUETOOTH, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, AM/FM radio, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Electronic Stability Control, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4D Passenger Van 3.6L V6 24V VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWDOdometer is 655 miles below market average!PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL OUR INTERNET TEAM TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT DRIVESERRA.COM FOR MORE INFORMATION AND TO SEE OUR COMPLETE SELECTION OF USED VEHICLE INVENTORY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG0ER273529
Stock: P16180
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 99,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,390$2,212 Below Market
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Look at this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 30th Anniversary. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine will keep you going. This Dodge Grand Caravan has the following options: Locking glove box, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Engine oil cooler, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Radio: Uconnect 130 AM/FM/CD/MP3, LED Brakelights, Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering, 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement, and WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD). See it for yourself at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG0ER191219
Stock: DC20109A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 58,564 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,995$2,226 Below Market
Krajnik Chevrolet - Two Rivers / Wisconsin
Thank you for looking at this one owner 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan with low miles. Door Handle Color - Body-Color, Front Bumper Color - Body-Color, Grille Color - Black With Chrome Accents, Mirror Color - Body-Color, Rear Bumper Color - Body-Color, Window Trim - Black, Steering Ratio - 14.3, Turns Lock-To-Lock - 2.90, Air Filtration, Floor Mat Material - Rubber/Vinyl, Floor Mats - Rear, Front Air Conditioning, Front Air Conditioning Zones - Dual, Rear Air Conditioning - Independently Controlled, Rear Air Conditioning Zones - Single, Assist Handle - Front, Assist Handle - Rear, Cargo Area Light, Center Console - Front Console With Storage, Conversation Mirror, Courtesy Lights - Door, Cruise Control, Cupholders - Front, Cupholders - Rear, Cupholders - Third Row, Multi-Function Remote - Trunk Release, One-Touch Windows - 2, Overhead Console - Front, Power Outlet(S) - 12v Front, Power Outlet(S) - 12v Rear, Power Windows - Lockout Button, Reading Lights - Front, Rearview Mirror - Manual Day/Night, Retained Accessory Power, Steering Wheel - Tilt And Telescopic, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Audio, Steering Wheel Mounted Controls - Cruise Control, Storage - Front Seatback, Storage - Grocery Bag Holder, Storage - In Dash, Vanity Mirrors - Dual, Auxiliary Transmission Fluid Cooler, Front Brake Type - Ventilated Disc, Front Shock Type - Gas, Front Spring Type - Coil, Front Struts - Macpherson, Rear Brake Type - Disc, Rear Shock Type - Gas, Rear Spring Type - Coil, Rear Suspension Type - Torsion Beam, Tuned Suspension - Touring, Abs - 4-Wheel, Axle Ratio - 3.16, Electronic Brakeforce Distribution, Front Brake Diameter - 13.0, Front Brake Width - 1.1, Front Suspension Classification - Independent, Stability Control, Traction Control, Alternator - 160 Amps, Auxiliary Oil Cooler, Battery - Maintenance-Free, Battery Rating - 730 Cca, Emissions - 50 State, Gauge - Tachometer, In-Dash Cd - Mp3 Playback, Infotainment - Uconnect, Total Speakers - 6, Warnings And Reminders - Tire Fill Alert, Antenna Type - Mast, Clock, External Temperature Display, In-Dash Cd - Single Disc, Radio - Am/Fm, Warnings And Reminders - Low Fuel Level, Warnings And Reminders - Low Washer Fluid, Headlights - Auto Delay Off, Headlights - Halogen, Headlights - Quad Headlights, Liftgate Window - Fixed, Rear Door Type - Power Liftgate, Side Door Type - Dual Power Sliding, Spare Tire Mount Location - Underbody, Spare Tire Size - Temporary, Spare Wheel Type - Steel, Tire Type - All Season, Wheels - Aluminum, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Roof Rails Color - Black, Window Defogger - Rear, Front Wipers - Variable Intermittent, Power Windows, Rear Quarter Windows - Power, Rear Wiper - Intermittent, Rear Wiper - With Washer, Roof Rack, Roof Rails, 2-Stage Unlocking Doors, Active Head Restraints - Dual Front, Airbag Deactivation - Occupant Sensing Passenger, Anti-Theft System - Engine Immobilizer, Child Safety Door Locks, Child Seat Anchors - Latch System, Energy Absorbing Steering Column, Front Airbags - Dual, Impact Sensor - Post-Collision Safety System, Knee Airbags - Driver, Power Door Locks, Side Airbags - Front, Side Curtain Airbags - Front, Side Mirror Adjustments - Manual Folding, Side Mirror Adjustments - Power, Side Mirrors - Heated, Side-Curtain Airbag Rollover Sensor, Driver Seat Manual Adjustments - 4, Front Headrests - 2, Front Headrests - Adjustable, Front Seat Type - Bucket, Front Seatbelts - 3-Point, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments - 4, Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments - Reclining, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Rear Headrests - 2, Rear Headrests - Adjustable, Rear Seat Folding - Fold Flat Into Floor, Rear Seat Manual Adjustments - Reclining, Rear Seat Type - Bucket, Seatbelt Force Limiters - Front, Seatbelt Pretensioners - Front, Seatbelt Warning Sensor - Front, Third Row Headrests - 3, Third Row Seat Folding - Fold Flat Into Floor, Third Row Seat Folding - Split, Third Row Seat Type -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG3ER463065
Stock: 1778A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 77,554 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,991$2,545 Below Market
Arrigo Alfa Romeo of West Palm - West Palm Beach / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8ER410815
Certified Pre-Owned: No
