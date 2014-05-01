Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland

Radio: Uconnect 430N CD/Dvd/MP3/Hdd/Nav Quick Order Package 29P Sxt 30Th Anniversary Uconnect Hands-Free Group Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Blacktop Package Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat Black; Leatherette & Suede Bucket Seats Engine: 3.6L V6 24V Vvt Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62Te Wheels: 17" X 6.5" Aluminum W/Adz Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan? This is it. This Dodge includes: * BRUNO HANDICAP WHEEL CHAIR LIFT * MOBILITY PREP GROUP ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD) Flex Fuel Capability V6 Cylinder Engine DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP Multi-Zone A/C Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror A/C Climate Control Universal Garage Door Opener Heated Front Seat(s) Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear A/C Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror BLACKTOP PACKAGE Fog Lamps Aluminum Wheels Leather Steering Wheel MOBILITY PREP GROUP RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV Navigation System CD Player MP3 Player BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE, LEATHERETTE Premium Synthetic Seats Bucket Seats BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29P SXT 30TH ANNIVERSARY Fog Lamps Automatic Headlights Temporary Spare Tire Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Luggage Rack Leather Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Keyless Entry Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input Driver Adjustable Lumbar MP3 Player You can tell this 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 53,639mi and appears with a showroom shine. You'll quickly realize how much you will need a navigation system once you are stopping for directions or looking up addresses on your phone instead of looking at the road. This Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 30th Anniversary features a navigation system that will free you of these unnecessary headaches. More information about the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan: The Grand Caravan was one of the first minivans to make it big in North America, and it's still one of the best. The base Grand Caravan starts under $21,000 and that brings a 6-speed automatic, heated power mirrors, keyless entry, 2-zone air conditioning, standard stability control, tire pressure monitoring and a host of air bags. EPA-estimated mileage on the highway is a strong 25 mpg. This model sets itself apart with Versatile interior, powerful V6, comfortable ride, and tons of storage space

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGCG3ER327812

Stock: ER327812

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020