I really love this van and until two months ago would have recommended it to anyone. My van is the ultimate road-trip vehicle but in two months, has been in the dealership for repairs to the ENGINE twice! I think for the money its a great vehicle, even though it doesn't have as much interior room as the new Hondas and Toyotas but I'm wondering how long its going to last. As a high mileage driver, I'm feeling like it isn't made well enough to stand up to the pressure. Also, Dodge could have used decent quality trim materials inside but again, for the price its a fantastic van. Still worried about the engine and its "issues".

