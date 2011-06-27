2004 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling characteristics, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy cabin, comfortable seats.
- No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, subpar frontal offset crash test score, low resale value.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,619 - $2,539
Used Grand Caravan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pleasant to drive and ride in but lacks a few key features and the rock-solid reliability record of top-rated rivals.
2004 Highlights
To celebrate 20 years of building minivans, Dodge will offer an Anniversary Edition package for the Grand Caravan with such features as chrome wheels, two-tone leather upholstery, embroidered floor mats and an in-dash CD/DVD changer paired with a rear entertainment system. Additionally, the company has simplified the trim level structure this year, so that buyers need only choose a base SE, a midlevel EX or a top-of-the-line SXT. The Grand Caravan also gets a tire-pressure monitor, upgraded audio systems and a new integrated key/remote.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
R. E. Moore,09/06/2010
Have owned since new, going on 7 years and have 135,000 miles. Overall 22-23 mpg. Out of warranty after 18 months (36,000 miles). Very comfortable ride, sits 6 adults or 7 if 3 kids. Seats come out in halves, easier than older Chryslers. Paid $21,500 new. Power doors expensive ($400)repair , paid for 3 now. Mostly highway miles, keep the oil changed, been very reliable. Goes through brakes. Automatic Transmission shifts rough, all my Chrysler minivans have. Anti-lock brakes awesome, thought I'd nailed someone last week, stopped quickly with no loss of control.
carolinagirl2579,01/16/2006
I really love this van and until two months ago would have recommended it to anyone. My van is the ultimate road-trip vehicle but in two months, has been in the dealership for repairs to the ENGINE twice! I think for the money its a great vehicle, even though it doesn't have as much interior room as the new Hondas and Toyotas but I'm wondering how long its going to last. As a high mileage driver, I'm feeling like it isn't made well enough to stand up to the pressure. Also, Dodge could have used decent quality trim materials inside but again, for the price its a fantastic van. Still worried about the engine and its "issues".
Jim99779,05/17/2010
Bought our 2004 with about 80,000 miles on it as our 2nd car. We use it more as our primary car now because it's so nice to drive and simple to use. The most user-friendly vehicle you could buy with kids. Handles good, good seats and delivers decent mileage, if you run it reasonably. Best interstate cruiser I ever had. Note that I owned 10 cars before and have driven many more. Had to replace the tranny approx one month after purchase, for $1600.00, but Dodge is known for that. Good, cheap, used buy. I thought the power sliding doors were a joke until I used them. I would buy one again.
Jay,08/14/2005
I traded a Chevy Venture for the Grand caravan. The mileage has been way below what Chrysler quotes. We have had numerous problems with the A/C, although they cannot duplicate the problem. The pick up isn't the greatest, especially up hills. It is great on the highway, smooth and comfy. I probably will not buy another.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango