Consumer Rating
(146)
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy cabin, comfortable seats.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, subpar frontal offset crash test score, low resale value.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in but lacks a few key features and the rock-solid reliability record of top-rated rivals.

2004 Highlights

To celebrate 20 years of building minivans, Dodge will offer an Anniversary Edition package for the Grand Caravan with such features as chrome wheels, two-tone leather upholstery, embroidered floor mats and an in-dash CD/DVD changer paired with a rear entertainment system. Additionally, the company has simplified the trim level structure this year, so that buyers need only choose a base SE, a midlevel EX or a top-of-the-line SXT. The Grand Caravan also gets a tire-pressure monitor, upgraded audio systems and a new integrated key/remote.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(85%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.8
146 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good (North)American Value
R. E. Moore,09/06/2010
Have owned since new, going on 7 years and have 135,000 miles. Overall 22-23 mpg. Out of warranty after 18 months (36,000 miles). Very comfortable ride, sits 6 adults or 7 if 3 kids. Seats come out in halves, easier than older Chryslers. Paid $21,500 new. Power doors expensive ($400)repair , paid for 3 now. Mostly highway miles, keep the oil changed, been very reliable. Goes through brakes. Automatic Transmission shifts rough, all my Chrysler minivans have. Anti-lock brakes awesome, thought I'd nailed someone last week, stopped quickly with no loss of control.
Great Van BUT...
carolinagirl2579,01/16/2006
I really love this van and until two months ago would have recommended it to anyone. My van is the ultimate road-trip vehicle but in two months, has been in the dealership for repairs to the ENGINE twice! I think for the money its a great vehicle, even though it doesn't have as much interior room as the new Hondas and Toyotas but I'm wondering how long its going to last. As a high mileage driver, I'm feeling like it isn't made well enough to stand up to the pressure. Also, Dodge could have used decent quality trim materials inside but again, for the price its a fantastic van. Still worried about the engine and its "issues".
2004 Grand Caravan STX
Jim99779,05/17/2010
Bought our 2004 with about 80,000 miles on it as our 2nd car. We use it more as our primary car now because it's so nice to drive and simple to use. The most user-friendly vehicle you could buy with kids. Handles good, good seats and delivers decent mileage, if you run it reasonably. Best interstate cruiser I ever had. Note that I owned 10 cars before and have driven many more. Had to replace the tranny approx one month after purchase, for $1600.00, but Dodge is known for that. Good, cheap, used buy. I thought the power sliding doors were a joke until I used them. I would buy one again.
Great price, but not such a great van
Jay,08/14/2005
I traded a Chevy Venture for the Grand caravan. The mileage has been way below what Chrysler quotes. We have had numerous problems with the A/C, although they cannot duplicate the problem. The pick up isn't the greatest, especially up hills. It is great on the highway, smooth and comfy. I probably will not buy another.
See all 146 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SXT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CV Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SXT Anniversary Edition Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and SXT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Which used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 8 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,339.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,650.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $12,514.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $7,350.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

