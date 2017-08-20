Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet

    57,996 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,000

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    39,516 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,194

    $3,954 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    40,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,194

    $3,869 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    76,393 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,500

    $2,732 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fleet in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fleet

    85,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $8,000

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT

    77,536 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,000

    $3,016 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus in Gray
    certified

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus

    19,623 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,675

    $2,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    49,621 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    12,881 miles
    Great Deal

    $14,811

    $3,536 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    87,459 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $13,411

    $2,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet in White
    certified

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet

    13,103 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,996

    $2,535 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet in Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet

    25,816 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,889

    $2,230 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet

    41,357 miles
    Great Deal

    $11,995

    $3,534 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    55,256 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $14,500

    $2,880 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT

    92,962 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $9,499

    $2,480 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    47,162 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $13,594

    $3,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT

    36,874 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $14,995

    $3,077 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT in Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT

    88,200 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $2,461 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Overall Consumer Rating
3.922 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (45%)
  • 4
    (32%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (18%)
Love it after 5000 mile camper trip
Jeff,08/20/2017
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
These vans do what they are meant to do, carry lots of stuff or people. We just finished 5000 mile trip in the Rocky Mountains and our 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT was great. It pulled a pop up camper up and down mountains without a complaint and got great mileage doing it. We had hoped for 20 mpg and got 24mpg(actually 23.7) traveling with the traffic at highway speeds. Now without the trailer mileage approaches/exceeds 30mpg at highway speeds. And our two dogs love it too. We buy and keep our cars for long periods and have always had great performance from Dodge grand caravans.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Grand Caravan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Grand Caravan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings