Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

- 57,996 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG2HR849496
Stock: T06089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,516 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,194$3,954 Below Market
Avis Car Sales Victorville - Victorville / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 20845 miles below market average! Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Black 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTPrices do not include tax, tag, title, fees and $85 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales! Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!! The listed price does not include taxes, registration fees, doc fees, and title fees.Reviews:* Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG5HR624682
Stock: 80595281
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 40,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,194$3,869 Below Market
Avis Car Sales Victorville - Victorville / California
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 21019 miles below market average! Buy with Confidence! AVIS CERTIFIED 170 Point Inspection!. Certified. Certification Program Details: Avis Certified vehicles all have a 170 point inspection performed by ASE mechanics. They also are recall free, one owner and have powertrain warranty covering the vehicles for 12 months/ 12,000 miles at no additional charge. Additional balance of original factory limited warranty may also apply.Silver 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTPrices do not include tax, tag, title, fees and $85 dealer documentation fee.Avis Car Sales! Buying a Car Made Better because We Try Harder! Our Avis Certified vehicles come with a 12mo/12k mile limited warranty. We offer a full range of financing solutions, and Trade-ins are welcome. Low Low No Haggle Pricing!! The listed price does not include taxes, registration fees, doc fees, and title fees.Reviews:* Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG2HR624655
Stock: 80568364
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 76,393 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,500$2,732 Below Market
Courtesy Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Superstition Springs - Mesa / Arizona
Although we have always offered home delivery of vehicle purchase, we have substantially increased our trained staff to accommodate your request of a home delivery with a Courtesy CJDR White Glove Delivery experience. We can bring the vehicle and the paperwork to you if you do not wish to come into our clean facility. We are happy to provide virtual vehicle walk-around via Facetime, Skype or Snapcell at your convenience. RECENT OIL CHANGE, PASSED DEALER INSPECTION, PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 2nd Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 2nd Row Power Windows, 3 Zone Manual Control Front & Rear A/C, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Body Color Bodyside Molding, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Sill Applique, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Front & Rear Power Windows w/Front 1-Touch, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Power Quarter Vented Windows, Power Window Group, Quick Order Package 29S SE, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote USB Port, Single DVD Entertainment, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sunscreen Glass, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!With growing Concern to the Coronavirus/COVID-19 epidemic in our community we have taken steps to ensure the safety of our customers and staff. All public spaces are receiving frequent cleaning and disinfecting. Hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout the dealership, like sales, parts and service departments.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR606454
Stock: 201483A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 85,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$8,000
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR736335
Stock: T05980
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,536 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,000$3,016 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this outstanding-looking 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan in White Knuckle Clearcoat. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated front and rear seats, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Carfax 2 Owners, Carfax no accidents, Grand Caravan GT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, White Knuckle Clearcoat, Black w/Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Row Stow 'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Side Roof Rails, Brake assist, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Garmin Navigation System, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Knee airbag, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation system: Garmin, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Quick Order Package 29N, Radio data system, Radio: 430 Nav, Radio: 430 Nav (DISC), Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Travel Link, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sun blinds, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Reviews: * Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG2HR599995
Stock: R99995
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus19,623 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,675$2,434 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Why compromise between fun and function when you can have it all in this Certified 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan? Curious about how far this Grand Caravan has been driven? The odometer reads 19623 miles. It strikes the perfect balance of fun and function with: third row seat We always appreciate your business at Sterling Heights Dodge. Take home the car of your dreams today. br / Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer s satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG7HR563479
Stock: R563479
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 49,621 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,995
Reliable Chevrolet Texas - Richardson / Texas
Blue Pearl 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT 2 Row Stow 'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3 Zone Manual Control Front & Rear A/C, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Body Color Bodyside Molding, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Sill Applique, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Quick Order Package 29S SE, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote USB Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sunscreen Glass, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth. Odometer is 10121 miles below market average! All of our vehicles at Reliable Chevrolet come with a 3 day/300 mile money back guarantee! If you don't like it - then we'll take it back! Vehicle must be returned to the dealer within 3 days or 300 miles in the same/original mechanical working condition. See dealer for complete details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR655603
Stock: HR655603
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 12,881 milesGreat Deal
$14,811$3,536 Below Market
Moss Bros. Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Riverside - Riverside / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR841103
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 87,459 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$13,411$2,581 Below Market
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
**CERTIFIED CARFAX-ONE OWNER AND ACCIDENT FREE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE CALLING**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **REAR PARK ASSIST**, **SIRIUS XM RADIO**. 17/25 City/Highway MPG2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Granite Crystal Metallic ClearcoatReviews: * Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG4HR681066
Stock: P4830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 13,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,996$2,535 Below Market
Coon Rapids Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Coon Rapids / Minnesota
CERTIFIED!!!!!.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner.FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* 125 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $100* Transferable Warranty* Vehicle History* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR636839
Stock: DR5739
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 25,816 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,889$2,230 Below Market
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Octane Red Pearlcoat 17/25 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 30122 miles below market average! Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG6HR582170
Stock: D9076A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 41,357 milesGreat Deal
$11,995$3,534 Below Market
Southtowne Chevrolet Buick GMC - Newnan / Georgia
**CLEAN AUTOCHECK, **ONE OWNER AUTOCHECK, **NO ACCIDENTS AUTOCHECK, **LOCAL TRADE-IN, **REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, **FULLY SERVICED BY A FACTORY TRAINED TECHNICIAN, **REAR BACKUP CAMERA, **BLUETOOTH, **USB PORTS, **SIRIUS XM SATELLITE RADIO, **PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, **ALLOY WHEELS, 17' x 6.5' Aluminum Wheels, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Interior Accents, Blacktop Package, Gloss Black Grille, Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, Rear Fascia Scuff Pad. Odometer is 30053 miles below market average! 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan **Price Includes Southtowne Trade Assistance of $1,000.00 (Must trade a 1999 or new vehicle to qualify) and GM Financial incentive of $1,000.00 (Must finance with GM Financial to qualify) Prices do not include government fees which include tax, tag, title and WRA (Warranty Rights Act) fees. All prices, specifications and availability subject to change without notice. See dealer for most current information. **Consumer must refer to this ad to receive discounted pricing** SouthTowne is a family owned and operated full-service dealer serving the communities of Newnan, Peachtree City, Carrollton, Griffin, LaGrange, Columbus, Union City, Morrow, Riverdale, Fayetteville, and the rest of Greater Atlanta for more than 25 years. We are 100% committed to ensuring this will be the most pleasant car-buying and ownership experience you've encountered. We look forward to the opportunity to earn your business. SouthTowne: Your Dealer For Life!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus Fleet with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Multi-Zone Climate Control, USB Inputs.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG4HR564055
Stock: 2Z40093B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 55,256 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$14,500$2,880 Below Market
Indy Auto Man - Indianapolis / Indiana
Indy Auto Man is proud to offer this stunning 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan in Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat. This vehicle has passed our inspection and comes with the following features: Leather Seats, Backup camera, Bluetooth, Regular oil changes, Service records available, 3rd row seating, USB Port, AUX Input Jack, Grand Caravan SXT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat, black Leather.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 5787 miles below market average!Reviews: * Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: EdmundsHere at Indy Auto Man, we're committed to providing our Indianapolis, Greenwood, Beech Grove, and Carmel drivers with the ultimate dealership experience. From a comprehensive selection of budget-friendly used cars to car loans and friendly service, there's a variety of reasons why our customers continue to return to our conveniently located showroom. The Indy Auto Man team will provide you with the continued service you need to enjoy every mile. Consider joining us at 4031 S East St, Indianapolis, IN 46227 where we're a just a quick drive away from Fishers, Westfield, Plainfield, Noblesville, Whitestown, and beyond. We truly look forward to assisting you today and in the future with all of your automotive needs! Visit us on the web at www.indyautoman.com or call us at (317) 814-7520.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG2HR733570
Stock: R33570
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 92,962 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$9,499$2,480 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is presented in sporty White Knuckle Clearcoat. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 283hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive minivan offers brisk acceleration, nearly 25mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling accented by chrome trim and split-spoke alloy wheels.Upon entering our Grand Caravan GT, you'll be impressed with the intelligent design and features such as heated, power-adjustable front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate and sliding doors, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated second-row captain's chairs, rear side-window sunshades, remote engine start, and 2nd/3rd-row Stow 'N Go seats. The entire family will also enjoy the full-color UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs while you travel in style!Our Dodge is equipped with a back-up camera, traction/stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multi-stage airbags to help give you peace of mind. Offering everything you're looking for to help you take control of your daily routine, our Grand Caravan is ready to enhance your drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEGXHR696894
Stock: 113353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-04-2020
- 47,162 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$13,594$3,397 Below Market
Bell Road Toyota - Phoenix / Arizona
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT CLEAN CARFAX, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9 VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 3 Zone Auto Control Front/Rear A/C, 3rd Row Window Shades, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination, Driver Convenience Group, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Illuminated Front Door Storage, Left 2nd Row Window Shades, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, Single DVD Entertainment, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones.Odometer is 20021 miles below market average!Reviews:* Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: EdmundsDisclaimer: All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Certain vehicles listed may not be available, or may have different prices. Prices exclude state tax, license, document preparation fee,smog fee, and finance charges,if applicable. All prices exclude Dealer Installed Options. Vehicle option and pricing are subject to change.Prices include all dealer incentives. Prices do not include dealer charges, such as advertising, that can vary by manufacturer or region,or costs for selling, preparing, displaying or financing the vehicle. Images displayed may not be representative of the actual trim level of a vehicle.Colors shown are the most accurate representations available. However, due to the limitations of web and monitor color display,we cannot guarantee that the colors depicted will exactly match the color of the car.Information provided is believed accurate but all specifications,pricing,and availability must be confirmed in writing directly with the dealer to be binding. The Dealer is not responsible for any inaccuracies contained herein and by using this application you the customer acknowledge the foregoing and accept such terms.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG8HR664979
Stock: 00401998
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 36,874 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$14,995$3,077 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG5HR697855
Stock: 697855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,200 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$12,995$2,461 Below Market
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
Price includes warranty! Previous rental vehicle. For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG1HR806036
Stock: 806036AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
