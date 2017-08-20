Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT is presented in sporty White Knuckle Clearcoat. Motivated by a 3.6 Liter V6 that generates 283hp which is coupled to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive minivan offers brisk acceleration, nearly 25mpg on the highway, and eye-catching styling accented by chrome trim and split-spoke alloy wheels.Upon entering our Grand Caravan GT, you'll be impressed with the intelligent design and features such as heated, power-adjustable front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate and sliding doors, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, heated second-row captain's chairs, rear side-window sunshades, remote engine start, and 2nd/3rd-row Stow 'N Go seats. The entire family will also enjoy the full-color UConnect touchscreen infotainment system with navigation, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs while you travel in style!Our Dodge is equipped with a back-up camera, traction/stability control, anti-lock brakes, and multi-stage airbags to help give you peace of mind. Offering everything you're looking for to help you take control of your daily routine, our Grand Caravan is ready to enhance your drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan GT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGEGXHR696894

Stock: 113353

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-04-2020