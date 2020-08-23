2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand CaravanMSRP Range: $27,530 - $35,535
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
- Pros
- Cons
- What's new
- Less expensive than other minivans
- Second-row Stow 'n Go seats fold right into the floor
If you're shopping for a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan, stop. Instead, we suggest you cross it off of your list and instead take a look at the 2020 Chrysler Voyager, which is a much better minivan. Alternatively, consider getting a certified-used example of any competing model. Yes, the Dodge Grand Caravan is that uncompetitive.
Which Grand Caravan does Edmunds recommend?
Dodge Grand Caravan models
The budget-friendly seven-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan is sold in three trim levels: SE, SE Plus and SXT. All Grand Caravans have a 3.6-liter V6 (283 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Trending topics in reviews
- driving experience
Most helpful consumer reviews
We have these at work to haul crews. They are the roughest riding vehicle. No rear suspension to speak of. You feel every little bump. My 3/4 truck rides smoother than these vans.
Features & Specs
|SE 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$27,530
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SXT 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,995
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SE Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$30,330
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|GT Fleet 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$35,535
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Grand Caravan safety features:
- ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
- Displays an image of the area directly behind the vehicle on the central touchscreen display.
- Stability Control System
- If the Grand Caravan starts to slide, stability control selectively applies the brakes to help the driver regain control.
- Active Front Seat Head Restraints
- In a collision, the head restraints automatically move forward to reduce the distance between the restraint and occupants' heads.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. the competition
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Chrysler Pacifica
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Honda Odyssey
Currently Edmunds' top-ranked minivan, the Honda Odyssey is a far better choice for a new minivan than a Dodge Grand Caravan. It doesn't have the Dodge's slick Stow 'n Go second-row seats, which are an admittedly handy feature for people who need maximum cargo capacity on a regular basis. Otherwise, there simply is no comparison between these two vehicles.
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Kia Sedona
If you're on a tight budget, consider the Kia Sedona. It comes with plenty of features for the money as well as Kia's excellent warranty and roadside assistance coverage. Beyond that, it's stylish (for a minivan) and has Slide-n-Stow second-row seats that are almost as useful as the Dodge's Stow 'n Go seats.
FAQ
Is the Dodge Grand Caravan a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan:
- SE Plus trim gains features and new cosmetic detailing
- Blacktop package now optional for SE Plus trim
- No longer sold in states with strict emissions standards
- Part of the sixth Grand Caravan generation introduced for 2008
Is the Dodge Grand Caravan reliable?
Is the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?
The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,530.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $27,530
- SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,995
- SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,330
- GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,535
What are the different models of Dodge Grand Caravan?
More about the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview
The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Grand Caravan 1.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Grand Caravan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Grand Caravan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,480. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,932 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,932 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,548.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,233 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,233 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,592.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 10.2% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 10 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,020. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,230 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $3,230 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,790.
The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 53 new 2020 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,025 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,898 on a used or CPO 2020 Grand Caravan available from a dealership near you.
Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,692.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,380.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Dodge lease specials
Related 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan info
