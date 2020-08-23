  1. Home
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet Passenger Minivan Exterior
Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet Passenger Minivan Exterior
Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Passenger Minivan Profile Shown
Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Passenger Minivan Profile Shown
Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Passenger Minivan Exterior
(1)

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
MSRP Range: $27,530 - $35,535

MSRP$27,530
Edmunds suggests you pay$30,842
2 for sale near you

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Pros
  • Cons
  • What's new
  • Less expensive than other minivans
  • Second-row Stow 'n Go seats fold right into the floor

If you're shopping for a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan, stop. Instead, we suggest you cross it off of your list and instead take a look at the 2020 Chrysler Voyager, which is a much better minivan. Alternatively, consider getting a certified-used example of any competing model. Yes, the Dodge Grand Caravan is that uncompetitive.

In advance of its planned discontinuation after the 2020 model year, some dealers are still stocking this ancient minivan, which hasn't seen a complete redesign since 2008. We say some dealers because the 2020 Grand Caravan no longer meets tailpipe regulations in the 11 states that have adopted the more stringent emissions requirements set by the state of California.

Making matters worse, the Grand Caravan earns some poor Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash test scores and lacks the modern advanced driving assistance systems that are pretty much standard on other minivans. You can't get forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, or lane-keeping assist systems on this minivan, for instance.

Other technology that's missing in action includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a Wi-Fi hotspot, and connected services such as automatic collision notification, SOS emergency calling, and safe teen-driver settings.

There are a couple minor draws here, such as a low starting price and the second-row Stow 'n Go seats that collapse into storage wells in the floor to make for an easy transition from people hauler to cargo hauler. But that's not a good enough reason to actually buy one. If you're on a tight budget, the Chrysler Voyager and Kia Sedona are much better minivans, and if you can spend more, strongly consider the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey.

Which Grand Caravan does Edmunds recommend?

Edmunds does not recommend buying a Dodge Grand Caravan. You would be better served by a 2020 Chrysler Voyager, which has a lower base price, more standard technology, and much better crash test ratings. But if your heart is set on a 2020 Grand Caravan, upgrade to the SE Plus trim, which adds key features such as Bluetooth hands-free calling capability plus the Stow 'n Go second-row seats that are among this minivan's few worthy traits.

Dodge Grand Caravan models

The budget-friendly seven-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan is sold in three trim levels: SE, SE Plus and SXT. All Grand Caravans have a 3.6-liter V6 (283 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The base SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated side mirrors, triple-zone manual climate control with rear air conditioning, a backup camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a second-row bench seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker audio system.

The SE is available with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs that fold into the floor are an optional upgrade.

The SE Plus comes with the above equipment (including Stow 'n Go) as standard, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, remote engine start, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a front floor console and upgraded upholstery. A Blacktop package installs black 17-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, and black interior trim for a sportier look.

The Grand Caravan SXT adds features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, and leather upholstery with suede inserts. It is offered with the Blacktop package and the considerably more feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package. This upgrade adds triple-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, ambient lighting and second-row sunshades.

Optional on all trims is a rear entertainment system that comes with a 9-inch roof-mounted screen, a DVD player, a 115-volt power outlet, a charge-only USB port, and two sets of wireless headphones. With the SE Plus and SXT trims, this option also upgrades the Grand Caravan with navigation.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan price drops

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5 star reviews: 0%
4 star reviews: 0%
3 star reviews: 0%
2 star reviews: 0%
1 star reviews: 100%
Average user rating: 1.0 stars based on 1 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • driving experience

Most helpful consumer reviews

1 out of 5 stars, Rough riding basic van
Hoghead,
GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

We have these at work to haul crews. They are the roughest riding vehicle. No rear suspension to speak of. You feel every little bump. My 3/4 truck rides smoother than these vans.

Write a review

See all 1 reviews

Features & Specs

SE 4dr Minivan features & specs
SE 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$27,530
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
SXT 4dr Minivan features & specs
SXT 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$32,995
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
SE Plus 4dr Minivan features & specs
SE Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$30,330
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
GT Fleet 4dr Minivan features & specs
GT Fleet 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
MSRP$35,535
MPG 17 city / 25 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite Grand Caravan safety features:

ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
Displays an image of the area directly behind the vehicle on the central touchscreen display.
Stability Control System
If the Grand Caravan starts to slide, stability control selectively applies the brakes to help the driver regain control.
Active Front Seat Head Restraints
In a collision, the head restraints automatically move forward to reduce the distance between the restraint and occupants' heads.

NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver4 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Dodge Grand Caravan vs. the competition

Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Chrysler Pacifica

content

Compare Dodge Grand Caravan & Chrysler Pacifica features

Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Honda Odyssey

Currently Edmunds' top-ranked minivan, the Honda Odyssey is a far better choice for a new minivan than a Dodge Grand Caravan. It doesn't have the Dodge's slick Stow 'n Go second-row seats, which are an admittedly handy feature for people who need maximum cargo capacity on a regular basis. Otherwise, there simply is no comparison between these two vehicles.

Compare Dodge Grand Caravan & Honda Odyssey features

Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Kia Sedona

If you're on a tight budget, consider the Kia Sedona. It comes with plenty of features for the money as well as Kia's excellent warranty and roadside assistance coverage. Beyond that, it's stylish (for a minivan) and has Slide-n-Stow second-row seats that are almost as useful as the Dodge's Stow 'n Go seats.

Compare Dodge Grand Caravan & Kia Sedona features
FAQ

Is the Dodge Grand Caravan a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2020 Grand Caravan both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Dodge Grand Caravan fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Grand Caravan gets an EPA-estimated 20 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Grand Caravan has 31.1 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Dodge Grand Caravan. Learn more

What's new in the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan:

  • SE Plus trim gains features and new cosmetic detailing
  • Blacktop package now optional for SE Plus trim
  • No longer sold in states with strict emissions standards
  • Part of the sixth Grand Caravan generation introduced for 2008
Learn more

Is the Dodge Grand Caravan reliable?

To determine whether the Dodge Grand Caravan is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Grand Caravan. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Grand Caravan's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2020 Grand Caravan is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?

The least-expensive 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $27,530.

Other versions include:

  • SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $27,530
  • SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,995
  • SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $30,330
  • GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $35,535
Learn more

What are the different models of Dodge Grand Caravan?

If you're interested in the Dodge Grand Caravan, the next question is, which Grand Caravan model is right for you? Grand Caravan variants include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). For a full list of Grand Caravan models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What do people think of the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2020 Grand Caravan 1.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Grand Caravan.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Grand Caravan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,480. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,932 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,932 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $32,548.

The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $31,825. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,233 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,233 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,592.

The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 10.2% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 10 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)

The 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,020. The average price paid for a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is trending $3,230 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $3,230 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $26,790.

The average savings for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) is 10.8% below the MSRP.

Available Inventory:

We are showing 2 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.

Which 2020 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 53 new 2020 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $29,025 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $8,898 on a used or CPO 2020 Grand Caravan available from a dealership near you.

Can't find a new 2020 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,692.

Find a new Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,380.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

