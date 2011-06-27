We purchased this van with 88,000 miles on it and now 7 yrs later it has 219,000.It's our family car so any where I go she goes. We've never replaced the engine or transmission. My Dodge has been a very reliable vehicle!! I love the room in it. It handles great! I've hauled a few bales of hay and always get my feed for the horses in it. I can't say anything very bad about it. We've replaced the drive axles on both sides and that's the most we've had in repairs. The transmission is giving a few problems now but we watch the fluid and do not use overdrive which isn't as good on mpg. We are starting to look for a different car but I hate to give up my Dodge, I love it!

