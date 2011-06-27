1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
List Price Estimate
$823 - $1,431
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Charles,02/05/2009
Great vehicle. Same tranny with only two fluid changes, one water pump change. Still get 24 MPG highway and 21 around town (3.3/FWD), 3K miles per quart of oil.
Tiger,04/11/2002
Solid transportation. Captian Seats for four are great. Lots of room. Keeps on ticking.
Transmissionbuyer,05/08/2002
...buy a Chrysler minivan. Just found out today that our '93 Caravan needs ANOTHER transmission....THREE have gone out on this vehicle. Never, ever again will I buy another Chrysler product. Talked with District Rep and Detroit....they refuse to acknowlege problem or help in any way.
deetta,01/01/2009
We purchased this van with 88,000 miles on it and now 7 yrs later it has 219,000.It's our family car so any where I go she goes. We've never replaced the engine or transmission. My Dodge has been a very reliable vehicle!! I love the room in it. It handles great! I've hauled a few bales of hay and always get my feed for the horses in it. I can't say anything very bad about it. We've replaced the drive axles on both sides and that's the most we've had in repairs. The transmission is giving a few problems now but we watch the fluid and do not use overdrive which isn't as good on mpg. We are starting to look for a different car but I hate to give up my Dodge, I love it!
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
