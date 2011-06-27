  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$823 - $1,431
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(30%)
4(30%)
3(40%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.9
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

16 years and still going strong
Charles,02/05/2009
Great vehicle. Same tranny with only two fluid changes, one water pump change. Still get 24 MPG highway and 21 around town (3.3/FWD), 3K miles per quart of oil.
93 Dodge Grand Carave SE Sport
Tiger,04/11/2002
Solid transportation. Captian Seats for four are great. Lots of room. Keeps on ticking.
If you like to replace transmissions...
Transmissionbuyer,05/08/2002
...buy a Chrysler minivan. Just found out today that our '93 Caravan needs ANOTHER transmission....THREE have gone out on this vehicle. Never, ever again will I buy another Chrysler product. Talked with District Rep and Detroit....they refuse to acknowlege problem or help in any way.
What a surprise!
deetta,01/01/2009
We purchased this van with 88,000 miles on it and now 7 yrs later it has 219,000.It's our family car so any where I go she goes. We've never replaced the engine or transmission. My Dodge has been a very reliable vehicle!! I love the room in it. It handles great! I've hauled a few bales of hay and always get my feed for the horses in it. I can't say anything very bad about it. We've replaced the drive axles on both sides and that's the most we've had in repairs. The transmission is giving a few problems now but we watch the fluid and do not use overdrive which isn't as good on mpg. We are starting to look for a different car but I hate to give up my Dodge, I love it!
See all 10 reviews of the 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include ES 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan AWD, SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, and LE 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 6 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $22,812.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $12,740.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $12,317.

Should I lease or buy a 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

Related Used 1993 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles