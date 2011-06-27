  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(78)
2006 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling characteristics, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy cabin, nifty fold-flat second- and third-row seats.
  • Unimpressive reliability history, low resale value, can't get stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in, the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan finally steps up to the plate with fold-flat rear seating, allowing families to get the most out of its expansive interior.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1984, Dodge's Caravan introduced America to the modern minivan. Within its relatively compact dimensions, it offered seating for up to seven, and with the second- and third-row seats removed, enough cargo space to handle a kid's move off to college. Still, some folks wanted more space, so late in 1987, Dodge brought out a stretched-wheelbase version dubbed the Grand Caravan.

The Grand Caravan has taken heat since its last full redesign (in 2001) for not having a fold-flat third-row seat, a key feature now found on virtually every competitor. Finally last year, Dodge has bowed to the pressure and introduced its new Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. This system enables owners to quickly and easily fold both the second- and third-row seats into the floor. Also, the third-row split bench may be flipped completely rearward to provide tailgate seating. This new level of flexibility should allow owners to get the most out of what was already the most expansive interior in the minivan segment.

The Dodge Grand Caravan has always impressed us with its peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities. The Grand Caravan has been Chrysler's biggest success story of the last two decades and has always been at or near the top on the segment's sales charts. But this corporate darling has its share of problems, as various mechanical woes have tarnished its reliability reputation. Although quality has improved greatly in the last five years, this Dodge minivan still tends to have more repair issues than import rivals. An extended warranty is a good idea if you're planning to keep the van beyond its basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty period.

Apart from the versatile seating system, the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan has many charms, among them a comfortable interior, good looks and an available power liftgate. Depending on what trim level and options are selected, driver and passengers can be ensconced in soft, gathered-leather seats while triple-zone climate controls keep everyone comfortably cool or warm. In spite of the Grand Caravan's strengths, the Odyssey and Sienna offer something else that Dodge won't be able to simply bolt in: a long-standing reputation for exemplary reliability and build quality. Still, we don't feel sorry for Dodge, as plenty of folks will be won over by its combination of agile handling, comfy ride, spacious interior, stylish looks and iconic presence in the minivan segment.

2006 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The Dodge Grand Caravan is available in two main trim levels -- SE and SXT (there's also a cargo van version, the CV, which offers several options for configuring a Grand Caravan as a work vehicle). The SE comes with 15-inch steel wheels, antilock brakes, a second-row bench seat (for two passengers), a 60/40-split third-row bench, dual manual-sliding doors, cruise control and a tilt steering wheel. The SXT adds the Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating feature, dual power-sliding doors, a separate rear heating and air conditioning system, a power driver seat, 16-inch alloy wheels, a larger V6 engine, keyless entry, and power windows, mirrors and locks. A variety of options are available on all Grand Caravans, including automatic climate control, leather upholstery, an Infinity sound system, a rear DVD entertainment system and a navigation system.

2006 Highlights

Starting with December 2005 production, the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan benefits from a strengthened roof and side structure and updated side curtain airbags to improve its performance in side-impact crashes.

Performance & mpg

A 180-horsepower, 3.3-liter V6 powers the SE. The SXT includes the more powerful 205-hp, 3.8-liter V6. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on both models. A Grand Caravan with the 3.8-liter V6 is a sprightly performer, with crisp response down low and through the midrange. Towing capacity maxes out at 3,800 pounds with the optional towing package.

Safety

Antilock brakes are standard across the line, but the SXT comes with an upgraded four-wheel disc set. Stability control is not available. Side curtain airbags with coverage for all three rows are optional on both models. All Grand Caravans include a driver knee airbag. In government crash testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan posted a full five stars in all NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. Frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS produced an overall "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). IIHS side-impact testing also resulted in an "Acceptable" rating on a Grand Caravan with the optional side curtain airbags.

Driving

The Grand Caravan's most endearing qualities continue to be its agile handling and supple ride characteristics. We suspect that the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan will surprise and win over a lot of folks who expect the minivan driving experience to be an exercise in lethargic vehicle dynamics. The 3.3-liter V6 engine provides adequate acceleration, but larger families and those who tow a trailer will prefer the added power of the 3.8-liter V6.

Interior

The star of the show is definitely the Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating and storage system. In-floor compartments swallow up the second- and third-row seats when you don't need them and double as storage areas when the seats are in use. Other useful features include a movable center console equipped with power points and a power rear liftgate. The seats are generally comfortable, and drivers will find most controls within easy reach. The Dodge Grand Caravan has 26 cubic feet of cargo capacity behind the 60/40-split third-row seat, and a maximum of 161 cubes with all second- and third-row seats folded into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(51%)
4(21%)
3(13%)
2(10%)
1(5%)
4.0
78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

This van is the bomb!
gail39,04/07/2014
We've purchased this van brand new in 2006. It has over 117,000 miles in it! Other than the interior cosmetic issues such as flimsy cup holders and shortage on the automatic windows and lights in the front- in terms of its reliability, it's great as it has never left us stranded anywhere we've been! My kids grew up riding in it and we have all loved it! No transmission or engine issues so far! We're hoping to another 100,000 miles in it!
Convenient, Practical & Comfortable for 10+ years
Peg W,06/16/2016
SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
This is our third Dodge/Chrysler minivan (over a 23 year span) and this one will always be my favorite. It's a shame they don't make 'em like this anymore. The seats are super comfortable. The Stow & Go seating is amazing. The sound system is high quality and better than some of the newer vehicles. We've moved our oldest kids in and out of college hauling everything in the minivan (without ever having to rent a uhaul). We've traveled ( 5 people) all across the country comfortably with plenty of room for luggage, water skis - you name it. We've hauled washers & dryers, furniture, etc. One of the few issues we've had is with the automatic doors - we've had to have them repaired twice when the lock buttons were stuck (had the actuators were replaced). Other than the replacing the actuators, the maintenance & repairs costs were lower than average. It will be sad day when it's time to part with my van.
Best van on the road.
Rick,05/24/2008
We traded in our 2002 Grand Caravan for the 2006 Grand Caravan. We were very pleased with the '02 but this van with its Stow n Go seating is far superior. The seats work easily. If you do not have Stow n Go you will be amazed how frequently you use them. We use them every day. easy to use and can fold all seats within a minute. Have not had any major problems with the van at all. The van has made three trips to Florida and South Carolina (from NJ) and it is very comfortable. The storage wells for the middle row seats make a great storage area for snacks and things. There really is a lot of room in this van. Rides like a Cadillac on the highway. Easy to drive with great visibility.
289000 miles and still running
juan garza,02/08/2016
C/V 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
I bought my caravan 4 years ago with 116k miles , only replaced a strut , an alternator brakes and tires. Still runs like new , cold a/c and seems It will pass the 300k mile mark easy. I am the second owner , parts are cheap , I work at LKQ , a low mile engine cost about $650 a tranny $350.00 , I seen other ford , Nissan , Toyota and chevy minivans give up with a lot less miles than mine, The vast majority of caravans that we have in our yards are because they are totaled in a major wreck. The other brands land here because they break down and parts are very expensive.
See all 78 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and C/V 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

