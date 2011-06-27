Vehicle overview

Back in 1984, Dodge's Caravan introduced America to the modern minivan. Within its relatively compact dimensions, it offered seating for up to seven, and with the second- and third-row seats removed, enough cargo space to handle a kid's move off to college. Still, some folks wanted more space, so late in 1987, Dodge brought out a stretched-wheelbase version dubbed the Grand Caravan.

The Grand Caravan has taken heat since its last full redesign (in 2001) for not having a fold-flat third-row seat, a key feature now found on virtually every competitor. Finally last year, Dodge has bowed to the pressure and introduced its new Stow 'n Go seating and storage system. This system enables owners to quickly and easily fold both the second- and third-row seats into the floor. Also, the third-row split bench may be flipped completely rearward to provide tailgate seating. This new level of flexibility should allow owners to get the most out of what was already the most expansive interior in the minivan segment.

The Dodge Grand Caravan has always impressed us with its peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities. The Grand Caravan has been Chrysler's biggest success story of the last two decades and has always been at or near the top on the segment's sales charts. But this corporate darling has its share of problems, as various mechanical woes have tarnished its reliability reputation. Although quality has improved greatly in the last five years, this Dodge minivan still tends to have more repair issues than import rivals. An extended warranty is a good idea if you're planning to keep the van beyond its basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty period.

Apart from the versatile seating system, the 2006 Dodge Grand Caravan has many charms, among them a comfortable interior, good looks and an available power liftgate. Depending on what trim level and options are selected, driver and passengers can be ensconced in soft, gathered-leather seats while triple-zone climate controls keep everyone comfortably cool or warm. In spite of the Grand Caravan's strengths, the Odyssey and Sienna offer something else that Dodge won't be able to simply bolt in: a long-standing reputation for exemplary reliability and build quality. Still, we don't feel sorry for Dodge, as plenty of folks will be won over by its combination of agile handling, comfy ride, spacious interior, stylish looks and iconic presence in the minivan segment.