Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Only 147,213 Miles! Scores 25 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Grand Caravan boasts a Gas V6 3.8L/230 engine powering this Automatic transmission. White face instrument cluster w/graphite pattern bezel, Warnings-inc: sliding door, door ajar, low washer fluid, Vinyl door trim panel w/map pocket. * This Dodge Grand Caravan Features the Following Options * Variable intermittent windshield wipers, Universal garage door opener, Traction control, Tire carrier winch, Tachometer, Sunscreen glass, Roof rack, Remote keyless entry w/immobilizer, Rear window defroster, Rear seatback grocery bag hooks.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

VIN: 2D4GP44L57R175403

Stock: A42049A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-22-2020