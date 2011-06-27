I have a 2015 Grand Caravan SXT with the navigation. I love the look of the outside and inside of the Dodge over that of the Toyota or Honda. I like how my car rides and handles. I like the Dash and console, both glove compartments (upper glove compartment has a USB port inside). I really like the folding middle seats, why Toyota or Honda have not installed these into their vans is a big mistake. I love the navigation, it is very simple. I like the Bluetooth, it is also very simple to use. My sister has a 2016 Honda CRV and her car phone is horrible and always calls the wrong person and her navigation is very confusing. I like the hard drive, I can save my favorite song or band and then the radio will notify me if the song or band is playing on a different station, very cool feature. I like how easy it is for a 6 foot 1 man to get into and out of the van. I have to duck to get into most cars, my sisters Tahoe, CRV, 4 Runner or my aunts Honda Odyssey. My van has power sliding doors and tailgate, driver, passenger and back seat heating and air conditioning controls. The dash is laid out really nice and I love the full console, just wish it had a big arm rest. Over all the van is very quiet and very little road noise. Ok, what I don't like. The air conditioning needs to be colder and it needs a sync so I don't have to turn each temp control, the seats could be a little bigger for large people, they are comfortable for me, but I do wish they were bigger and I hate the little arm rest, they need to put a big arm rest on the console like the new Kia. The third-row back seat is un-comfortable and I wish you could adjust the seat for and aft and the seat back angle, it is very straight and needs to have adjustments. Also all the info is in one small digital gauge in the dash so to see the mileage, trip odometer, miles left till empty or any of the other functions you have to change it. No power seats and no blind sport monitoring or back up sensors, to get the safety equipment you had to get the RT model (my car does have a back up camera, you get that with the navigation) and if you want all the safety gear you have to buy the top of the line and that comes with leather and I hate leather. One last gripe, in a new car why no auto headlights? I had a hard time learning to make sure I turn on and off my headlights, funny, but the day time headlights are so bright you can very easily drive with no headlights. Last of all MPG is not the best, but my aunts Honda Odyssey is not great either. My car has a 10 year warranty and 8 year bumper to bumper, plus tracking if my car is stolen. I paid 29,000 out the door for my van and you can not get a Honda or Toyota any where near that price with power doors or tailgate. The transmission does shift a lot, but besides that I like the power of the car. For the price I paid I feel like a got a real nice van. Is the Dodge as nice as the Honda or Toyota, for the most part, yes! Their seats are nicer and they do ride quieter, but they can not match the versatility of the Dodge. This is the first time I have ever bought a Dodge, I have always bought new Toyota's, my last car was an 1998 Avalon that I have for 17 years, but I think the Toyota's are ugly today, same with the Honda's. Last of all, I bought a van and I have no kids. I love how my van can carry anything I want and it's not a truck. Don't skip looking at minivans just because of what people think. Minivans are far more practical than a SUV, truck or car. Do your self a favor and test drive one. They ride like a car and can carry 7 people in comfort, for the most part plus with the seats down you can go shopping and bring home almost anything a truck can. 2 years and 10 months later the only issue I have had was the drivers side window power regulator went out. The Dodge dealership fix the regulator in 2 hours. No coast to me as my car has a 10 year warranty. Just this last month I heard a loud band and I could not figure out what caused it. I finally noticed that my head rest had popped open. My headrests have a feature that if you are in an accident they deploy like a air bag. I went online to check this our and it seems that a lot of manufactures that use this design and the headrests have the issues with going off when you are just driving. Besides these 2 issues my car is running like new. I like my van and am very happy with my purchase. I do change my oil every 3,000 miles and keep up with any maintenance and so far most of the cars I have bought last me a long time. 12-29-2018 - I now have owned my Grand Caravan for almost 4 years and still no problems beside the ones I describe before. I still really like my minivan and would buy one again. In fact if you have never owned a minivan then do yourself a favor and buy one. I will never go back to a car, SUV or truck. A minivan beets them all. 4-3-2020 - Still no major problems. Love my van!!

