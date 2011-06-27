  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations
  • affordable base price.
  • Ride not as smooth as competitors
  • limited driver legroom
  • unrefined powertrain.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,499 - $13,995
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is priced right and chock full of handy features, but its lack of refinement keeps it a notch below the Japanese-brand competition in the minivan segment.

Vehicle overview

All manner of vehicles, particularly the ever-growing "crossover" class, purport to be family-oriented, but if you have either a lot of family or a lot of cargo to consistently move from place to place, it's still almost impossible to beat a minivan. And in many respects it's hard to beat the originator of the genre, Dodge's all-things-to-all-people Grand Caravan.

Chrysler long had a rather confusing array of minivan models from both its Dodge and Chrysler brands, but buying one is much simpler now that each brand's lineup has been pared to a single model. For Dodge, the 2015 Grand Caravan essentially is the culmination of everything most minivan buyers over the years proved was most important in a family hauler: plenty of engine power combined with reasonable fuel economy and Chrysler's still-brilliant Stow 'n Go instantly disappearing second-row seating.

What you don't get, unfortunately, is the utmost in refinement. For many drivers simply doing the weekly school run and grocery-store duties, the Grand Caravan's shortcomings may not even be noticeable. But longer trips likely will reveal that this Dodge people mover doesn't ride as compliantly as its Japanese competitors, nor are its engine and transmission as smooth or silent. There's a little more road and wind noise, too, although once again, this is conspicuous more at highway speeds than around town. The Grand Caravan's cabin finishes also aren't quite up to the competition's standards in a few places.

These are small flaws, certainly, but they show up nonetheless when comparing the DGC to its well-executed rivals such as the 2015 Honda Odyssey and 2015 Toyota Sienna. Both of these popular choices have fine engines, nicely appointed cabins and excellent road manners. The Sienna can also handle up to a total of eight occupants, where the Grand Caravan's limit is seven. Slightly rarer though no less worth your consideration is the 2015 Nissan Quest, nor should you overlook Kia's fully redesigned 2015 Sedona this year.

As there is a rich pool of strong entries, we recommend thoroughly considering all the choices for a minivan. But given that a well-equipped Caravan is generally less expensive than the competition, that advantage could be the ultimate deciding factor in the Dodge's favor.

2015 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in six trim levels: American Value Package (AVP), SE, SE Plus, SXT, SXT Plus and R/T.

The bargain priced AVP trim has a reasonably solid standard equipment list: 17-inch steel wheels; heated mirrors; power locks, mirrors and front windows; dual-zone air-conditioning; a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat; an overhead console; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; a conversation mirror and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SE adds rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system.

The SE Plus gets body-color heated side mirrors, special upholstery and trim, an overhead console and power windows for the second and third rows.

The SXT adds alloy wheels, roof rails, power rear windows and a larger floor console. Moving to the SXT also brings a power liftgate and power sliding rear doors as well as access to certain optional equipment and packages, including a rearview camera and a Blu-ray DVD rear-seat entertainment system.

For the SXT Plus, you get the SXT's standard equipment along with the Uconnect hands-free group (which also includes a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, voice command capability, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, steering-wheel audio controls and satellite radio) and an eight-way power driver seat

Top of the line for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is the R/T. It incorporates all of the standard equipment of the other three trim levels, plus 17-inch alloy wheels with special tires, a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, remote engine start, automatic headlights, foglights, black interior accents, unique interior lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather first- and second-row seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a rear overhead console, a trip computer, a 115-volt power outlet, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone connectivity and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio and a USB port.

For the midlevel SE and SXT, a single-DVD entertainment bundle is available. It adds the R/T's standard touchscreen and audio system along with a 9-inch second-row display screen and an HDMI input. The SXT Plus and R/T can also be outfitted with a Dual DVD/Blu-ray Entertainment package that boasts 9-inch screens for the second and third rows as well as the touchscreen display.

Available for all trims except the AVP and R/T is the Blacktop package, which features 17-inch aluminum wheels, a black grille, foglamps, leather interior accents, premium cloth seats and silver accent stitching.

The Driver Convenience Group also is optional for the SXT Plus and R/T; it adds Bluetooth audio connectivity, heated front- and second-row seats, automatic temperature control, a heated steering wheel and second- and third-row window shades. The Safety Sphere Group (R/T only) adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic detection and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. All Grand Caravans with the touchscreen infotainment system can be equipped with an integrated Garmin navigation system.

2015 Highlights

The value-focused SE Plus and SXT Plus trim levels are added to the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan. Seventeen-inch wheels replace 16-inchers as standard and power-adjustable pedals no longer are available.

Performance & mpg

There's a single engine for all versions of the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a Grand Caravan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds, an average time for a minivan. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is a combined 20 mpg (17 city/25 highway). The combined rating for competitors is a bit better, with the Honda Odyssey achieving a 22 mpg combined rating and the front-drive Toyota Sienna earning a 21 mpg combined rating.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional features in the Safety Sphere Group -- available only for the Grand Caravan R/T -- include a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking and cross-traffic sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, a bit longer than average for a minivan. An R/T with its grippier tires and sport suspension did better, racking up a 119-foot stop.

In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap front-impact test, the 2015 Grand Caravan was given the lowest possible rating of "Poor," however.

Driving

Take a test-drive in the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan and you'll find the 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration, while the minivan's handling is stable and confident. It's the Grand Caravan's overall refinement that runs behind the smoother Japanese competition. There is more ruckus from the DGC's V6, and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The van's ride quality can also get a little coarse at times. The rival minivans seem to have more thoroughly integrated all the moving parts, though in everyday use this nuance can be difficult to notice.

Interior

You'll find good outward vision from an upright front-seat position, but some drivers, particularly taller ones, are likely to find the seat placement awkward, mostly because the pedals seem too close to the driver. Gauges are simple and usable. Cabin plastics and other materials, including the cloth seat upholstery, are satisfactory, but the Japanese vans' interiors manage to look and feel a little more upscale.

It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. The Stow 'n Go seats are standard for every Grand Caravan except the base AVP model, where they're optional. Transforming from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode couldn't be simpler, while the third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, although they demand a few extra strap and lever pulls to make the transition. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet, a space similar to most other minivans, by dropping all the rear seats.

It's worth the money to make sure you buy a trim level or option package that includes the Uconnect 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment interface. It's not the big 8.4-inch screen found in other Dodges, but the system is pretty easy to use otherwise.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(39%)
4(22%)
3(16%)
2(5%)
1(18%)
3.6
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love my 2015 Grand Caravan Crew
kerjner,04/26/2015
SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Recently bought a 2015 Grand Caravan Crew with leather. What a fantastic vehicle and value. Honestly Honda and Toyota just can't compete with the value offered by Dodge. We have been a BMW family for a long long time and this is first foray back in to domestic cars. I'm really impressed with the Grand Caravan. The Grand Caravan has been so well perfected over 30 years.. Nothing can touch it in the van market. As others say stowngo alone is worth buying the Dodge. I have a loaded van and everything works nicely. The electronics absolutely blow away BMW. The quality of materials is not the same but my Grand Caravan is worth 1/3 my BMW. As far as the pentastar goes it's fabulous.
Love my Van
Rob,12/06/2016
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have a 2015 Grand Caravan SXT with the navigation. I love the look of the outside and inside of the Dodge over that of the Toyota or Honda. I like how my car rides and handles. I like the Dash and console, both glove compartments (upper glove compartment has a USB port inside). I really like the folding middle seats, why Toyota or Honda have not installed these into their vans is a big mistake. I love the navigation, it is very simple. I like the Bluetooth, it is also very simple to use. My sister has a 2016 Honda CRV and her car phone is horrible and always calls the wrong person and her navigation is very confusing. I like the hard drive, I can save my favorite song or band and then the radio will notify me if the song or band is playing on a different station, very cool feature. I like how easy it is for a 6 foot 1 man to get into and out of the van. I have to duck to get into most cars, my sisters Tahoe, CRV, 4 Runner or my aunts Honda Odyssey. My van has power sliding doors and tailgate, driver, passenger and back seat heating and air conditioning controls. The dash is laid out really nice and I love the full console, just wish it had a big arm rest. Over all the van is very quiet and very little road noise. Ok, what I don't like. The air conditioning needs to be colder and it needs a sync so I don't have to turn each temp control, the seats could be a little bigger for large people, they are comfortable for me, but I do wish they were bigger and I hate the little arm rest, they need to put a big arm rest on the console like the new Kia. The third-row back seat is un-comfortable and I wish you could adjust the seat for and aft and the seat back angle, it is very straight and needs to have adjustments. Also all the info is in one small digital gauge in the dash so to see the mileage, trip odometer, miles left till empty or any of the other functions you have to change it. No power seats and no blind sport monitoring or back up sensors, to get the safety equipment you had to get the RT model (my car does have a back up camera, you get that with the navigation) and if you want all the safety gear you have to buy the top of the line and that comes with leather and I hate leather. One last gripe, in a new car why no auto headlights? I had a hard time learning to make sure I turn on and off my headlights, funny, but the day time headlights are so bright you can very easily drive with no headlights. Last of all MPG is not the best, but my aunts Honda Odyssey is not great either. My car has a 10 year warranty and 8 year bumper to bumper, plus tracking if my car is stolen. I paid 29,000 out the door for my van and you can not get a Honda or Toyota any where near that price with power doors or tailgate. The transmission does shift a lot, but besides that I like the power of the car. For the price I paid I feel like a got a real nice van. Is the Dodge as nice as the Honda or Toyota, for the most part, yes! Their seats are nicer and they do ride quieter, but they can not match the versatility of the Dodge. This is the first time I have ever bought a Dodge, I have always bought new Toyota's, my last car was an 1998 Avalon that I have for 17 years, but I think the Toyota's are ugly today, same with the Honda's. Last of all, I bought a van and I have no kids. I love how my van can carry anything I want and it's not a truck. Don't skip looking at minivans just because of what people think. Minivans are far more practical than a SUV, truck or car. Do your self a favor and test drive one. They ride like a car and can carry 7 people in comfort, for the most part plus with the seats down you can go shopping and bring home almost anything a truck can. 2 years and 10 months later the only issue I have had was the drivers side window power regulator went out. The Dodge dealership fix the regulator in 2 hours. No coast to me as my car has a 10 year warranty. Just this last month I heard a loud band and I could not figure out what caused it. I finally noticed that my head rest had popped open. My headrests have a feature that if you are in an accident they deploy like a air bag. I went online to check this our and it seems that a lot of manufactures that use this design and the headrests have the issues with going off when you are just driving. Besides these 2 issues my car is running like new. I like my van and am very happy with my purchase. I do change my oil every 3,000 miles and keep up with any maintenance and so far most of the cars I have bought last me a long time. 12-29-2018 - I now have owned my Grand Caravan for almost 4 years and still no problems beside the ones I describe before. I still really like my minivan and would buy one again. In fact if you have never owned a minivan then do yourself a favor and buy one. I will never go back to a car, SUV or truck. A minivan beets them all. 4-3-2020 - Still no major problems. Love my van!!
THE SWISS ARMY KNIFE OF MINNI VANS
dez8,04/12/2015
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Just bought this van. So Far I LOVE!!! it. Up date after 3 years, only a few issues mostly with seats. Bought base model, no night ajustment on seat , I have a long torsos, and this causes my head to have very minimal clearance from side roof and cause the seat to be some way uncomfortable. But have been able to adjust to it. Others seats are for smaller people as leg room is not for tall flocks Mostly have not used back seats keep them stored. And use van as a huler of stuff. Good payload, and power and file economy. Get up wards of 27 mpg on freway. Fully loaded around town 19 mpg. Mixed driving 23 is mpg. Not bad , power and handling very good. Was impred by the performance. Some said it was noises, but to me it is almost as quiet as my Mercedes Benze. Very smooth ride, handles well for a large vhechile , The sto n go seats in the 2nd and 3rd row a big selling point for me. I hall lots of stuff where i need the seats out. but do not necessarily want to mess with taking seats out and then having to store them some where . so this was a great answer to my needs. but as i am finding out the Van is awsom in so many other aspect too. my previous Ford windstar which served me well finally got worn out. so i traded it in for this one. this new one is a few inches biger in all direction which also was a big plus for me. the payload capacity is also more so i can load it up and it handles it with ease.
Fun family hauler at a great price!
AnthonyH,10/11/2015
American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We bought this van to replace our SUV. Bought in May 2015 and have put 12,000 miles on it since then. The power it has is awesome for a minivan, it tows beautifully as well. I average 24-25mpg combine driving (19.5 on E85). I have not had a single problem with this van. We bought an AVP because I didn't want all the extra frills. Just more that will go wrong over time. This is the first Dodge and also first minivan I have owned. It has changed my opinions of both. Our dealer is great, 4 free oil changes, and car washes for life! The price was very good at just over 20k, so it was extremely affordable too. The seats are incredibly comfortable, and I am grateful for a middle row bench vs the stow-n-go buckets, its more useful for our needs. After all, we still get the underfloor storage. The transmission could be smoother, but otherwise I cannot complain about anything. Buy one, while you can still get an affordable minivan! Update: I have had this vehicle almost a year. I was in a wreck with it 5 months into ownership. It took 3 weeks to complete the repairs. I was not injured despite the severity of the crash. On top of that, I have driven this vehicle 25000 miles without one thing wrong with it. I just replaced the cheap factory tires. I will say, it is nice to have the factory Yokohama tires off. Other than that, it has been a nearly peefect ownership experience.
See all 18 reviews of the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $6,499 and$11,299 with odometer readings between 60000 and164613 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $9,994 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 47435 and89395 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package is priced between $11,630 and$11,630 with odometer readings between 70880 and70880 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T is priced between $11,991 and$11,991 with odometer readings between 98407 and98407 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus is priced between $9,900 and$9,900 with odometer readings between 82300 and82300 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2015 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,499 and mileage as low as 47435 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,769.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $7,885.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $20,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,048.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

Related Used 2015 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles