Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
8,984 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 40,203 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,540$4,835 Below Market
- 53,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,888$4,087 Below Market
- 35,445 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,500$4,130 Below Market
- 53,260 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,888$4,606 Below Market
- 54,573 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,639$3,779 Below Market
- 55,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,997$4,217 Below Market
- 41,103 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,888$3,174 Below Market
- 14,709 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,000$3,498 Below Market
- 47,717 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,378$3,081 Below Market
- 32,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,935$3,193 Below Market
- 38,571 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,993
- 41,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,591$4,478 Below Market
- 43,283 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,784
- 41,486 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,491$4,090 Below Market
- 40,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,191$3,907 Below Market
- 31,449 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,797$2,749 Below Market
- 39,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,500$3,279 Below Market
- 47,063 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,000$3,146 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating415 Reviews
Report abuse
Chris Biernat,09/11/2018
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Be sure to purchase the Mopar Lifetime Maxcare Warranty if you are planning on owning the vehicle. You do not have to purchase the warranty from the dealer you are buying the car from. Shop it around and save a huge chuck of money. We purchase the Lifetime Maxcare warranty with the $100 deductible which pretty much everything excepts, brake pads/rotor/ and tires for as long as we own the vehicle. We purchased this one with 87 miles on it, without test driving it. Big mistake because the car was pulling to the right. Took us a few days to get it in to be serviced. Told that happens during shipment sometimes from loaded them on those huge trucks. A four wheel alignment did the trick. Hoping this will be our only issue with the vehicle. We also own a similar 2012 Grand Caravan which had to have the alternator replaced three times and brakes always sqeak (even when replaced). Overall tips: 1) Be sure to test drive the vehicle prior to signing the papers (even if brand new), 2) Shop multiple dealers for best price on the vehicle and any Mopar extended warranty plans, 3) Never sign an Arbitration Agreement from a dealership (why would you give up the right to sue if you have been wronged?), 4) If you have any problems with you new vehicle, report them to the dealership and directly to Dodge (especially if you have "Lemon Laws" in your state.
Related Dodge Grand Caravan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Hyundai Azera 2015
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2018
- Used Nissan Xterra 2011
- Used MINI Hardtop 4 Door 2018
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport 2014
- Used Audi S8 2015
- Used Jaguar XK 2012
- Used Volkswagen Routan 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2010
- Used Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2012
- Used Jaguar XJ 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2011
- Used Lexus GX 460 2011
- Used BMW 1 Series 2011
- Used Hyundai Equus 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Mitsubishi Montero Sport
- Used BMW X7
- Used Buick Verano
- Used Hyundai Azera
- Used Chevrolet Tracker
- Used Volvo V70
- Used Mazda Tribute
- Used Audi TT RS
- Used GMC Yukon XL
- Used Audi S7
- Used Kia Forte
- Used Audi SQ5
- Used Suzuki Vitara
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Neon Garden Grove CA
- Used Dodge Nitro Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Magnum Decatur GA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Overland Park KS
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Chandler AZ
- Used Dodge Avenger Wilmington NC
- Used Dodge Avenger Newport News VA
- Used Dodge Neon Boston MA
- Used Dodge Neon Lincoln NE
- Used Dodge Nitro Omaha NE
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2014 Edison NJ
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan 2017 Hialeah FL
- Used Dodge Durango 2017 Gainesville FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Volvo XC90 News
- Hyundai Veloster 2020
- 2020 Countryman
- 2019 Cadillac XT5
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- 2021 Porsche Taycan News
- 2019 X4
- 2019 XC40
- 2020 F-TYPE
- 2020 Canyon
- Chevrolet Tahoe 2019
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- 2019 Encore
- Honda Insight 2021
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2019 Camaro
- 2019 Volvo S60
- 2020 CT4
- Nissan Frontier 2019