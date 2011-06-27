1995 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,436
Used Grand Caravan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
Newly optional is a 3.3-liter V6 engine designed to operate on compressed natural gas, and new Sport and SE decor packages are available this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
JohnC,04/05/2002
I have had this van since almost new, first as a company van and then I purchased it for personal use. I now have 162500 miles on it and it still has the orig. engine and trany in it. I have had to put a battery and tires and rims on it in the last 4 yrs and the egr valve and tune-up this month. Not bad for a 7-8 yr old van with 162500 miles on it. I would not think twice about getting in this van and driving from FL to Chicago and back again.... John C
Shenandoah,05/14/2002
I bought this car used with low milage. It was checked out by my mechanic, who gave it a clean bill of health. Within months I had to sink over $1500 in repairs. Now that it is appoaching 100,000 miles, it is in constant need of repair, despite being taken well care of. To top it off, the green pain on my hood an roof is peeling off badly. I've started noticing, it seems to be a defect with the green paint. All the green dodge vans in my area seem to be loosing their pain on the hoods and roof.
lmollstl,01/18/2009
This van was given to us by my father-in-law when it was 12 years old with 71,000 miles. It had been well maintained and always garaged. I first noticed that the power rear windows only worked some time, the rear windshield wiper motor was out and the electric liftgate opener did not work. In the year we owned it the water pump, drivers side window motor, and the front wiper motor had to be replaced. Then the track on the sliding side door door broke and the side window latch came apart. When the transmission went out at 82,000 miles the van went to the junk yard. I should have known because I had the same experiences with the 96 Caravan I bought new.
Happy with my nissan,06/05/2002
I had my van for 6 years, it came with the 3.3L automatic which gave us 4 years of good service. It is at this point you might as well get rid of it because your opinion will change dramatically. The tranny gave up the ghost at 92,000 at a tune of $1,600 and I found out I was real lucky. Dodge doesn't build anything to last. We used to buy Chrysler products, but never again!
Features & Specs
See all Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019