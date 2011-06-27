I have had this van since almost new, first as a company van and then I purchased it for personal use. I now have 162500 miles on it and it still has the orig. engine and trany in it. I have had to put a battery and tires and rims on it in the last 4 yrs and the egr valve and tune-up this month. Not bad for a 7-8 yr old van with 162500 miles on it. I would not think twice about getting in this van and driving from FL to Chicago and back again.... John C

