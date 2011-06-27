  1. Home
1995 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Newly optional is a 3.3-liter V6 engine designed to operate on compressed natural gas, and new Sport and SE decor packages are available this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(24%)
4(29%)
3(29%)
2(18%)
1(0%)
3.6
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grand Caravan Cargo
JohnC,04/05/2002
I have had this van since almost new, first as a company van and then I purchased it for personal use. I now have 162500 miles on it and it still has the orig. engine and trany in it. I have had to put a battery and tires and rims on it in the last 4 yrs and the egr valve and tune-up this month. Not bad for a 7-8 yr old van with 162500 miles on it. I would not think twice about getting in this van and driving from FL to Chicago and back again.... John C
Disappointed
Shenandoah,05/14/2002
I bought this car used with low milage. It was checked out by my mechanic, who gave it a clean bill of health. Within months I had to sink over $1500 in repairs. Now that it is appoaching 100,000 miles, it is in constant need of repair, despite being taken well care of. To top it off, the green pain on my hood an roof is peeling off badly. I've started noticing, it seems to be a defect with the green paint. All the green dodge vans in my area seem to be loosing their pain on the hoods and roof.
Bad Van
lmollstl,01/18/2009
This van was given to us by my father-in-law when it was 12 years old with 71,000 miles. It had been well maintained and always garaged. I first noticed that the power rear windows only worked some time, the rear windshield wiper motor was out and the electric liftgate opener did not work. In the year we owned it the water pump, drivers side window motor, and the front wiper motor had to be replaced. Then the track on the sliding side door door broke and the side window latch came apart. When the transmission went out at 82,000 miles the van went to the junk yard. I should have known because I had the same experiences with the 96 Caravan I bought new.
Go foreign
Happy with my nissan,06/05/2002
I had my van for 6 years, it came with the 3.3L automatic which gave us 4 years of good service. It is at this point you might as well get rid of it because your opinion will change dramatically. The tranny gave up the ghost at 92,000 at a tune of $1,600 and I found out I was real lucky. Dodge doesn't build anything to last. We used to buy Chrysler products, but never again!
See all 17 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, ES 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan AWD, and 3dr Cargo Minivan.

Should I lease or buy a 1995 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

