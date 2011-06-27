2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,780 - $3,020
Used Grand Caravan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
ken_86gt,02/01/2012
I bought this van used at ~93k miles. This van has been incredibly reliable. Normal maintenance items ONLY- oil, filters, tires, brakes, plugs, belts, battery. Still on original hoses. I have only replaced the starter and alternator once, I consider this normal. It is starting to use a little oil, have a transmission leak that is significant, and uses coolant frequently. I just keep them topped of at this point. I will be looking for another Caravan soon! I have friends with Honda and Toyota minivans that required much more maintenance and repairs than mine! I keep thinking that this will be the last set of tires I buy- and then 50K later it is time again...
autoitking,12/25/2010
My family has had this car for 10 years now, and it's still going strong. Original engine and transmission are rock solid and perform well. Only problems we ever had was a leaky radiator hose, a bad spark plug wire, and a bad idler. Once the idler and spark plug wires were replaced, it ran like new again! The power steering is very powerful and has a lot of boost. Very easy to steer, and handles well considering its size. The leaf springs in the rear make loading over a ton no problem, and the engine can haul it adequately. We fit all of my college stuff in there with room for three adults left. And the engine made it 350 miles to my dorm and back. Also a few very long trips (over 600 miles)
Whachaknow,09/28/2010
We bought the Grand Caravan when we had three teenage children. Outside the obligatory Chrysler minivan transmission problems and an early replacement of front struts and steering pump, which were covered by the extended warranty, it has been a very reliable performer. The mileage is poor, as expected. But, we have driven it coast to almost coast (Washington, DC to Arizona), up and down mountains, and across deserts, and it has proven to be reliable and thoroughly comfortable. Now that we are almost empty-nested, we will eventually replace it with something smaller and more fuel efficient, but it has been a great family vehicle for all these years.
melliann,07/30/2010
We have had nothing but issues since we got it, going through brake pads like crazy, had to replace the transmission twice, and be careful how far away you are from other drivers because the brakes are really squishy, so bad that it caused me to get into a fender bender and now hubby thinks it is totaled! Oh joy - NOT!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango