Consumer Rating
(73)
2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(30%)
4(40%)
3(18%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
3.9
73 reviews
73 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still going at 257000+ miles
ken_86gt,02/01/2012
I bought this van used at ~93k miles. This van has been incredibly reliable. Normal maintenance items ONLY- oil, filters, tires, brakes, plugs, belts, battery. Still on original hoses. I have only replaced the starter and alternator once, I consider this normal. It is starting to use a little oil, have a transmission leak that is significant, and uses coolant frequently. I just keep them topped of at this point. I will be looking for another Caravan soon! I have friends with Honda and Toyota minivans that required much more maintenance and repairs than mine! I keep thinking that this will be the last set of tires I buy- and then 50K later it is time again...
Still goin!
autoitking,12/25/2010
My family has had this car for 10 years now, and it's still going strong. Original engine and transmission are rock solid and perform well. Only problems we ever had was a leaky radiator hose, a bad spark plug wire, and a bad idler. Once the idler and spark plug wires were replaced, it ran like new again! The power steering is very powerful and has a lot of boost. Very easy to steer, and handles well considering its size. The leaf springs in the rear make loading over a ton no problem, and the engine can haul it adequately. We fit all of my college stuff in there with room for three adults left. And the engine made it 350 miles to my dorm and back. Also a few very long trips (over 600 miles)
Grand Caravan
Whachaknow,09/28/2010
We bought the Grand Caravan when we had three teenage children. Outside the obligatory Chrysler minivan transmission problems and an early replacement of front struts and steering pump, which were covered by the extended warranty, it has been a very reliable performer. The mileage is poor, as expected. But, we have driven it coast to almost coast (Washington, DC to Arizona), up and down mountains, and across deserts, and it has proven to be reliable and thoroughly comfortable. Now that we are almost empty-nested, we will eventually replace it with something smaller and more fuel efficient, but it has been a great family vehicle for all these years.
Not a good buy
melliann,07/30/2010
We have had nothing but issues since we got it, going through brake pads like crazy, had to replace the transmission twice, and be careful how far away you are from other drivers because the brakes are really squishy, so bad that it caused me to get into a fender bender and now hubby thinks it is totaled! Oh joy - NOT!
See all 73 reviews of the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan, 4dr Minivan, LE 4dr Minivan, LE 4dr Minivan AWD, ES 4dr Minivan AWD, ES 4dr Minivan, and Sport 4dr Minivan AWD.

