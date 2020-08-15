Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in Dark Red
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    38,288 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $11,899

    $3,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus

    37,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $11,788

    $3,302 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Gold
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    37,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $3,826 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    69,354 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $10,952

    $2,515 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    70,467 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,987

    $2,366 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    96,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    88,885 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,995

    $2,451 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus

    69,365 miles
    Great Deal

    $12,618

    $3,443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T

    120,575 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $9,990

    $2,117 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    49,014 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,988

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    62,505 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $10,995

    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in Silver
    certified

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T

    67,314 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $13,731

    $3,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T

    69,281 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $12,525

    $2,131 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    82,888 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,499

    $2,044 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    49,292 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $12,995

    $3,095 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    95,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $9,700

    $2,380 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    75,651 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,994

    $1,491 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    93,961 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $10,993

    $1,848 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Overall Consumer Rating
3.828 Reviews
A lot of shopping
Robert H.,04/07/2016
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I did a lot of shopping for this van and am well pleased. I got a great deal on the price [better than the websites suggested would be an excellent deal] and the dealership was one of the best I have ever dealt with. I realize you get what you pay for, and so many of the "convenience" items are missing from my van [power seats, power side doors and liftgate, dvd, etc.] but I decided I did not need them and they would only be something more to eventually break if I kept the van for a lengthy time. I am totally impressed with the bluetooth and satellite radio function, and the seats are tremendously comfortable. My biggest reason for purchasing Dodge was the price break and the stow and go seating. I have the room of a regular size pickup truck bed behind the front seats with all the seats folded into the floor and the seats are easily used or stowed in minutes. I can now take the bicycles on long trips with them being safely stored inside the van. The 283hp is plenty and it will accelerate to highway speed very easily. Obviously a minivan will always look like a minivan, but the Dodge does have a certain rugged look about it with the black grill and crossbars. As an update after one year, I must say that I have had no problems with the minivan. Fuel milage is better than expected and acceleration is very good. The "economy" button that controls the shifting is very useful and helps fuel milage tremendously, and I only turn it off when in heavy traffic or I need quick acceleration. Another update: After 30,000 miles I have had absolutely no issues. I change the oil myself [every 5000 miles] with the owner manual's recommended oil [Pennzoil] and an oil filter from the dealer is surprisingly cheap [less than $10], so I have saved a lot in maintenance. Tire rotation every 10,000 miles. 3 year update: 62,000 miles and no problems. Regular maintenance and new tires. Original brakes are still in very good condition.
