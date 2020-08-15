Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
- 38,288 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$11,899$3,295 Below Market
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
As much as it alters the road, this smooth MiniVan transforms its driver* ! This car sparkles!! This car sparkles!! Priced below NADA Retail!!! Why pay more for less** As much as it alters the road, this smooth MiniVan transforms its driver* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee!!! NEW LOW PRICE! Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags, Knee airbags - Driver...Other features include: Power locks, Power windows, Auto, Air conditioning, Front air conditioning zones - Dual... The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2016Dodge Grand Caravan AVP/SE in Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG5GR125705
Stock: UT14952
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-12-2020
- 37,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$11,788$3,302 Below Market
South Motors Honda - Miami / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER!BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR!FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR!IT'S THAT EASY!At South Motors Honda!Clean CARFAX. 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat Odometer is 22123 miles below market average! For Sale Quick Order Package 29Q SE Plus (17 x 6.5 Painted Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Power Windows, 6 Speakers, Body Color Exterior Mirrors, Body Color Sill Applique, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Instrument Panel w/Piano Black Applique, Power Quarter Vented Windows, and Premium Interior Accents), Single DVD Entertainment (115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, and Radio: 430), 17 Wheel Covers, 2nd Row Bench w/Rear Stow 'N Go 60/40, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 130, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touring Suspension, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG9GR348068
Stock: 5H022281B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 37,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,995$3,826 Below Market
Champion Auto Sales - Newark / New Jersey
DOWN PAYMENT AS LOW AS $499 AND PAYMENTS AS LOW AS $49 WEEKLY. Welcome to Champion Auto Sales. Where everyone is approved regardless of their credit history. So, Bad credit is approved, good credit approved, No credit approved, first time buyer approved, unemployment approved, SSI income approved, previous repossessions approved, cash jobs all are approved. We say yes to all customers when everyone else says no. Come to our Dealership in NEWARK, NJ and experience our friendly atmosphere and our Guaranteed 100% approval Please call us now at (973) 242-4940 for more details or stop by for a test drive, We offer low pricing on bank repossessed and out of state vehicles. We also will offer a special incentive if the car is more than KBB pricing, please call for details. Champion Auto Sales relies on external data provided by the vehicle manufacturer and other resources and, therefore, exact configuration, specifications, color and accessories are not guaranteed. We make every effort to present accurate information. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature. Furthermore, inventory is subject to prior sale and prices are subject to change without notice. Cannot be combined with any other offer(s). Internet pricing posted on this website is only available to those customers who reference such pricing at time of sale. Internet Special prices and/or listed prices EXCLUDE dealer Prep fee, dealer installed equipment, taxes, registration, plates, finance options, and documentation of 398 And Dpf of 1995. Also our approximate savings are based off original in-store pricing or sticker pricing (before fees and taxes are added) which can be applied to non-online shopping customers or online shopping customers that DO NOT mention internet special price upon sale. Offers are subject to lenders approval. All pre-owned vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. See dealer for more details. We will help you reestablish your credit rating when you finance a vehicle with us. We are experts at financing your Pre-owned vehicle, no need to look elsewhere. All prices are subject to change based on market value and prime lender approval and credit approval, for any questions call (973_242-4940. And remember when everyone else says NO Champions says YES...!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG3GR145614
Stock: 145614
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 69,354 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,952$2,515 Below Market
Norm Reeves Honda Superstore Huntington Beach - Huntington Beach / California
Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 6278 miles below market average!This vehicle had a comprehensive inspection performed by a Honda Trained ASE certified technician. We are happy to provide you with a copy of the Carfax, vehicle inspection, and completed services upon request. Call us today for any additional details or to arrange a test drive today. At Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach we offer an exclusive market price comparison upon request for every used vehicle we sell. Ask for a copy of your report and an explanation of how Internet Direct Pricing can save you time and money on your next purchase. Norm Reeves Honda Huntington Beach is a 10 Time Honda Presidents Award winner for sales, satisfaction and service excellence. Our Service Department has been awarded an additional 10 times for outstanding Customer Service Experience. Currently, A GOOGLE rated 4.7 Star business. Proud to have served Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley, Westminster, Seal Beach, Garden Grove, Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Newport Beach, Laguna and all of Orange County for over 20 years. Part of The Norm Reeves family of Honda dealerships, the Number 1 Volume Honda Dealer in the World!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG0GR201541
Stock: 998678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 70,467 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,987$2,366 Below Market
Napleton's Volkswagen Of Orlando - Orlando / Florida
ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FLEXFUEL (STD), SECURITY ALARM, SINGLE DVD ENTERTAINMENT -inc: High Definition Multimedia Interface Video Remote Control Wireless Headphones (IR) 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console Charge Only Remote USB Port SIRIUS Satellite Radio 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet Radio: 430 ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 6.5" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" ALUMINUM (STD), BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29R SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT FlexFuel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, RADIO: 430N -inc: Garmin Navigation System 6.5" Touchscreen Display Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available SiriusXM Travel Link, BLACK/LIGHT GRAYSTONE CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, POWER 8-WAY DRIVER SEAT -inc: Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474, COMPACT SPARE TIRE, Front Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rear Spoiler, Third Passenger Door, Fourth Passenger Door, Power Third Passenger Door, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Power Door Locks, Luggage Rack, Daytime Running Lights, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Windows, 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, A/C, Rear A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Cloth Seats, Bucket Seats, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag, Child Safety Locks
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG1GR201905
Stock: 20-4168A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 96,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,995
Auto Boutique - Houston / Texas
This vehicle is being sold on a first come first serve basis. All in store purchase to be on AS-IS basis. Price Does not include Sales Tax, DMV Fees, Documentary fee, and Zurich Shield of $499 For this vehicle we offer all kinds of extended warranties, please check with our finance department at 713-352-0777
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9GR356346
Stock: T06480
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,995$2,451 Below Market
Highline Automotive - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Rear Air Conditioning. This Dodge Grand Caravan also includes Clock, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Mirrors, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, AM/FM, CD Player, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Body Side Moldings, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Overhead Console. Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Cloth Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Eric Patrick at 215-613-6279 or ericpatrick@outlook.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG4GR384555
Stock: 84555
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-23-2020
- 69,365 milesGreat Deal
$12,618$3,443 Below Market
Anderson Buick GMC - Cockeysville / Maryland
CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER!, SERVICE RECORDS AVAILABLE!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, NAVIGATION!, LEATHER SEATS!, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM w/DVD PLAYER!, Grand Caravan SXT, 4D Passenger Van, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat, Black w/Leather & Suede Bucket Seats or Premium Cloth Bucket Seats, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 1-Yr SIRIUSXM Radio Service, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 3 Zone Auto Control Front/Rear A/C, 3rd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic Headlamps, Black Finish I/P Bezel, Black Grille, Black Headlamp Bezels, Black Interior Accents, Blacktop Package, Blacktop Package w/PXR Paint, BluetoothÂ Streaming Audio, Blu-Ray/DVD Player, Bright Belt Moldings, Bright Side Roof Rails, Charge Only Remote USB Port, Cupholders w/Overhead Illumination, Delete Roof Rack, Driver Convenience Group, Dual DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment, Fog Lamps, Gloss Black Grille, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, High Definition Multimedia Interface, Highline Door Trim Panel, Illuminated Front Door Storage, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Leather & Suede Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Left 2nd Row Window Shades, Manual 3rd Row Window Shades, Overhead Ambient Surround Lighting, Overhead Storage Bins, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Power 8-Way Driver Seat, Premium Interior Accents, Quick Order Package 29P SXT Plus, Radio: 430, Rear Fascia Scuff Pad, Rear Swiveling Reading/Courtesy Lamps, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote Start System, Remote USB Port, Right 2nd Row Window Shades, Security Alarm, Security Group, Silver Accent Stitching, Single Rear Overhead Console System, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Sun Visors w/Illum Vanity Mirror, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Universal Garage Door Opener, Video Remote Control, Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum w/ADZ, Wireless Headphones. Odometer is 7451 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat Dodge 2016 SXT Grand Caravan 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT FWD 17/25 City/Highway MPG Complimentary Wi-Fi and Shuttle Service Comfortable waiting area with complimentary Continental Breakfast 24 Hour Online Service Scheduling Large selection with over $10 million in inventory Staff that is actively involved in the community Best truck technicians in Baltimore County Over 300 years in service experience Huge selection of parts and accessories, to maintain and customize your vehicle We would like to thank you for visiting our website and considering us for the purchase of your next new or pre-owned vehicle. It is our goal to provide you with an excellent purchase and ownership experience. Anderson is not a new automotive name in the Baltimore area but Anderson Buick GMC, located at 10125 York Road, are relatively new to the Cockeysville/Hunt Valley area. As a family-owned dealership we offer special benefits to our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9GR155451
Stock: VU4025A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-30-2020
- 120,575 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$9,990$2,117 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN R/T WITH CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY / PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM / BACK UP CAMERA / XM RADIO / LEATHER SEATS/ ALLOY WHEELS WITH GOOD TIRES A MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY . After business hours please contact Tamim at 540 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG3GR201370
Stock: LLM7137
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 49,014 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,988$2,268 Below Market
Lake Norman Hyundai - Cornelius / North Carolina
ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger door bin, Remote keyless entry, Traction control. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX One-Owner. Certified. Black 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTOdometer is 21054 miles below market average!FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * 125 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR320112
Stock: R132820A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 62,505 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$10,995
Gillman Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Houston / Texas
Equipped with a rear air conditioning, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, digital display, and airbag deactivation, this 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is a must for smart drivers everywhere. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This safe and reliable mini van has a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars! Rocking a suave bright white clearco exterior and a black interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. This is the vehicle for you! Give us a call today and don't let it slip away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG3GR320054
Stock: 0C80001A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- certified
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T67,314 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$13,731$3,576 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Crestview - Crestview / Florida
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PARKVIEW REAR BACK UP CAMERA, REMOTE START SYSTEM, TIRE PRESSURE MONITOR SYSTEM, DUAL SIDE POWER SLIDING DOORS, AUTOMATIC HEADLAMPS, 3RD ROW TAILGATE SEATS, POWER FRONT DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, POWER FRONT 1-TOUCH WINDOWS, SECOND-ROW POWER WINDOWS, 3-ZONE A/C AUTO TEMP CONTROL, 9 AMPLIFIED SPEAKERS WITH SUBWOOFER, 6.5-INCH TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, FOG LAMPS, ELECTRONIC VEHICLE INFO CENTER. Certified. Odometer is 15798 miles below market average! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Transferable Warranty * 125 Point Inspection FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Certified, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Wheels, 2 Row Stow 'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, 9 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power driver seat, Power heated turn signal door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: 430, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers Thank you for chosing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Crestview! We have a strong and committed sales staff with many years of experience satisfying our customers' needs. Feel free to browse our inventory online, request more information about vehicles, set up a test drive or inquire about financing! If you don't see what you are looking for, click on CarFinder, fill out the form, and we will let you know when vehicles arrive that match your search! Or if you would rather discuss your options with our friendly sales staff, click on Directions for interactive driving directions and other contact information. We look forward to serving you! Some vehicles will include a $1295 upcharge for PermaPlate exterior paint protection and $700 certification enrollment fee not reflected in internet pricing. Billet Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT Reviews: * Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations; affordable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG3GR320164
Stock: TGR320164
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 69,281 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$12,525$2,131 Below Market
Dyer Mazda - Vero Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. 2016 Bright White Clearcoat Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 6-Speed Automatic Call us today to schedule your test drive! Reviews: * Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations affordable base price. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGEG8GR266781
Stock: 2P470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 82,888 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,499$2,044 Below Market
Auto Center - West Bridgewater / Massachusetts
FOR SALE: 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Passenger6 MONTHS WARRANTY INCLUDED*!3RD ROW SEATS!NO ACCIDENT!BUY AND FINANCE CAR@HOME! We will deliver it to you!With 6 months/6000 miles WARRANTY* and WORRY FREE exchange program!How it works?Step 1. Choose a car Step 2. Inspect the car using FaceTime or Video Step 3. Prepare for your delivery Step 4. Request delivery Step 5. Drive it,love it, make it yoursQuestions?Call 774-225-05952016 Dodge Grand Caravan Passenger is in Excellent condition inside and out, drives and looks GREAT. It has been well maintained and well taken care of, fully serviced and ready to go. One of the nicest vehicle you will find, Priced to Sell!!! This car is so clean and sturdy - you'll feel like it is brand new. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today!!! Don't wait no more, stop by and check it out - you can't lose on this deal. You will be happy! 'The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. Overall, the Grand Caravan's refinement is lacking compared to rivals from Japanese manufacturers.' Edmund's expert reviewPros:- Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations- affordable base price.The vehicle has been reported as used as a rental vehicle.For additional vehicle information and to schedule a test drive,please ask to our sales department at 774-225-0595 Why people buy from us?-OVER 200 QUALITY PRE-OWNED CARS AND TRUCKS- BEST DEALS based upon up to date market research and analysis- 3DAYS/100 MILES EXCHANGE PROGRAM! Like your vehicle or exchange it! WORRY FREE!- EASY FINANCING for good,bad,no credit. We have 98% approval rate- FREE CARFAX REPORT- WE TAKE ANY TRADE-INS! We want to buy your car even if you don't buy from us- QUALITY SERVICEWhat are you waiting for?Call now (774)225-0595 or visit our website: www.acenterstore.com Do you thinking about finance?We have 98% approval rate and working with any credit. Our finance department is dedicated to finding the best possible rates and terms for you. Please, write down what you need to bring in so you can take immediate delivery of the vehicle you selected: Driver license, Two recent paystubs, References, Phone or utility bill (in customer name), Title for your trade. Even if you buying car from out of state we can do FINANCING for you and offer low cost DELIVERY SERVICE to your door.Thanks for visiting ACenterstore.com and hope that you find the vehicle of your dreams at our amazing dealership.________________________________________863 North Main st West Bridgewater MA 02379Office 774-225-0595 email AcenterSales@gmail.com www.ACenterSales.com*Terms & Disclosures & DisclaimerAll pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Sales Tax, Title, License Fee, Registration Fee, Dealer Documentation Fee $487, Finance Charges, Emission Testing Fees and Compliance Fees are additional to the advertised price. Every qualified vehicle purchased at the advertised price will receive a complimentary 6 month/ 6,000 mile power train dealer warranty. This offer is not redeemable for cash and may not be combined with any other discount or offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9GR370697
Stock: 11-3552
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,292 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$12,995$3,095 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. **Power Door Locks, **Alloy Wheels, **Power Windows, 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet, 2nd Row Overhead 9" VGA Video Screen, 2nd Row Overhead DVD Console, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touchscreen Display, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Charge Only Remote USB Port, High Definition Multimedia Interface, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 29R SXT, Radio: 430, Single DVD Entertainment, Video Remote Control, Wireless Headphones. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4D Passenger Van SXT FWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG6GR275837
Stock: 24471A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-14-2019
- 95,376 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$9,700$2,380 Below Market
Edwards Mitsubishi Bellevue - Bellevue / Nebraska
6 Month or 6,000 Mile Powertrain Warranty, Clean AutoCheck, 2 Row Stow 'N Go w/Tailgate Seats, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3 Zone Manual Control Front & Rear A/C, 6 Speakers, Body Color Bodyside Molding, Body Color Door Handles, Body Color Sill Applique, Easy Clean Floor Mats, Floor Console w/Cupholder, Quick Order Package 29E SE, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunscreen Glass. Price, Protection, Peace Of Mind! It Pays To Make The Drive! 808 Alberta Ave Bellevue, Ne 402-738-3800 edwardsmitsubishibellevue.com. 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Bright White Clearcoat SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG4GR192134
Stock: MB1459A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-26-2020
- 75,651 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$9,994$1,491 Below Market
Zeigler Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Downers Grove - Downers Grove / Illinois
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan AVP granite crystal metallic clearcoat **BLUE TOOTH**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **ONE OWNER**, **THIRD ROW SEATING**, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Quick Order Package 29D AVP, Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror w/Microphone, Remote USB Port, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Uconnect Hands-Free Group, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 17/25 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 2305 miles below market average! Some of our used vehicles may be subject to unrepaired safety recalls. Check for a vehicle's unrepaired recalls by VIN at http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Trip Computer, Multi-Zone Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGBG1GR350381
Stock: N191468A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 93,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$10,993$1,848 Below Market
AutoCenters St Charles - St Charles / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! ZERO ACCIDENTS. Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVTFREE LIFETIME WARRANTY INCLUDED WITH THIS VEHICLE!! All vehicles are competitively priced to sell! We have financing options for ALL credit types! For additional information, or to schedule your appointment please contact AutoCenters St Charles at 866-640-5976 . Visit our digital showroom at www.autocentersstcharles.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C4RDGCG9GR309768
Stock: 49945A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2020
