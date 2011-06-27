  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

1994 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,433
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag is added to a redesigned dashboard, and new side-door guard beams meet 1997 passenger car safety standards. Bumpers are restyled, and seats with integrated child seats can be reclined for the first time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(10%)
4(45%)
3(20%)
2(25%)
1(0%)
3.4
20 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

transmission
ken pittman,04/02/2002
have owned this car since new, have 103,000 miles on it. it was great for hauling the kids to and from college (our 1 college trip is 625 miles one way). the 3.3 v-6 has performed wonderful. i've changed the oil every 3500 miles and it doesn't take any adds between oil changes. the big draw back has been the transmission, i've had it rebuilt twice by aamco transmissions,the first time was at 75,000 miles the next time was at 102,000 miles so i don't know if it's the tranny or aamco the 2nd time. aamco tells me that the cooler for the transmission is too small. besides for the transmission this vehicle was a very reliable family vehicle as i have hauled 4 daughters around with it.
Never Again !
Nomoredodges,06/26/2002
We bought our Grand Caravan used with 30,000 miles. Shortly after purchase with only 35,000, my wife and kids were in an accident as the tie rod snapped, sending the vehicle into a spin. Since that time, we've had many problems including a leaky transmission, broken sway bars, defective front fog lights, a faulty fuel gauge sending unit and even the motors on the rear power windows have gone out. The quality of this product is poor, and it's safe to say we've owned our last Dodge product.
When going to a car lot "Dodge" this junk
Joey,04/24/2006
I put more money into this vehicle then what it was worth! In just 4 months I replaced 2 ECM units, 2 alternators, EGL valve, battery, brake pads, and starter. The worst Dodge product I have owned. I'd rather drive an ice cream truck then a Grand Caravan!
Paint and Tranny problem
Bad Tranny,03/14/2004
We have had this van for 6 years and have put around 80K miles on it. It has never left us stranded, and has been great except to the transmission and the paint. This van was garaged all its life and the paint is coming off in sheets. Lucky for us, the previous owner choose the 7/70 warranty, because we are on our 4th transmission. Thankfully we haven't paid a dime yet. Over all it is a good van, just has cheap, thin paint, and terrible transmission. Come on Dodge!
See all 20 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, and ES 3dr Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $17,053.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,932.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 9 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $10,793.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

Related Used 1994 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles