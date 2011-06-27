have owned this car since new, have 103,000 miles on it. it was great for hauling the kids to and from college (our 1 college trip is 625 miles one way). the 3.3 v-6 has performed wonderful. i've changed the oil every 3500 miles and it doesn't take any adds between oil changes. the big draw back has been the transmission, i've had it rebuilt twice by aamco transmissions,the first time was at 75,000 miles the next time was at 102,000 miles so i don't know if it's the tranny or aamco the 2nd time. aamco tells me that the cooler for the transmission is too small. besides for the transmission this vehicle was a very reliable family vehicle as i have hauled 4 daughters around with it.

