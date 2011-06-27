Used 1990 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews
Main vehicle sport edition
45k heater core failed,dash had to be removed power steering pump squeels 40k new struts transmission has always shifted erraticaly currently, plastic burning smell filled vehicle and AC failed
1990 Grand Caravan
This vehicle was always a reliable, safe and enjoyable minivan; up until it hit approx. 125,000. At this time the van started stalling intermittently and with no appearant cause. There seems to be no reason that any mechanic can find as to what is wrong with the engine or why it would stall without any outward signs of there being a problem. I have spent hours online researching this minivan and have realized that this is a very common occurance with Caravans. There is also no 1 general flaw that any mechanic can find. Bottom line-this car will cost you hundred and hundreds of dollars in service charges & a whole lot of frustration and aggravation.
I Recomend it!
Bought the van with 79,000 miles on it in '98 for $6,700. The original trans went at just over 100,000 miles. Got a factory rebuilt tran (big money) and it went went about 15,000 miles out of warrenty so my mechanic found me a used trans and put it in for about $450. No more problems with trans. The Dodge built 3.3L engine now has 272,000 miles on it and it is still going strong. Never had any engine problems. Just the normal routine maintence spread over time, axles, water pump, radiator etc. Over all the van had been very good to me and is the most miles I've ever put on a vehicle.
21 wonderful years!
I would definitely recommend a Dodge Grand Caravan. We have hauled 2 daughters, a cello, 2 dogs and their friends! Also many construction items; 4x8 sheets of plywood, 2x4s, huge rolls of insulation, and many bags of compost. We have also spent many happy camping trips with our van, sometimes sleeping in the back!
