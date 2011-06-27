  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(62)
Appraise this car

1996 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$827 - $1,438
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

How do you improve upon a perennial winner in its class? That's not an easy task, but despite the growing competition in the minivan arena, Chrysler Corporation appears to be on the road to success -- again.

From the beginning, Dodge Grand Caravan front-drive minivans have demonstrated carlike characteristics. That's what has drawn so many sales, and it's even truer with this rendition. In addition to a fresh, more rounded profile, the all-new models are packed with detail improvements. Visibility is even better than before, with a broader view of the ground, due to a lowered cowl and 30-percent greater glass area. Beltlines sit several inches lower. Cargo area has grown by 20 percent, with 33-percent more room behind the third seat. Instead of being fixed in place, that backseat rolls rearward.

What's gained even more attention than those "Easy Out" rollaway seats is the innovative driver-side sliding door -- a feature that makes so much sense, it's amazing that no one tried this before. Chrysler forecasts that two-thirds of customers will pay extra for the option. Also intriguing is the new windshield-wiper de-icer (standard on the LE).

Cupholders not only are numerous, they "ratchet down" to a smaller size. Except for an overabundance of climate controls, and an oddly shaped column gearshift, the attractively curved dashboard is a pleasure to consult. Seats are soft but reasonably supportive, with moderate side bolstering.

Light steering response gives the Grand Caravan an undeniably carlike feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, the minivan delivers just a hint that you could exceed its capabilities, as when rounding a sharp curve. A 3.0-liter, 150-horsepower V6 serves as the base engine, with a 180-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 optional. The Sport Grand Caravan features specially tuned shocks and springs.

Definitely investigate the new Grand Caravan if you're shopping for a minivan.

1996 Highlights

A complete redesign yields a cavernous interior, best-in-class driveability and new innovations such as the optional driver-side passenger door. And although the all-wheel-drive version is discontinued for now, Caravan dethrones the Ford Windstar and once again reigns as king of the minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(18%)
4(35%)
3(34%)
2(11%)
1(2%)
3.6
62 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ken's critique, Dodge mini-van
ken jennings,08/11/2003
Purchased from local dealer with 50k. At this writing (8/11/03) now has 116k Have been happy overall. Some of the reliability issues other raters mentioned have also plagued me on occasion. Luckily, I'm a shade tree mechanic and not scared to tackle the unknown without prints or a tech manual. Have replaced starter, several rotors, brake booster (what a pain!), idler pulley (snapped off while driving), Front and rear AC expansion valve/dryer.Also have intermittent wiper gremlin where pulse wipe quits. Even with all this, my wife loves it and I'd probably get another one if I weren't tiring of the design.
The 96 Mini Van Energizer Bunny
Van-Man,06/11/2009
It's funny, people have transmission problems because they just drive. You "must" change the transmission fluids at 30,000 miles, just like oil changes at 3000. I've had zero probelms with mine; now at 160,000 miles! It runs and drives like the day it was new, seriously! So if you like roomy, cadillac feel and excellent fuel economy, buy a Caravan. They are a hidden secret most people don't realize how nice they are to drive and haul just about anything around in. I've had passengers say how comfortable the seats are, you can remove the back seats for extra leg room, what more could you ask for. The perfect van for our family has been the Dodge Caravan "We own TWO!!!
Good for its age
OM,04/16/2010
Bought the car in 2005 with 162,000 miles. The van is very powerful, quick, and fuel efficient. The exterior styling is timeless and aggressive, something you don't see in minivans. I have a 3.8 Liter ES. The paint is slowly peeling off on the pillars and the pin striping is coming off. The car rusts very fast everywhere. The stereo buttons are very hard to press, and plastics are coming loose. The ABS stopped working at 169,000, power steering pump leaks a little, and AC has a leak. Year by year there are more leaks and a lot more rust. Gas mileage is excellent for a 3.8 liter engine, average 23 MPG.
Do NOT try to tow anything with this
DeanWag,07/12/2002
I have an small trailer that can hold maybe 1000# I have destroyed in the last 3 years 3 transmissions and the current one is showing signs. Odd electrical probles occur intermently like front wipers do one swipe ect.
See all 62 reviews of the 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan, and SE 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,430.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $23,786.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 7 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $7,551.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $17,473.

Should I lease or buy a 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

Related Used 1996 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles