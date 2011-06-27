  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(60)
1998 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy, easy to park, optional driver's side sliding door, optional ABS, good looks, easy-out roller seats
  • Less than stellar reliability history.
List Price Estimate
$1,183 - $2,051
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If there is a perfect family vehicle in existence, it is the Dodge Grand Caravan. What's the data say? The average American has two kids and spends a little more than $20,000 on a new car or truck. The Dodge Caravan fits into this scenario better than Velveeta in a grilled cheese sandwich.

We like the Grand Caravan SE because it is the most flexible trim level. You can go with the bare-bones edition, or add luxury items like remote keyless entry, CD player with premium sound and a security alarm. A third way to spec an SE model is with a Sport Option Package, which includes a firmer suspension, alloy wheels, foglights and monochromatic trim. Oddly, the 3.8-liter V6 engine cannot be purchased on an SE model, which means the most sport your Sport can attain uses the 158 horsepower churned out by the 3.3-liter V6 that comes with the package. Still, a Caravan Sport is the raciest minivan you can buy, short of popping an extra four grand for the LE model and its 3.8-liter V6.

Step up to LE trim level, and you buy your ticket to a stronger engine, traction control, trip computer, snazzy trim and leather seating. At the top is the ES, which adds alloy wheels, foglights and a monochromatic paint scheme.

Grand Caravan offers several thoughtful details, but the most important are the easy-out rolling seats and the innovative driver-side sliding door -- a feature that makes so much sense, it's amazing that no one tried this before. Chrysler Easy-out seats are a snap to release and remove, though lifting the seat from the rear of the van may still require two sets of biceps. The driver-side sliding door offers the convenience of loading kids and cargo from either side of the Caravan. Also intriguing is the windshield wiper de-icer, which also comes standard on the LE.

Cupholders not only are numerous, they "ratchet down" to a smaller size. Except for an overabundance of climate controls and an oddly shaped column gearshift, the attractively curved dashboard is a pleasure to consult. Seats are soft but reasonably supportive, with moderate side bolstering.

Light steering response gives the Grand Caravan an undeniably carlike feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, the minivan delivers just a hint that you could exceed its capabilities, as when rounding a sharp curve. A 3.0-liter, 150-horsepower V6 serves as the base engine, with a 180-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 optional.

With its combination of innovative features, carlike ride and handling qualities, the Grand Caravan deserves consideration from anyone looking for a family hauler.

1998 Highlights

Available this year is a 3.8-liter V6 that puts out 180 horsepower and 240 pound-feet of torque. Caravans come with rear-seat mounted grocery bag hooks, and driver-side easy-entry Quad seating. All Chrysler products are equipped with "Next Generation" depowered airbags.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(23%)
4(49%)
3(15%)
2(13%)
1(0%)
3.8
60 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't buy a dodge all wheel drive van
SHuber,03/08/2009
I have spent thousands in repairs and tows, rentals, etc! I have replaced the serpentine belt (x3?),tensioner- recall- defective x2, tranny x2 (always unstable) recalibrated modules x2, idiot lights on (electrical sensor??)Dodge built this all wheel with their exact 2-wheel tranny from their Chrysler LeBaron CAR!! Not enough strength to last!! Plus underneath sits so low, it rips the belts off every winter in water, snow... and that belt runs everything, another tow! Radio is intermittent, electrical problems with windows also. You have to take apart the whole dash to fix. Can't wait to get a nissan SUV!
Transmission failed two times
Samtheman,04/04/2002
Had number of problems. Transmission failed at 60k and 100k. New Belt failed at 80k. Dealer was not any help. I will not go back to this dealer any more. I will not buy or recommend this van.
DODGE TRANSMISSIONS ARE THE WORST
SteveRT,08/09/2009
I have place 2 transmissions into this van, These transmissions have a design flaw that allows an internal pin break free. When it does it will bust right through the housing and then you can't even rebuild it. Chrysler knows about this. There is a repair kit that Chrysler offers that will hold that pin in place on a rebuild. I didn't find out about it until I put the third transmission in. has worked great ever since and I gave this van to my father in law to drive over a year ago. Picked up a 96 for the wife to drive . Transmission went in it too. Don't waste your time on Chrysler. this is why their new cars offer a lifetime warranty on drivetrain.
Bad Transmission
Darrell Young,07/24/2004
Its a sad that dodge cant seem to fix the transmission problems in there vans.When it hit 79000 miles the transmission went out, water pump, brake booster and master cyinder. Its a good thing that I purchase the extended warranty . I also would like to warn everyone that this year of van does not have a, Brake Shift Interlock this means that anyone can pull it into gear when the motor is running with out pushing on the Brake.Very,Very dangerous.
See all 60 reviews of the 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include ES 4dr Minivan, LE 4dr Minivan, SE 4dr Minivan AWD, ES 4dr Minivan AWD, 4dr Minivan, LE 4dr Minivan AWD, and SE 4dr Minivan.

