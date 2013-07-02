Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    103,698 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,980

    $1,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    162,201 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,299

    $1,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    115,137 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,998

    $1,755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    95,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $8,000

    $2,240 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    102,908 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,444

    $1,720 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    56,745 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,000

    $2,238 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T

    175,623 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,281

    $1,458 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    118,679 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,899

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    47,540 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,900

    $2,959 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gold
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    72,249 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    76,667 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,798

    $3,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Red
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    47,569 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $2,889 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    77,767 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,967

    $2,169 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    67,622 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,500

    $2,074 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in Gray
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    113,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    $1,999 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    61,873 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,999

    $2,811 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    61,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    $2,139 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in Silver
    used

    2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    44,439 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,700

    $1,528 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Overall Consumer Rating
4.210 Reviews
  • 5
    (30%)
  • 4
    (60%)
  • 3
    (10%)
2013 Crew Pros/Cons
tomsouthmd,02/07/2013
The 2013 Grand Caravan is my third dodge van; I traded in a 2007 SXT. When ordering I had to move up to the Crew to get some options that were included on the 2007 SXT such as the power drivers seat, leather steering wheel, and garage door opener. I added the driver convenience group to get, along with other options, bluetooth. The ride is good, handling ok for a minivan, seats are an improvement over the 2007 and the 3.6 liter engine is a significant power upgrade. The tow capacity is up to 3,600 lbs and the stow n go seats still provide the most versatility compared to other minivans. The transmission needs work (see below). Recommendation  take a good highway test drive before buying.
