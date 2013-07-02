Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
8,984 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 103,698 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,980$1,941 Below Market
- 162,201 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,299$1,430 Below Market
- 115,137 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,998$1,755 Below Market
- 95,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$8,000$2,240 Below Market
- 102,908 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,444$1,720 Below Market
- 56,745 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,000$2,238 Below Market
- 175,623 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,281$1,458 Below Market
- 118,679 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$5,899
- 47,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,900$2,959 Below Market
- 72,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 76,667 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,798$3,275 Below Market
- 47,569 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$2,889 Below Market
- 77,767 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,967$2,169 Below Market
- 67,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,500$2,074 Below Market
- 113,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499$1,999 Below Market
- 61,873 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,999$2,811 Below Market
- 61,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,900$2,139 Below Market
- 44,439 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,700$1,528 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.210 Reviews
Report abuse
tomsouthmd,02/07/2013
The 2013 Grand Caravan is my third dodge van; I traded in a 2007 SXT. When ordering I had to move up to the Crew to get some options that were included on the 2007 SXT such as the power drivers seat, leather steering wheel, and garage door opener. I added the driver convenience group to get, along with other options, bluetooth. The ride is good, handling ok for a minivan, seats are an improvement over the 2007 and the 3.6 liter engine is a significant power upgrade. The tow capacity is up to 3,600 lbs and the stow n go seats still provide the most versatility compared to other minivans. The transmission needs work (see below). Recommendation take a good highway test drive before buying.
Related Dodge Grand Caravan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Hartford CT
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Augusta GA
- Used Dodge Neon Salt Lake City UT
- Used Dodge Neon Baltimore MD
- Used Dodge Avenger Norfolk VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Knoxville TN
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Boston MA
- Used Dodge Avenger Huntington Beach CA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Myrtle Beach SC
- Used Dodge Magnum Huntington Beach CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Charger 2018 Charleston SC
- Used Dodge Challenger 2012 Chesapeake VA
- Used Dodge Dart 2014 Gilbert AZ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon