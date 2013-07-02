Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! 29E Se Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 17" X 6.5" Aluminum Wheels 3rd Row Seat 2Nd Row Fold-In-Floor Bucket Seats 3.6L Vvt 24-Valve V6 Flex Fuel Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Od Billet Silver Metallic Black Seats Black/Light Graystone; Cloth Seat Trim P225/65R17 All-Season Touring Bsw Tires This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. Beautiful color combination with Billet Silver Metallic exterior over Black/Light Graystone interior making this the one to own! You've found the one you've been looking for. Your dream car. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2C4RDGBG0DR687149

Stock: DR687149

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-09-2020