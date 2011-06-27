  1. Home
1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading design. Configurations to suit almost any taste.
  • Less than stellar reliability history.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If there is a perfect family vehicle in existence, it is one of Chrysler's minivans. What's the data say? The average American has two kids and spends a little more than $20,000 on a new car or truck. The Dodge Caravan/Grand Caravan fits into this scenario better than Velveeta in a grilled cheese sandwich.

The Caravan rides on a 113.3-inch wheelbase, and the Grand Caravan adds six inches to that and 13 extra inches of overall length. That extra length is noticed in the Grand Caravan's rear seat legroom, which allows rear passengers to stretch out their legs an extra three and four inches (second row and third row, respectively). The vehicles are identical in width and height, but the longer-wheelbase Grand Caravan offers more cargo room at 147.7 cubic feet, compared to the Caravan's 126.7 cubic feet. The big Grand Caravan also offers standard seven-passenger seating, but the third extra row is optional on the Caravan.

The Caravan line offers several thoughtful details, but the most important are the easy-out rolling seats and the innovative driver-side sliding door--a first in the minivan class that has since been copied by everyone. Easy-out seats are a snap to release and remove, though lifting the seat from the rear of the van may still require two sets of biceps. Optional on base Caravan and standard on everything else, the driver's side sliding door offers the convenience of loading kids and cargo from either side of the Caravan.

A 150-horsepower 16-valve dual-cam four (coupled with a three-speed automatic) serves as the base engine of the Caravan, but these sizeable vans benefit from a little extra oomph. The 3.0-liter V6, borrowed from Mitsubishi Motors, is standard on the Grand Caravan, and offers the same horsepower as the 2.4-liter but with an extra nine foot-pounds of torque. A 3.3-liter V6, standard on SE and LE trim, is a step in the right direction, but our favorite motor is the 3.8-liter unit, which outputs 186 horsepower and 227 foot-pounds of torque. The 3.8-liter engine (standard on AWD versions of the Grand Caravan and the Grand Caravan ES model, optional on the Caravan and Grand Caravan LE), comes with a four-speed automatic transmission which provides shifts that are neat and smooth.

Light steering response gives these minivans an undeniably car-like feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, the minivan delivers just a hint that you could exceed its capabilities, as when rounding a sharp curve. The Sport package features specially tuned shocks and springs. The Dodge brand of Chrysler minivans offers affordable transportation in just about any conceivable configuration. Buyers can choose from two different sizes, five usable doors, four engine choices, three rows of seats, two distinct suspensions, all-wheel drive capability, and a partridge in a pear tree. So mix and match to your own specific needs.

1999 Highlights

A revised front fascia is common to all models. The Grand Caravan ES gets an AutoStick transmission, 17-inch wheels and tires, and steering wheel-mounted radio controls.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(37%)
4(39%)
3(18%)
2(6%)
1(0%)
4.1
54 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1999 Dodge Grand Caravan ES AWD
Ted C.,06/08/2009
Despite all the warnings not to buy one of these, especially with all- wheel-drive, I can now say, with 152K miles of mostly around town driving on the clock, that this van owes me nothing. Yes, the serpentine belt went out at 70K miles and the speed sensor went out early on, but both are minor. The transmission is just now starting to slip a bit between 1st and 2nd, but otherwise this has been an incredibly reliable and well thought out vehicle. I'd be hard pressed to improve on my van (office, pickup, camper, taxi). I am most impressed with the ergonomics and space. Unfortunately, for me, there is no longer any vehicle on the market that can meet all my needs as this van has.
Good and bad
Stefan,01/12/2010
The good, it's roomy, works great as a truck with both bench seats removed, can haul 4x8 sheet rock, good on long trips. Now the bad, it's American made, which means, it's poorly made. It's garage parked, yet there is rust, even under the hood where the struts mount. After 3 years and 30,000 miles, needed a new transmission(expensive, and a notorious problem with Dodge) Replaced starter, heater core, window regulator/motor twice, also very expensive. Replaced power steering pump because IT RUSTED OUT! Basically it's a hit or miss with these Caravans, more misses than hits, so be very cautious when buying used even with low miles, Dodge dealers will not cover you.
Utility out the wazoo
Bill S.,02/17/2006
This van does everything we need it to do. Haul kids, groceries, vacation, camping gear, plus dozens of other things. When we bought it my wife and I said we would probably never be without one again. I still stand by that statement. The comfort and utility of this vehicle is unmatched by even the most expensive autos on the market. And it's MADE IN AMERICA! Isn't that a refreshing idea!
Good Looks, Bad Problems
Chris B,04/18/2002
I bought the van because I like the looks, but it didn't take long to find out that I bought a piece of junk. I have talked to other owners of this van and they all have the same problems. Here is a list of my problems: 1. I have had three sensors go out at $125 ea. (Car will not shift gears when the sensor goes out) 2.The drivers side brake caliper has been replaced 2 times and still doesn't work right. 3. Most of all, even though I had the transmission serviced every 35000 miles, It still cost me $2000 to replace it before the van hit 100,000 miles. On top of everythings else, these vans have such lousy resale values I can't even get rid of it.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal

More about the 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include ES 4dr Minivan, SE 4dr Minivan, 4dr Minivan, SE 4dr Minivan AWD, LE 4dr Minivan, ES 4dr Minivan AWD, and LE 4dr Minivan AWD.

