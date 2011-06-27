  1. Home
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations
  • affordable base price.
  • Ride not as smooth as competitors
  • limited driver legroom
  • unrefined powertrain
  • safety scores aren't as high as rivals'.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan offers a lot of features and versatility in an inexpensive package. Overall, the Grand Caravan's refinement is lacking compared to rivals from Japanese manufacturers.

Vehicle overview

Although three-row crossover SUVs have grown in popularity over the last decade, they still can't beat a minivan for third-row comfort and an abundance of cargo room, And for the price, the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is hard to beat for the budget-minded buyer.

The Grand Caravan is all about value. While the base AVP and SE don't come with a whole lot of standard features, they're also the most affordable way to get into a new minivan. Comparably equipped, the "DGC" is still typically thousands less than other minivans, and nearly every model comes with second-row Stow 'n Go seats that fold right into the floor just by pulling a lever. In addition, niceties such as a rear DVD system and a smattering of safety features are available on higher trims to keep occupants safe and entertained.

Some versions of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan feature unusually sporty styling cues for a minivan.

This Dodge minivan isn't all sunshine and roses, however. Its orientation toward value shows in the cabin, where materials quality is notably lower than those found in competing minivans. It's also apparent in the way the Grand Caravan drives. The DGC's ride can get a little rough at times, and its engine and transmission aren't as refined or responsive as those found in other top minivans.

Heading that list of top choices are the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. The all-stars of the minivan world, they have more compliant ride qualities, higher-quality cabins and more high-end features available. Also worth considering is the 2016 Kia Sedona, which competes well against the Grand Caravan in terms of value. And if a more luxurious experience is what you're after, the Grand Caravan's mechanical sibling, the 2016 Chrysler Town & Country, may suit your needs better. But overall the Dodge Grand Caravan is extremely competitive on price, and that may be enough to give it the edge in your shopping decision.

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in six trim levels: American Value Package (AVP), SE, SE Plus, SXT, SXT Plus and R/T.

The bargain-priced AVP trim has a reasonably solid standard equipment list, including 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, and power locks, mirrors and front windows. Entertainment comes in the form of a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Second row Stow 'n Go seats are available as a separate option.

The SE adds rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system.

AVP and SE models can be ordered with the Uconnect Hands-free Group package, which adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, steering-wheel-mounted radio controls, satellite radio, a USB port and Bluetooth audio, and phone connectivity. The SE equipped with the Power Window Group package also gets power windows for the second and third rows.

The SE Plus gets 17-inch alloy wheels, special upholstery and trim, an overhead console, and the Power Window and Uconnect packages.

The 2016 Grand Caravan SXT packs in a lot of standard features for the money.

The SXT takes the SE model and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, power sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console and the Power Window package. The SXT Plus adds chrome exterior trim, foglights, automatic headlights, leatherette upholstery with suede inserts, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar) and the Uconnect package.

The range-topping Grand Caravan is the R/T. It takes the standard features from the SXT Plus (minus the chrome) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, remote engine start, unique interior lighting, black interior accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, full leather seating, a rear overhead console, a 115-volt power outlet, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system.

Different trims also get access to special options packages. The SE and SXT models can be ordered with a DVD entertainment system, which bundles the R/T's touchscreen and audio system with a 9-inch second-row display screen, an HDMI input, a back-up camera, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet. The Blacktop appearance package, available on SE Plus and SXT trims, adds silver interior accents and a black grille, wheels and leather interior accents. Foglights are included in the SXT version.

The Driver Convenience Group for the SXT Plus and R/T adds heated front-row seats, a heated steering wheel and second- and third-row sunshades. The DVD/Blu-ray Entertainment System on these trims comes with the equipment from the DVD entertainment system and adds a Blu-ray/DVD player and an additional screen for the third row.

The R/T-only Safety Sphere group adds automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic detection.

2016 Highlights

Other than some minor shuffling of equipment, the Dodge Grand Caravan carries forward unchanged for 2016.

Performance & mpg

There's a single engine for all versions of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan: a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a Grand Caravan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds, an average time for a minivan. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is a combined 20 mpg (17 city/25 highway), which is also average for the segment.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional features in the R/T-specific Safety Sphere Group include a blind-spot monitoring system and rear parking and cross-traffic sensors.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 123 feet, an average stopping distance for a minivan. An R/T with its sport suspension did better, racking up a 119-foot stop.

In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the top rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS' small-overlap frontal-impact test, the Grand Caravan was given the lowest possible rating of "Poor," however.

Driving

The 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan comes up a bit short in overall driving refinement, though it's fair to say that not everybody is going to notice the difference in everyday life.

Family outings are where the 2016 Grand Caravan makes its best impression.

The V6 provides decent acceleration, although it does get pretty loud at full tilt and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The ride is generally comfortable, but other vans absorb road bumps better and transmit fewer impacts to the passengers. It's a similar story going around turns or maneuvering through traffic. Although agile handling isn't a requisite in this class, the Grand Caravan doesn't inspire as much driver confidence as the Odyssey.

Interior

You'll find good outward vision from an upright front-seat position, but some drivers, particularly taller ones, are likely to find the seat placement awkward, mostly because the pedals seem too close to the driver. Gauges are simple and usable. Cabin plastics and other materials, including the cloth seat upholstery, are satisfactory, but the Japanese vans' interiors manage to look and feel a little more upscale.

With 33 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, the 2016 Grand Caravan can swallow plenty of stuff, even with all three seating rows in use.

It's hard not to love Dodge's ultra-useful Stow 'n Go second-row seats that disappear into the floor with the flick of a lever. The Stow 'n Go seats are standard for every Grand Caravan except the base AVP model, where they're optional. Transforming from max people-carrying mode to max cargo-carrying mode couldn't be simpler, while the third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, although they demand a few extra strap and lever pulls to make the transition. Luggage space behind the third row is a useful 33 cubic feet, while you can open up a maximum of 143.8 cubic feet, a space similar to most other minivans, by dropping all the rear seats.

It's worth the money to make sure you buy a trim level or option package that includes the Uconnect 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment interface. It's not the big 8.4-inch screen found in other Dodges, but the system is pretty easy to use otherwise and includes the rearview camera.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan.

3.8
28 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

A lot of shopping
Robert H.,04/07/2016
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I did a lot of shopping for this van and am well pleased. I got a great deal on the price [better than the websites suggested would be an excellent deal] and the dealership was one of the best I have ever dealt with. I realize you get what you pay for, and so many of the "convenience" items are missing from my van [power seats, power side doors and liftgate, dvd, etc.] but I decided I did not need them and they would only be something more to eventually break if I kept the van for a lengthy time. I am totally impressed with the bluetooth and satellite radio function, and the seats are tremendously comfortable. My biggest reason for purchasing Dodge was the price break and the stow and go seating. I have the room of a regular size pickup truck bed behind the front seats with all the seats folded into the floor and the seats are easily used or stowed in minutes. I can now take the bicycles on long trips with them being safely stored inside the van. The 283hp is plenty and it will accelerate to highway speed very easily. Obviously a minivan will always look like a minivan, but the Dodge does have a certain rugged look about it with the black grill and crossbars. As an update after one year, I must say that I have had no problems with the minivan. Fuel milage is better than expected and acceleration is very good. The "economy" button that controls the shifting is very useful and helps fuel milage tremendously, and I only turn it off when in heavy traffic or I need quick acceleration. Another update: After 30,000 miles I have had absolutely no issues. I change the oil myself [every 5000 miles] with the owner manual's recommended oil [Pennzoil] and an oil filter from the dealer is surprisingly cheap [less than $10], so I have saved a lot in maintenance. Tire rotation every 10,000 miles. 3 year update: 62,000 miles and no problems. Regular maintenance and new tires. Original brakes are still in very good condition.
Bias Review
Will,05/15/2016
R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Updated review. The van has its drawbacks after driving for 12,000+ miles, but they are far from saying do not consider it at all for the last year in production for 2017. The turning radius makes for very difficult parking in tight, crowded parking lots, the infotainment system does not automatically reconnect with your phone once back in the vehicle after turning off. Dodge won’t update the navigation system without purchasing an update which is outrageous. Center interior plastic separating second and third row is too flimsy for my confidence. Getting in and out of the third row of the van is a pain for any sized individual. Flipping the second row seats up only makes for a more difficult situation. Upper storage seems useless without DVD installed. The sliding doors are slow and need to be lubed from time to time. Because of the vans bulky size the tires seem to need refilling quite often. Generally, I trust Edmunds for good reviews. I do, however, feel that Edmunds bias towards the Dodge Grand Caravan. I looked at the Odyssey, Sienna, and Kia Sedona. The odyssey at the price we purchased the fully loaded model R/T DGC blows the odyssey out of the water. The Sienna is a goofy, heavy, unattractive minivan with expensive models. The Sedona's second-row​ captains chairs can't be removed, so it is sort of comical that they bash and go after the DGC for its outdated or design, when it has amazing cargo space, and very handy stown'go features.
Great Value & Practical Buy
Kevin Haskins,04/10/2016
American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
We have owned two Caravans before this one so we are familiar with the line. I had one of the originals as a company car in 1986. We bought a base model Caravan in 1999 when starting our family. It was then a great value in a new vehicle and we drove it up until 3-years ago when the cost of fixing it was greater than the value of the vehicle. That was the 4-cylinder model with a 3-spd tranny and we put about 175,000 miles on it before it's useful life ended (14-years). During that time we replaced one transmission, a couple timing belts and otherwise just normal upkeep. We bought a used one 3-years ago that was a 2005 with 90,000 miles on it because we needed a vehicle in a hurry. I only changed oil, tires and brakes on that one but the engine light started coming on (rich fuel mixture) and the transmission started doing it's goofiness at about 120,000 miles. So... with the big rebates on the 2016 I took it in and exchanged it for the base model 2016. I had bought it for $5500 and got $1200 on the trade so $1433/year to drive wasn't bad. Base models sure have changed in 17-years. I feel like the base model vehicle has everything I wanted and at $16,971 after rebates, I feel it has very good value over the estimated 15-year lifespan of the vehicle. The fuel economy is actually worse than our 4-cylinder but not enough to sour me on the engine. The storage and the stow-n-go seats really make for maximum usable space and capacity. Obviously our reliability experience is minimal since we have only owned it a month. I do know that the quality differences between manufacturers have greatly narrowed. Where the Japanese machines used to have commanding quality advantages the differences are much less now. I also like to buy models that are mature and this vehicle certainly qualifies in that this is the 8th year without meaningful platform changes on the model. If you look at the reported defects/service visits on one of the online resources it shows that Dodge has improved dramatically from the earlier model years (2008, 2009) in terms of initial quality. The maintenance requirements are also drastically lower compared to older vehicles. You change the oil, tires and brakes and there is no more timing belt. The transmission is sealed and pushes out the first service to 120,000 miles, plugs @ 100,000. I think I'll preempt those numbers slightly but overall that decreases the cost of driving. Everyone who rides in it comments on how nice it is but that is the case with most new vehicles. It is a minivan, not a Porsche so I set my expectations accordingly. It drives well for extended trips, low road noise and I think the front seats are the best I've ever seen in a vehicle. They are exceptionally comfortable. The transmission is a 6-spd which is a dramatic difference from the older vehicles. I don't know how it rates vs. the Japanese or S. Korean rivals because I didn't drive them but it strikes me as a perfectly acceptable driving experience for a minivan. I own Hyundai and a Chevy as other vehicles so I don't have a brand loyalty other than I buy mainly for value. The Dodge was $9,000 less than the nearest competitor that I could buy. Whatever flaws it may or may not have are easily overcome by that price delta. Resale value.... it doesn't hold up as good as the Honda or Toyota. But I'd focus on the cost to drive, not absolute resale value. Look at the delta in price rather and consider sales tax, insurance and financing cost in the equation. If you plan to turn a vehicle over every 3-years then I'd do the math using data from current model vehicles that are on the market and compare buying one vs. the other. If you buy and hold a vehicle I don't see how resale value matters. - 1 Year Update - No change in the above review after 1-year & 13,000 miles of ownership. I've changed oil and rotated tires. - 1.5 Year Update No change in the above review. We now have 23,000 miles of ownership and it is going strong.
Recurring problem with brand new van
dandkarcher@aol.com,02/10/2016
SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this brand new van to feel safe while transporting our family of 6 around. At 3,000 miles all of a sudden the windshiled wipers came on and would not turn off, all of the warning lights came on, a "No Bus" code appeared and I lost power to all the sliding doors. I have had it in for service twice (both times they kept it for a week). They are taking electrical components all apart (harness wires, etc) which makes me nervous because things never go back together the same way. The problem is still happening at random times and it always seems to be after business hours. The most recent time was while driving in a busy downtown area and I had no operating turn signals and did not feel safe driving this vehicle. The dealership and the headquarters want me to basically drive the vehicle (with no prediction of how long this will take) until the problem happens so that they can get an "active code" reading to help fix the problem. So here I am with a brand new unreliable vehicle that I spent thousands and thousands of dollars on that is now requiring multiple service appointments. The whole reason I went for a new vehicle was to have a reliable vehicle that I did not have to take in for service all the time.
See all 28 reviews of the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $10,500 and$15,000 with odometer readings between 28764 and95812 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $10,999 and$15,900 with odometer readings between 38620 and115003 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package is priced between $9,989 and$15,825 with odometer readings between 36993 and81192 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T is priced between $9,990 and$14,500 with odometer readings between 47307 and120575 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus is priced between $10,992 and$14,991 with odometer readings between 65266 and89867 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus is priced between $12,618 and$18,987 with odometer readings between 46428 and69365 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 35 used and CPO 2016 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,989 and mileage as low as 28764 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $20,993.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,492.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 12 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,751.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,565.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Research Similar Vehicles