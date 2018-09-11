More about the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

They say you get what you pay for, and few vehicles illustrate that better than the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. If you're looking to transport the maximum number of people for minimum cost, the Grand Caravan is worth a look. The Grand Caravan is sold in three trims: SE, SE Plus and SXT. As is the case with many Dodge vehicles, most trims have option packages that add everything from luxury features to appearance upgrades. The base SE is the least expensive minivan on the market, but its list of standard features proves that this people mover is far from spartan. Tri-zone climate control, full power accessories and a touchscreen infotainment interface are all present. Buyers with a little extra in their pockets might want to step up to the SE Plus, which equips the Grand Caravan with automatic headlights, Bluetooth, satellite radio, a front floor console and second-row bucket seats, which fold down into storage compartments in the floor. Shoppers looking for some luxury niceties will consider the SXT, which further adds leather upholstery with suede inserts, a larger floor console, power-sliding rear doors and a power liftgate. The Grand Caravan belies its bargain price in two key areas. First is interior design: This iteration of the Grand Caravan was designed more than a decade ago, and the interior was last updated in 2011. The materials quality is acceptable, but the look and feel are yesterday's news. The Grand Caravan's touchscreen doesn't get the wonderful Uconnect interface found in other Dodge and Chrysler products, and the ancient interface it does get wasn’t particularly good when it was new. Second is the lack of refinement in the driving experience. The engine is pretty good: It's Chrysler's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, tuned for 283 horsepower in this application. But the six-speed automatic transmission to which it is tied is guilty of the occasional rough shift, and the whole powertrain is noisy under full power. The ride is smooth enough, though the suspension doesn't deal with bad pavement as well as the competition. Other vans do a better job of soaking up bumps, and they also steer and handle better, instilling more confidence in their ability to swerve out of harm's way than the Grand Caravan does. Crash test scores, while very respectable, are also as good as those of most other vans. Advanced accident avoidance tech isn’t available. In terms of a low price, though, the Grand Caravan is certainly a leader. And if you're looking for an even lower price, there's an excellent chance that Edmunds will be able to help with that too.

The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

