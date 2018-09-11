2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
2019 Dodge Grand CaravanMSRP Range: $26,790 - $34,495
Edmunds' Expert Review
- Cheaper than other vans
- Second-row Stow 'n Go seats fold right into the floor
- Cabin materials feel cheap
- Touchscreen interface is dated and lacks features
- Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity are optional
- No Apple CarPlay/Android Auto availability
- Auto-dimming rearview camera now standard
- Part of the fifth Grand Caravan generation introduced for 2008
Overall rating
The 2019 Dodge Caravan is a no-nonsense minivan. At base trim levels, it offers a low price and a list of functional equipment. Seven-passenger seating, typically enormous minivan space and adequate power mean it's a totally competent family hauler, even on road trips. It's low on frills, which means it's priced less than rivals and your wallet will thank you for that in the long run.
On upper trims, the Grand Caravan offers a few extra creature comforts and optional niceties such as leather upholstery and a rear-seat DVD entertainment system, but even with the extra gear, the Grand Caravan still seems decidedly pragmatic. This is a van that hasn't been redesigned in a decade and it shows in virtually every area. If you want to see just how much has changed in the minivan game in that time, all you have to do is look across the dealership floor to Chrysler's Pacifica. Its added features alone, from infotainment features such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to safety items including forward collision warning and automatic emergency braking, make it a wildly more appealing minivan. Its massively improved interior quality, style and driving experience should really drive home the point.
Even if pricing is your primary concern, a used or certified pre-owned version of a Pacifica or one of the other minivans would likely bring you a more appealing, competitive family hauler. If you have to have that new car smell, however, the Grand Caravan at least delivers the basics.
Dodge Grand Caravan models
The budget-friendly, seven-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan is sold in three trim levels: SE, SE Plus and SXT. All Grand Caravans have a 3.6-liter V6 (283 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The base SE comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a conversation mirror, a second-row bench seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, a 6.5-inch touchscreen, and a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.
The SE can be ordered with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, satellite radio, a USB port, and Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity. Second-row Stow 'n Go captain's chairs that fold into the floor are an optional upgrade.
The SE Plus comes with the above equipment (including Stow 'n Go) as standard, plus 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, black exterior styling elements, remote ignition, a front floor console, and upgraded upholstery and trim.
The Grand Caravan SXT added features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, dual-zone air conditioning, leather upholstery with suede inserts, and an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment).
The SXT offers two notable options packages. The Blacktop package retains the SE's black exterior trim and removes the roof rack, while the considerably more feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, three-zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and second-row sunshades.
Options on all trims include an enhanced touchscreen that includes integrated Garmin navigation, satellite radio and digital music storage. Other extras include the Rear Park Assist package, which adds rear parking sensors, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, and an enhanced trip computer. And an optional DVD rear entertainment system includes one roof-mounted screen, a DVD player, satellite radio, 115V power outlet, a charge-only USB port, and wireless headphones.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Dodge Grand Caravan SXT (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Grand Caravan has received some revisions, including the elimination of power-adjustable pedals and the addition of a standard rearview camera. Our findings remain broadly applicable to this year's Grand Caravan, however.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Aging individuals are finding that the minivan is invaluable if you need to travel with adaptive medical equipment such as a wheelchair and oxygen tanks. After a large search of the minivan market, the Stow n Go seats plus the reliable 6 speed automatic 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT beat out the Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna. The finishes in the SXT delivered a heated steering wheel, heated seats as well as leather upholstery -- all very desirable features in our search. All in all, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan has exceeded our expectation after one week of ownership. With the passing of my husband recently, I now find myself with 2 vehicles, a beloved Honda CR-V and the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. In spite of my attachment and loyalty to the SUV, I have found myself driving the van almost exclusively over the last month and I love it! I like to haul "stuff" and the van is perfect! The stow n go seats are easy to use. More importantly, I LOVE driving the van! It's never too late to discover what you've been missing!
Rented this van for a road trip from Orange County California to the Grand Canyon, Zion, and Bryce National Parks, a road trip coming in at 1450 miles total. There were three adult passengers plus myself along with our luggage. Didn't expect to enjoy the 2019 Grand Caravan much, just wanted a vehicle that would be comfortable on an extended trip and accept all of our assorted baggage. Ended up enjoying just about everything about it. It was a good driver with an assuring road feel including nice taut steering and capable brakes. Myself and my passengers were all very comfortable on the entire journey in the four bucket seats provided. Found the center mounted video controls easy to use, including navigation and Sirius satellite radio, even though I've never owned a car with this feature. Averaged a very respectable 28 mpg through most of the trip. On that note, about the only thing I found to be a little lacking was the tall gearing (I'm sure to yield the good gas mileage). As a result, on steep grades you definitely have to put your foot into it (step on the gas) to get it to downshift when it needs to. Overall though, it's a very capable ride. I've been a foreign car owner for my entire life including British, Japanese, and German makes, never an American made one. Whenever I've driven domestic vehicles I've always felt they came up short against their foreign competition. The Grand Caravan was a surprisingly good experience, one that has shifted my attitude toward the better for cars built in the good old USA.
Ok its not the latest design, and the entertainment system is a bit 2010, but apart from that, its a likeable and willing travel companion, the engine is very eager and gives surprising performance, I wonder if its the one they use in the Charger, certainly is powerful and gives great acceleration for joining the interstate. the seats, heated, like the steering wheel are comfortable and I had no aches or pains after hours of driving. If you need a vehicle this size, I can recommend Dodge.
I’m a jaguar guy but renting vans is always good! I gave up to grow up. I play guitar for a living so the practical part is great and it’s comfortable, never a shortage of room. Can it last with good care? I hope so. No kids no dogs. 🎸
|SE 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$26,790
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SXT 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$32,290
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|SE Plus 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$29,555
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
|GT Fleet 4dr Minivan
3.6L 6cyl 6A
|MSRP
|$34,495
|MPG
|17 city / 25 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Our experts’ favorite Grand Caravan safety features:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Grand Caravan approaches an object behind the bumper.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver if there is a vehicle in the Grand Caravan's blind spot. Also detects cross-traffic while reversing.
- ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
- Displays an image of the area right behind the vehicle in the central touchscreen.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|4 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. the competition
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Chrysler Pacifica
The Chrysler Pacifica is effectively the Grand Caravan's replacement. It has a modern interior, modern tech features and a sleek exterior design. The Pacifica also has the same trick-folding Stow 'n Go seats that make the Grand Caravan so special from an interior-versatility standpoint, but the Pacifica's seat cushions are considerably more comfortable. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Chrysler Pacifica.
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Honda Odyssey
After its recent redesign, the Honda Odyssey is on the top of the minivan heap again. Like the Grand Caravan, the Odyssey also offers a versatile seating setup and lots of cargo space. The Odyssey, however, also offers modern infotainment technology and a long list of optional safety features that the Grand Caravan can't match. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Honda Odyssey.
Dodge Grand Caravan vs. Kia Sedona
The Kia Sedona is perhaps the best new-van alternative if you're especially attracted to the Grand Caravan's low price. It can't quite match the Dodge's bottom line, but you'll be getting the more sophisticated, premium and well-rounded van with a class-leading warranty to boot. It's also not too far off the pace of the segment's latest and greatest choices. Our preference in this case is the Sedona. Read Edmunds' long-term road test of the Kia Sedona.
Is the Dodge Grand Caravan a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan:
- Auto-dimming rearview camera now standard
- Part of the fifth Grand Caravan generation introduced for 2008
Is the Dodge Grand Caravan reliable?
Is the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan?
The least-expensive 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $26,790.
Other versions include:
- SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $26,790
- SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $32,290
- SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $29,555
- GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) which starts at $34,495
What are the different models of Dodge Grand Caravan?
They say you get what you pay for, and few vehicles illustrate that better than the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan. If you're looking to transport the maximum number of people for minimum cost, the Grand Caravan is worth a look.
The Grand Caravan is sold in three trims: SE, SE Plus and SXT. As is the case with many Dodge vehicles, most trims have option packages that add everything from luxury features to appearance upgrades. The base SE is the least expensive minivan on the market, but its list of standard features proves that this people mover is far from spartan. Tri-zone climate control, full power accessories and a touchscreen infotainment interface are all present. Buyers with a little extra in their pockets might want to step up to the SE Plus, which equips the Grand Caravan with automatic headlights, Bluetooth, satellite radio, a front floor console and second-row bucket seats, which fold down into storage compartments in the floor. Shoppers looking for some luxury niceties will consider the SXT, which further adds leather upholstery with suede inserts, a larger floor console, power-sliding rear doors and a power liftgate.
The Grand Caravan belies its bargain price in two key areas. First is interior design: This iteration of the Grand Caravan was designed more than a decade ago, and the interior was last updated in 2011. The materials quality is acceptable, but the look and feel are yesterday's news. The Grand Caravan's touchscreen doesn't get the wonderful Uconnect interface found in other Dodge and Chrysler products, and the ancient interface it does get wasn’t particularly good when it was new.
Second is the lack of refinement in the driving experience. The engine is pretty good: It's Chrysler's 3.6-liter Pentastar V6, tuned for 283 horsepower in this application. But the six-speed automatic transmission to which it is tied is guilty of the occasional rough shift, and the whole powertrain is noisy under full power. The ride is smooth enough, though the suspension doesn't deal with bad pavement as well as the competition. Other vans do a better job of soaking up bumps, and they also steer and handle better, instilling more confidence in their ability to swerve out of harm's way than the Grand Caravan does. Crash test scores, while very respectable, are also as good as those of most other vans. Advanced accident avoidance tech isn’t available.
In terms of a low price, though, the Grand Caravan is certainly a leader. And if you're looking for an even lower price, there's an excellent chance that Edmunds will be able to help with that too.
The 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Grand Caravan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Grand Caravan.
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Grand Caravan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
