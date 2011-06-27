  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating configurations
  • inviting cabin
  • capable handling
  • affordable base price.
  • Ride not as smooth as competitors
  • limited driver legroom
  • seven-passenger capacity
  • unrefined powertrain.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$7,900 - $14,598
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan offers attractive pricing and clever passenger- and cargo-carrying functionality, yet it still trails the competition when it comes to overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1984, the space-efficient family shuttle known as the minivan was introduced by the Dodge Caravan. The bigger Grand Caravan soon followed, as did a number of rivals that sprang up like dandelions on the well-manicured suburban lawns of the target demographic. Dodge still is an innovator in minivan design -- hide-away second-row captain's chairs, for example -- yet the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan also finds itself fighting some very well-groomed competition.

The Grand Caravan's recent chassis, powertrain and interior overhauls make it a better minivan that keeps pace with its Japanese rivals. The DGC also offers relatively agile handling, class-leading power paired with respectable fuel economy and a cabin trimmed in quality materials with plenty of convenience features. All but the base trim come equipped with the clever Super Stow 'n Go second-row seats that fold flat into the floor with the flick of a lever.

Choosing a minivan this year won't be easy. Compared to the Grand Caravan (and its Chrysler Town & Country twin), the Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna provide smoother transmission performance, more comfortable rides and generally more comfortable seating. There's no denying the Dodge's all-out cargo-carrying advantage thanks to those Super Stow 'n Go second-row seats. Unless you plan to regularly switch between people mover and cargo van, we suggest trying the others before making a decision.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in five trim levels: American Value Package (AVP), SE, SXT, Crew and R/T.

The AVP comes with 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, power front windows, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, a conversation mirror and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SE package adds body-color door handles/side molding, tinted rear windows, triple-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Super Stow 'N Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system. The SXT adds a power liftgate, 17-inch alloy wheels, power sliding rear doors, power rear windows, a larger floor console and power-adjustable pedals.

Stepping up to the Crew trim level gets you remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, a roof rack, chrome body-side accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob, an overhead console, a power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, a trip computer, a 115-volt power outlet, a touchscreen display and an upgraded audio system with digital music storage.

The sporty R/T tops the DGC lineup with unique 17-inch alloy wheels, a body-color grille, performance-tuned suspension and brakes, leather first- and second-row seats, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, a back-up camera and a premium Infinity sound system.

A variety of option packages are available depending on trim level. Highlights include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, satellite radio, an iPod/USB audio interface, heated front- and second-row seats, a navigation system, automatic wipers, a trailer tow package (with trailer sway control), rear parking and cross-traffic sensors, a blind-spot warning system and second- and third-row sunshades. Upper trim levels also offer a Blu-ray-compatible entertainment system with an HDMI input and dual USB ports (for charging electronic devices).

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the price drops on the Dodge Grand Caravan's base trim level, but it also substitutes a cheaper second-row bench seat for Stow 'n Go captain's chairs. Upper trims receive more standard features and the optional Blu-ray-compatible DVD entertainment system (which now offers an HDMI input and dual USB ports). Stow 'n Go seats are now called Super Stow 'n Go and require only the tug of one lever to disappear quickly.

Performance & mpg

Every 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan features a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, the 2013 Grand Caravan accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8 seconds -- average for a minivan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan include active front head restraints, driver knee airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, front-seat side airbags, antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control. Optional features include a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking and cross-traffic sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Grand Caravan Crew came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet -- an average distance for a minivan. The R/T, with its better brakes, stops in 119 feet.

In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for overall frontal-impact and five stars for overall side-impact crashes. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan accelerates and handles as well as its rivals, but segment leaders like the Odyssey and Sienna still deliver more refined powertrain performance (smoother shifting, quieter operation) and ride quality. The Dodge's steering also feels slightly heavier, requiring more effort, and the suspension is less compliant over the rough stuff compared to the competition. We don't feel these are absolute deal-breakers, but some drivers will be more sensitive than others to these shortcomings.

Interior

The Grand Caravan's interior features quality materials and solid build quality that makes it equal to most rivals. Its seven-passenger seating matches the Nissan Quest, although it falls one passenger short of the Odyssey or Sienna. The front seats are supportive, but even drivers of average height note that the driver seat doesn't slide far enough rearward. The second-row seat cushions tilt rearward slightly to permit even long-legged passengers to find a comfortable position. The third row is tilted even farther back, which children and smaller adults may find strange and uncomfortable.

Unlike minivans that require removal of the second-row seats for maximum cargo capacity, every Grand Caravan except the AVP model feature Super Stow 'n Go second-row seats (optional on the AVP). Stowing the seats couldn't be easier -- one hand and one lever make them disappear into the floor. The third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well, but require several more steps to transform. Luggage space behind the rear seats is a generous 33 cubic feet. Stowing the second- and third-row seats opens up 143.8 cubes, comparable to other minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(30%)
4(60%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.2
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2013 Crew Pros/Cons
tomsouthmd,02/07/2013
The 2013 Grand Caravan is my third dodge van; I traded in a 2007 SXT. When ordering I had to move up to the Crew to get some options that were included on the 2007 SXT such as the power drivers seat, leather steering wheel, and garage door opener. I added the driver convenience group to get, along with other options, bluetooth. The ride is good, handling ok for a minivan, seats are an improvement over the 2007 and the 3.6 liter engine is a significant power upgrade. The tow capacity is up to 3,600 lbs and the stow n go seats still provide the most versatility compared to other minivans. The transmission needs work (see below). Recommendation  take a good highway test drive before buying.
A good value
04quadcab,08/29/2013
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
2013 Grand Caravan SXT; currently with about 10,000 miles on it. I really wouldn't consider any minivan that didn't have some version of Stow&Go. I have the second row seats folded down almost as much as I have them up, and I wouldn't like having to remove the seat to free up that space, since you then have to leave it at home and can't haul passengers in that area. Other likes: Great power, good gas mileage-I get 27 at 70-75 mph (town mileage is not great, tho). Quiet, smooth ride. Much less expensive to buy than Honda or Toyota. Dislikes: 6 spd tranny is OK, but not as smooth or predictable as could be. Driver's seat needs more rearward travel; legroom is limited. Update @ 60,000 mi: Love the car with two exceptions; the transmission and the rear shocks. Rear shocks start rattling every 15-20K miles. Dealer has replaced them twice at no cost to me, and since the car is still within the 100,000 mi powertrain/suspension warranty, will be doing it again soon. Transmission still shifts rough sometimes, particularly when shifting out of reverse into drive. Dealer rebuilt it once, saying they found torque converter clutch to have shredded crap into the rest of the tranny. Shifts decently now, but not great, still giving that "whack" going from R to D about 50% of the time. There is a new TSB out on it, and I hope to have them reprogram it again soon. 08/29/2016-- Now at 69.000 miles. I would absolutely love this car if it weren't for the transmission. It is truly a POS. Reprogramming it helps for a few thousand miles, then it's back to erratic and clunky shifting. When my warranty runs out, I suppose I'll be paying to have it reprogrammed every 15-20 K miles, or whenever it starts to act up so badly I can no longer stand it. 08/30/2018 Now at 110,000 miles. It has been very dependable and inexpensive to maintain. Finally cured rear shock noise by installing Monroe shocks at my own expense after warranty ended. To date, that has been the only out of pocket repair cost except for one set of tires and oil changes. Still not satisfied with transmission behavior, but after the last reprogramming just before warranty ended, it has remained reasonably good (maybe 6 on a 1-10 scale). I did get a couple of gifts at 103,000 miles, just out of warranty, naturally. One was a failed oxygen sensor, which is not unusual at this mileage. The other is a door lock actuator for one of the sliding doors, which still works to lock/unlock that door (usually; it has stuck a couple of times such that the door won't unlock), but makes a buzzing or grinding noise that is annoying. Unfortunately, the cost to fix is $1000. I thought that was crazy until I checked the cost of the part and observed the difficulty of the fix via YouTube. The body remains tight and rattle free and the interior is holding up well.
Fun to drive
johnwanamaker,07/04/2014
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
As 2 over 70 people we like the upright seats of a mini-van. Visibility is great in all directions. Power was very adequate on a recent trip in the mountains. It was helpful to downshift with the lever because it would try to shift up too soon otherwise. Mileage was very good even when doing lots of driving in 4th. Mileage is much better (27+ at high speeds (70+) than around town (23) Stow and go seating is the only way to go. We haul a lot of stuff and need to put the seats down often. Very easy to do.
Experienced Driver of Grand Caravan
nmdude,06/22/2014
I enjoy driving the Dodge Caravan so I bought one. There have been concerns about the six speed transmission. I have specifically rented a SXT model to haul film lighting.The rental was quite less than SUVs. The transmission is sensitive and needs understanding. The six speed transmission allows one to save on fuel costs whether driving through hilly country or flat lands at highway speeds. Carrying 1 ton of cargo, it drives well granted, you understand how to shift. There is a reason why the shifter is located next to the speedometer. 10, 500 ft above sea level it performed well on hairpin turns. Height, stow n go, 12V inputs, width, wheel size 5stars.
See all 10 reviews of the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Crew 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $8,990 and$14,598 with odometer readings between 16798 and96480 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $7,900 and$10,427 with odometer readings between 89694 and110986 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 10 used and CPO 2013 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $7,900 and mileage as low as 16798 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $14,091.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,730.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,780.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,349.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

Related Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles