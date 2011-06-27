I did not want to buy a minivan. But in 2004 I bought a 2003 with 11K on it for $11K. This car has been fantastic. It took us through the western states camping. It moved us from one house to another. It has hauled carpool kids, craigslist finds, saddles, hay, dogs, beds and building materials. It averaged 29 mpg when we first got it on the highway, it now gets a solid 21 city/hiway. It broke down once in its 150K miles-the main computer glitched. That was not a pretty $500 but nothing since except standard maintenance. Even though it is no longer shiny and new, our current crop of carpool kids still like it best. I walk by it and pat it sometimes like a good pony.

Read more