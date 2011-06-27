  1. Home
2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling, refined drivetrain, comfortable and luxurious interior.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, potentially pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in but lacking a few key features and the rock-solid reliability record of certain rivals.

2003 Highlights

Two new options debut, a power sunroof (that Dodge boasts as one of the largest available in a minivan) and a factory-, not dealer-, installed DVD entertainment system that comes with wireless headphones. Audiophiles will appreciate the CD changer being upgraded from four-disc capacity to six.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan.

4.4
78 reviews
See all 78 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE THIS VAN
Randy W,03/28/2015
Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this in 2008 from a dealer with 110K on it, its now 2015 and has 240K NO real issues. i am a satellite contractor and work out of this van. ladders, rough terrain. lots of equipment in it. I have driven this several times cross country. OK to NY back to OK, (26mpg) moved from OK to AZ towing a trailer, moved from AZ to NY towing a trailer, moved back to AZ..yes towing trailer, and since moved back to NY this was awesome in snow thi past winter, and the 03 sport is the ONLY model w/o traction control. i have hauled HE washer dryer, fridge, gravel in it
Best car ever.
andreamoo,12/14/2011
I did not want to buy a minivan. But in 2004 I bought a 2003 with 11K on it for $11K. This car has been fantastic. It took us through the western states camping. It moved us from one house to another. It has hauled carpool kids, craigslist finds, saddles, hay, dogs, beds and building materials. It averaged 29 mpg when we first got it on the highway, it now gets a solid 21 city/hiway. It broke down once in its 150K miles-the main computer glitched. That was not a pretty $500 but nothing since except standard maintenance. Even though it is no longer shiny and new, our current crop of carpool kids still like it best. I walk by it and pat it sometimes like a good pony.
Want another one. Most Dependable
joan couch,11/01/2015
EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Nice van
VanMan,06/06/2010
I bought this preowned/certified van from a dealership(in 2007). The van had 49,000 miles on it, The van has been very dependable (so far) with little maintenance. One problem occurred last year with the steering. A constant "whining" noise which was louder during the colder months. Went to a Dodge van "online discussion" and they advised to change the steering fluid reservoir. (it clogs after a while) Did that and NO MORE whining noise. When this one has reached the end of it's life I plan on getting another one!
See all 78 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), ES Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), ES AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Sport AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL is priced between $999 and$999 with odometer readings between 144037 and144037 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2003 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $999 and mileage as low as 144037 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2003 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 10 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,304.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,637.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $17,838.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $19,603.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

