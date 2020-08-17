Used 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    142,203 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,998

    $1,184 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express

    83,663 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,244

    $3,061 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express

    142,374 miles

    $4,999

    $1,510 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    130,225 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,800

    $3,120 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    120,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,995

    $1,877 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    120,386 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,498

    $1,025 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    182,437 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,494

    $2,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in Dark Blue
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T

    127,967 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,992

    $1,354 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express

    114,322 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,900

    $1,735 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express

    50,362 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    137,978 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $5,750

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    84,662 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,995

    $1,346 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    138,766 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,200

    $1,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    134,161 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,000

    $1,292 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express in Black
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express

    59,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,795

    $669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet in Dark Red
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Mainstreet

    136,123 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,995

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in Silver
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    91,735 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $8,500

    $599 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express in White
    used

    2011 Dodge Grand Caravan Express

    12,602 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $11,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Overall Consumer Rating
3.832 Reviews
  • 5
    (41%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (9%)
  • 2
    (16%)
  • 1
    (6%)
Still good at 8 years and 180k miles
oregonfamily,05/18/2015
Crew 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Over eight years and 180k miles, and in most respects this GC remains a great family/vacation/car-pool/kids-activities/daily-driver van. Pros still are: strong and so-far robust drivetrain; nice road manners, good road feedback - I honestly still enjoy driving the van; flexible seating/cargo options (Stow and Go is very nice when we infrequently use it); reliability in the main has been great; and low purchase price compared to Japanese alternatives. Neutral points include: city gas mileage (17-19 mpg, even with Econ mode engaged), but that's probably what we should expect, and highway mileage is a much better 22-25 mpg; brakes are now longer and more evenly wearing than was the case on the first sets of pads and rotors, which may be just be me; and tires have worn well (replaced 3rd set after 57k miles). Negatives are: - not electronic, but electrical failures like intermittent or difficult-to-actuate buttons and switches, some of which are seasonally (hot weather) dependent, and a failed sliding-door remote locking mechanism which required removing the door skin to replace. We're on our 3rd alternator, mainly because the 2nd one failed very early (not Dodge's fault, and fixed under alternator and mechanic's warranties. We, the dealer, and our independent mechanic are now sceptical earlier failures attributed to clockspring wiring harness in the steering column were correct. We don't have the gascap seal/engine-check error anymore. - the vinyl upholstery on the front seat and front-door armrests that looked cheap when the car was new, was - we've got unsightly splits and cracks on these now; and we occasionally have a. But for us at least, these are minor issues. All of them are known issues with Dodges of this vintage. The armrest vinyl cracking has aftermarket solutions - though that shouldn't have been necessary. The gas-cap error is a nuisance, but after going to our mechanic a couple of times for diagnosis and resetting, it prompted me to get an OBD scanner (BlueDriver and the Haynes onboard diagnostics manual are both highly recommended), which we leave permanently plugged in, and reset the error lights ourselves. Looking back, getting this Grand Caravan still looks like the right thing to have done. We fully expect to keep the van to 200k miles, and hope to get to 300k, which will make it our last van.
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
