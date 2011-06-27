  1. Home
2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Comfy ride, DVD video option, refined drivetrain, impressive handling performance.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, potentially pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in but lacking a few key features and the rock-solid reliability record of certain rivals.

Vehicle overview

Redesigned last year, the Dodge Grand Caravan sports a number of neat features, such as a moveable center bin equipped with power points and a power rear liftgate.

Still, a few key conveniences are missing, such as a hide-a-way third-row seat and adjustable fore/aft second-row seating and a reverse sensing system.

Make no mistake, the Grand Caravan has many charms, among them a comfortable interior, good looks, a power liftgate, plenty of power and crisp handling that belies the size of the vehicle. Depending on what trim level and options are selected, driver and passengers can be ensconced in soft, gathered-leather seats while triple zone climate control keeps everyone comfortably cool or warm. Making it easier for parents to entertain the kids is the option of a DVD video system that is integrated into the dash.

The Grand Caravan is available in several trim levels, ranging from the base SE to the top-of-the-line ES. In between those are situated the eL, Sport and the EX. Both Sport and ES can be had with all-wheel drive. Choosing the SE will get you the basics, such as a 3.3-liter 180-horsepower V6 hooked up to a smooth four-speed automatic, air conditioning, AM/FM/cassette stereo and antilock brakes. The Sport comes with power windows, locks and mirrors; triple-zone climate control; and cruise control. The eL, which comes only in Bright Silver Metallic, is equipped like the Sport and even adds a trip computer, yet costs nearly a grand less.

The EX was introduced late in 2001 and positioned squarely against Honda's Odyssey EX (what a coincidence!). To battle the Honda, the Grand Caravan EX is similarly priced and boasts standard equipment that includes a 3.8-liter V6 (which makes 215 horsepower), alloy wheels, triple-zone climate control, power driver seat, CD player and power liftgate door.

In a classic "shot myself in the foot" move, the more expensive ES inexplicably comes with a few downgrades compared to the EX, such as the 3.3-liter V6 versus the 3.8 (which is optional). The ES does, however, come with a superior sound system (a 10-speaker Infinity job) and a trip computer. A different marketing scheme for the EX (comes one way -- no options -- and there are currently no rebates or incentives) is the reason for the strange hierarchy.

In the Grand Caravan lineup, the EX is perhaps the best choice, as it has most of the features one could want in a minivan (save for a disappearing third seat and the option of a navigation system). But in spite of the Dodge's superior driving dynamics, Honda's exemplary Odyssey offers more useable features than the Grand Caravan and has something else that Dodge won't be able to simply bolt in: a long-standing reputation for exemplary reliability and build quality.

2002 Highlights

Dodge brings out the Caravan eL, a value leader that lists for around $24,000. The luxury factor on higher-line trims is boosted with the availability of power adjustable pedals, rear-seat audio with wireless headsets and the coupe de grace: a DVD video system for the rear seat, which also includes wireless headsets.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(47%)
4(31%)
3(16%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.2
70 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not too bad, after 8 yrs and 160k miles
Dave,06/09/2010
Purchased in 2004 with 20k miles on it. Swore I'd never own a minivan. LOVE the carrying capacity, although removing the bench seats to make room for plywood sheets was a pain. The built- in kid seats (2nd row) was very handy after the kids got out of car seats. Love all the power outlets. Multi-zone climate control was nice. Very comfortable overall. Mechanically, the brakes/rotors got worked on more than I'd have preferred. It needed some kind of engine sensor replaced ($300) at about 160k. Tires = normal wear/tear. Fuel = approx 17 (but I have a heavy foot). A/C is still awfully cold, cruise works fine, very pleased overall. Just bought another used one!
Dodge Caravan Owner for Life~
Dawn,05/11/2016
Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Very reliable van. purchased when it had about 26,000 miles. It now has 188,700 miles. We have had to do the standard repairs (Tires & Brakes). Around 100,000 miles we did have an antifreeze leak. Finally after a couple years of dealing with that they figured out it was a crack in a hose. They repaired that and we have not had any problems since. Currently the only thing wrong is the Drivers auto lock broke and the exhaust needs replaced.
Never again
Dennis,06/15/2010
Bought the van because of affordable pricing and good looks. Reliability and build quality are poor with several recalls and replacement of transmission, water pump, AC compressor, sway bar bushings and now the blower motor only works on high. Have replaced blower motor resistor but that only worked for a short time before it failed. Many other problems, thank goodness I took out the extended warranty on this thing.
My $.02
Greg,02/02/2006
This van has the potential to be awesome! It drives great, handles well, and hauls all the kidd-o's with room to spare for all the extras. The integrated child seats are the best! Here's where my enthusiasm ends... The first transmission was replaced at 35K miles.Other failed items include the idler pulley on the serpentine fanbelt, front brake replacment at 45K, Front wheelbearing failure at 50K, Power steering pump failure at 50K, second transmission shifting hard into 1st on deceleration at 50K. Several recalls have been issued on this van. Dodge not covering much of anything on the extended warranty... So much for a certified used vehicle
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), eX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), ES Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), ES AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and Sport AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan ES is priced between $2,950 and$2,950 with odometer readings between 191645 and191645 miles.
  • The Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport is priced between $4,995 and$4,995 with odometer readings between 93092 and93092 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2002 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,950 and mileage as low as 93092 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,617.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,302.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,280.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $18,959.

Should I lease or buy a 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

