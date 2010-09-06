Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    177,263 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $2,295

    $1,217 Below Market
    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    149,393 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,741

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    170,121 miles
    1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2002 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    200,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan EX

    160,487 miles
    Lemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,400

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Silver
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    152,609 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Dodge Grand Caravan eL

    144,037 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $999

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    161,759 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,795

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Dark Green
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    149,473 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,795

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Green
    used

    2003 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    168,348 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,400

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Dark Blue
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    85,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,550

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Grand Caravan EX in Light Brown
    used

    2003 Dodge Grand Caravan EX

    216,974 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,195

    Details
  • 2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport in Silver
    used

    2001 Dodge Grand Caravan Sport

    199,623 miles
    4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,777

    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    131,021 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,680

    $1,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    151,439 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    174,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,250

    $592 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    191,109 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,999

    $443 Below Market
    Details
  • 2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
    used

    2000 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    249,447 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $999

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
Not too bad, after 8 yrs and 160k miles
Dave,06/09/2010
Purchased in 2004 with 20k miles on it. Swore I'd never own a minivan. LOVE the carrying capacity, although removing the bench seats to make room for plywood sheets was a pain. The built- in kid seats (2nd row) was very handy after the kids got out of car seats. Love all the power outlets. Multi-zone climate control was nice. Very comfortable overall. Mechanically, the brakes/rotors got worked on more than I'd have preferred. It needed some kind of engine sensor replaced ($300) at about 160k. Tires = normal wear/tear. Fuel = approx 17 (but I have a heavy foot). A/C is still awfully cold, cruise works fine, very pleased overall. Just bought another used one!
