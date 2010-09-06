Used 2002 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
8,984 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 177,263 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,295$1,217 Below Market
- 149,393 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$3,741
- 170,121 miles1 Accident, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,499
- 200,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$4,500
- 160,487 milesLemon history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,400
- 152,609 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,988
- 144,037 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$999
- 161,759 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,795
- 149,473 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$1,795
- 168,348 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,400
- 85,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,550
- 216,974 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,195
- 199,623 miles4 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$6,777
- 131,021 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,680$1,894 Below Market
- 151,439 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 174,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,250$592 Below Market
- 191,109 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999$443 Below Market
- 249,447 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a reviewSee all 70 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.270 Reviews
Report abuse
Dave,06/09/2010
Purchased in 2004 with 20k miles on it. Swore I'd never own a minivan. LOVE the carrying capacity, although removing the bench seats to make room for plywood sheets was a pain. The built- in kid seats (2nd row) was very handy after the kids got out of car seats. Love all the power outlets. Multi-zone climate control was nice. Very comfortable overall. Mechanically, the brakes/rotors got worked on more than I'd have preferred. It needed some kind of engine sensor replaced ($300) at about 160k. Tires = normal wear/tear. Fuel = approx 17 (but I have a heavy foot). A/C is still awfully cold, cruise works fine, very pleased overall. Just bought another used one!
Related Dodge Grand Caravan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Fisker Karma 2012
- Used Cadillac CTS-V Coupe 2015
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2017
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017
- Used Scion xB 2015
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe 2018
- Used Maserati Quattroporte 2018
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011
- Used Audi S7 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2018
- Used Honda Crosstour 2015
- Used Ford Focus ST 2018
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac 2010
- Used Lexus CT 200h 2017
- Used Nissan Xterra 2015
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Richmond VA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lawrenceville GA
- Used Dodge Avenger Ocala FL
- Used Dodge Nitro Hollywood FL
- Used Dodge Viper Bellevue WA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Bradenton FL
- Used Dodge Avenger Spring TX
- Used Dodge Nitro Lancaster PA
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Ann Arbor MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lancaster PA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Durango 2015 Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Charger 2014 Hartford CT
- Used Dodge Charger 2014 Minneapolis MN
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon