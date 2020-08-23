Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
- 176,750 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,250$1,494 Below Market
- 170,933 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,500$1,651 Below Market
- 99,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$1,847 Below Market
- 142,385 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,980$1,263 Below Market
- 85,560 miles
$7,795$2,001 Below Market
- 79,287 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995
- 118,437 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,999
- 124,709 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,399$2,081 Below Market
- 143,260 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,200$1,531 Below Market
- 160,732 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$3,950$1,987 Below Market
- 133,678 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,490$1,828 Below Market
- 120,760 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$1,317 Below Market
- 33,614 miles
$10,950$3,319 Below Market
- 89,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,999$2,741 Below Market
- 160,857 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,500$2,082 Below Market
- 112,693 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,450$1,397 Below Market
- 57,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,972$2,731 Below Market
- 49,650 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,993$613 Below Market
I have had 3 minivans since 1989 A Ford Areostar, a Dodge Caravan, Chevy Venture. The Venture was used and a disaster. Dumped a lot of money into it and just got tired of doing so, so I bit the bullet and bought a 2012 Program GC SXT in December 2012. The 2012 van was red and had 28000 miles on it. I drove it to 91,500 miles in just a month under 3 years. Not one lick of problems. A couple recalls though, but nothing serious. Replaced the front brakes at 90k miles, and 1 set of tires at 55k. Replaced the air filter once and did oil changes and tire rotations every 5k miles. I did replace the battery, twice though, as I had an aftermarket back up camera installed that didn't shut off the monitor, which ran down the battery a couple times. It was awhile before I caught the problem. It was quite comfortable on long trips, I drove many 12+ hour days with no issues. I was so happy with this van that I decided to trade it for another nearly identical Red 2015 SXT. The main reason was the 12 was nearing 100k miles, I had another year of traveling planned, and the 6 year 100k warranty was about to expire. I could trade to a 3 year newer with lots lower miles for nearly the same payment. I hope this one will be as trouble free, as the 12. I'm a retired, but active guy, that appreciates the utility of the MiniVan. I highly recommend them. UPDATE on the 2015. I purchased it was 22000 miles on the Odometer, It now has 62000 trouble free miles. The tires were replaced at 48k. That's it. Still performs like the 2012, and I maintain it like I did the 2012. I still travel quite a bit and this vehicle suits my needs. The other day I had lunch with 3 other old guys from work I had not seen in several years. All 4 of us were driving 5th generation Dodge Caravans. They are the new Lincoln I recon.
