Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    176,750 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $3,250

    $1,494 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    170,933 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $1,651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    99,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $6,995

    $1,847 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    142,385 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,980

    $1,263 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    85,560 miles
    Great Deal

    $7,795

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    79,287 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    118,437 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    124,709 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,399

    $2,081 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    143,260 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $5,200

    $1,531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    160,732 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,950

    $1,987 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    133,678 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $5,490

    $1,828 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    120,760 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $7,995

    $1,317 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    33,614 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,950

    $3,319 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    89,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $6,999

    $2,741 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew in White
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew

    160,857 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $4,500

    $2,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package

    112,693 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $6,450

    $1,397 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    57,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,972

    $2,731 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T in Black
    used

    2012 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T

    49,650 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $10,993

    $613 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Overall Consumer Rating
3.638 Reviews
  • 5
    (34%)
  • 4
    (26%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (26%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Liked it so much I traded for another.
Dennis Voorhees,11/22/2015
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have had 3 minivans since 1989 A Ford Areostar, a Dodge Caravan, Chevy Venture. The Venture was used and a disaster. Dumped a lot of money into it and just got tired of doing so, so I bit the bullet and bought a 2012 Program GC SXT in December 2012. The 2012 van was red and had 28000 miles on it. I drove it to 91,500 miles in just a month under 3 years. Not one lick of problems. A couple recalls though, but nothing serious. Replaced the front brakes at 90k miles, and 1 set of tires at 55k. Replaced the air filter once and did oil changes and tire rotations every 5k miles. I did replace the battery, twice though, as I had an aftermarket back up camera installed that didn't shut off the monitor, which ran down the battery a couple times. It was awhile before I caught the problem. It was quite comfortable on long trips, I drove many 12+ hour days with no issues. I was so happy with this van that I decided to trade it for another nearly identical Red 2015 SXT. The main reason was the 12 was nearing 100k miles, I had another year of traveling planned, and the 6 year 100k warranty was about to expire. I could trade to a 3 year newer with lots lower miles for nearly the same payment. I hope this one will be as trouble free, as the 12. I'm a retired, but active guy, that appreciates the utility of the MiniVan. I highly recommend them. UPDATE on the 2015. I purchased it was 22000 miles on the Odometer, It now has 62000 trouble free miles. The tires were replaced at 48k. That's it. Still performs like the 2012, and I maintain it like I did the 2012. I still travel quite a bit and this vehicle suits my needs. The other day I had lunch with 3 other old guys from work I had not seen in several years. All 4 of us were driving 5th generation Dodge Caravans. They are the new Lincoln I recon.
Report abuse
