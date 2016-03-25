Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

SVG Chevrolet - Greenville / Ohio

Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control, Power steering, Speed control. 19/26 City/Highway MPG FWD 3.3L V6 OHV 4-Speed Automatic Clean CARFAX. SVG Express is the easiest, most convenient way to buy a car in Ohio. The process is simple! Search our inventory and find the car you want. Next, fill out the pre-approval form. Do you have a trade-in? No problem! Use our 'Sell/Trade Your Car' app and we'll give you a tentative offer on your car. Next, call our Business Development Center at 937-548-7643. They'll walk you through the necessary steps to finish your deal, all over the phone with no trip to the dealership required! Once your paperwork has been completed over the phone, we'll schedule a time to deliver your car directly to you! We'll also arrange for pick up of your trade-in, too (if you have one). You truly never need to come into the dealership which saves you time and hassle. After all is said and done, you also receive 7 DAYS to love it or return it! When you choose SVG Chevrolet you are going to take our 3 years of free oil changes (2 per year) and 1 year of free dent repair as well. You are also given the peace of mind knowing we shop our cars in front of you and offer you the best value on the vehicle within 50 miles. Check it out at SVG Chevrolet, the only place where you will receive the Superior Value Guarantee.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Multi-Zone Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4GP24R95B101244

Stock: P3078AT

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020