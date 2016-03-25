Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 155,595 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,976$1,340 Below Market
- 166,714 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$1,975$1,198 Below Market
- 133,836 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,999$1,328 Below Market
- 64,251 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,310$3,098 Below Market
- 161,034 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,750$1,059 Below Market
- 159,333 miles
$3,275$758 Below Market
- 199,987 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$1,500$476 Below Market
- 149,090 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,729$270 Below Market
- 152,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,490$649 Below Market
- 182,463 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,495
- 62,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,783
- 133,001 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,900
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$550
- 119,361 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 142,114 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,395
- 84,211 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500
- 210,188 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$1,995
- 105,140 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$7,000
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Overall Consumer Rating4.1180 Reviews
Rick,03/25/2016
CV 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions.
