Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me

8,984 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Grand Caravan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    155,595 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,976

    $1,340 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    166,714 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $1,975

    $1,198 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    133,836 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,999

    $1,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    64,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,310

    $3,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    161,034 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,750

    $1,059 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    159,333 miles

    $3,275

    $758 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    199,987 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,500

    $476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    149,090 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,729

    $270 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Black
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    152,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,490

    $649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    182,463 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,495

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Red
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    62,419 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,783

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    133,001 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $550

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    119,361 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    142,114 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,395

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    84,211 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT in Gray
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT

    210,188 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $1,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Grand Caravan SE

    105,140 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $7,000

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Grand Caravan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 8,984 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2005 Dodge Grand Caravan

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Overall Consumer Rating
4.1180 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 180 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (12%)
  • 2
    (8%)
  • 1
    (4%)
A no hassle & dependable vehicle
Rick,03/25/2016
CV 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
This is my second Grand Caravan. My first was about the same as the second; great. I bought this one used with 80,000 miles and have put on 55,000 trouble free miles. Totally dependable, comfortable, and so utilitarian. I can go from hauling 20 bags of concrete to hauling 6 passengers in about 1 minute. I can put the middle seats in the floor and cart 7' tall basketball players around in comfort! I have never had such a versatile car. A full sheet of sheetrock slides right into the back! I discovered with this car that the tires are really important. I am running Goodyear Vivas (from Walmart around 75$ each) and they make SUCH a difference. Much quieter, smoother, and good in all types of conditions.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Grand Caravan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Grand Caravan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings