Consumer Rating
(44)
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative rear seating options, kid-friendly entertainment options, loads of space, powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine, superb safety scores.
  • Poor build quality, substandard interior materials, Stow 'n Go seats aren't very comfortable, slow and inefficient base engine, confusing option packages, not as nimble as other minivans.
List Price Range
$6,495 - $8,998
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite loads of innovative, family-friendly features, the 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is poorly made and nearly impossible to recommend.

Vehicle overview

You know that guy you meet at a party who seems really cool? Then you hang out with him for a whole weekend and that cool guy is actually a loudmouth sexist who chews with his mouth open? Well, the 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is the automotive equivalent of that guy.

If you happened to read our reviews of last year's Caravan, we were quite high on Dodge's all-new minivan, chock-full of innovative, family-friendly features. We also found its engine to be strong and its interior comfortable. We thought cabin materials could be better, but we could live with them given the van's other high points.

But that was based on our typical two-week evaluation period with a new car. Then we received a Grand Caravan as a long-term vehicle -- and our tune quickly changed. We encountered a host of problems, from a finicky radio and passenger sliding door to constant creaks and rattles. Build quality was terrible -- the "+" marking on the shifter was wiped off by someone's finger, the tan leather quickly showed signs of discoloration and the rear bumper plastic warped to the point where we couldn't open the tailgate. This was all after only six months, and you'll find similar experiences in our consumer reviews of the Grand Caravan.

In other words, the Grand Caravan is not a quality product, more a perfect example of cost-cutting and half-hearted design from a company just trying to survive. As we found on our initial experiences with it, the Caravan has some unique and useful features like Swivel 'n Go seating, a dual-screen rear entertainment system, Sirius Satellite TV and hard-drive audio storage. It also boasts the usual minivan attributes of abundant passenger and cargo space. Unfortunately, it's all sloppily executed.

As you can tell, we do not recommend the 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan. The Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Kia Sedona/Hyundai Entourage and several full-size crossovers like the Chevrolet Traverse would be much better choices for your family.

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan is available in three trim levels: C/V, base SE and SXT. The C/V is a stripper intended for commercial use only. The more common SE comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), air-conditioning, cruise control, keyless entry, tilt steering column, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, stain-repellent cloth upholstery, a flip-down kiddie mirror and a CD/MP3 player. The SXT adds a larger engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, eight-way power driver seat with manual lumbar, power-adjustable pedals, power and remote-operated sliding side doors (optional on SE), rear manual climate control (optional on SE), an overhead console with storage bins and ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and satellite radio. With the optional 4.0-liter V6, the SXT gets a sport-tuned suspension.

Optional equipment is plentiful but typically grouped in a confusing array of packages. The SE can be equipped with a second-row bench seat, while both trim levels can be optioned with a power tailgate and Swivel 'n Go second-row seats that include a removable table. Integrated child booster seats can also be added to Swivel 'n Go. Both trims can also be equipped with an upgraded audio system with 30GB hard drive for digital music storage, touchscreen controls, satellite radio and a rearview parking camera. A rear DVD entertainment system includes the upgraded stereo plus a 9-inch flip-down screen, remote control, two wireless headphones and 115-volt outlet.

With the SXT, the rear DVD entertainment system includes a swiveling second-row flip-down screen. Also optional on the SXT is the Premium Group that adds rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, a power-folding third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, uconnect Bluetooth phone connectivity with iPod interface (also a stand-alone option on all trims), and a nine-speaker audio system. The Family Value Group adds second- and third-row sunshades, sliding front center console and remote ignition. Stand-alone options on the SXT include a sunroof, heated front and second-row seats, a navigation system with real-time traffic, and Sirius Satellite TV with Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel presently provided. Sorry, Dad; no NFL Network.

2009 Highlights

The base model Grand Caravan SE gains more standard equipment for 2009, including Stow 'n Go seating. The upmarket SXT gains more optional equipment, including a dedicated iPod interface, rain-sensing wipers, a blind-spot monitoring system and the new Rear Cross Path System. All Grand Caravans get improved brakes, while the SXT with the 4.0-liter V6 gets a sport-tuned suspension derived from the European version of the van.

Performance & mpg

The 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan can be equipped with one of three V6 engine choices. The base SE trim gets a 3.3-liter V6 good for 175 horsepower and 205 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy for this engine is disappointing given its meager output at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

The SXT comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 197 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque. Optional is a more modern 4.0-liter V6 making 251 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque. Both SXT engines come with a six-speed automatic. Despite their differing power outputs, they also get the same fuel economy at 16 city/23 highway and 18 combined. The 4.0-liter Grand Caravan goes from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is rather quick for a minivan. All Grand Caravans are front-wheel drive.

Safety

The Grand Caravan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional on both the SE and SXT Caravans are second-row integrated child booster seats (requires Swivel 'n Go). Optional on the SXT is the Security Group, which adds rear parking sensors, a blind spot monitoring system and Rear Cross Path. The latter item aids drivers any time the vehicle is in reverse by warning of cross traffic in both directions to prevent getting your Grand Caravan T-boned. A rearview camera is also available.

In government crash tests, the 2009 Grand Caravan scored a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Grand Caravan also scored the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The Grand Caravan's handling is certainly adequate for most owners. For 2009, the 4.0-liter SXT gets the sport-tuned suspension setup from Europe's Chrysler Voyager, which improves the van's responsiveness. Still, the SXT remains a step or two behind the Honda Odyssey in terms of ride and handling refinement. The interior remains quiet even at highway speeds, and the 4.0-liter V6 makes the Grand Caravan one of the swiftest minivans available. The 3.8-liter V6 delivers adequate, if not spectacular, acceleration. Grand Caravans with the 3.3-liter engine, meanwhile, are sluggish and don't deliver any corresponding increase in fuel economy.

Interior

The Grand Caravan's design theme can be described as appropriately plain and utilitarian. Audio controls are mounted very high for easy viewing and use (although the optional touchscreen and its menus can be cumbersome). The climate controls are located a little too low and require a downward glance away from the road.

Like all minivans, the 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan has its fair share of innovative interior features. The most notable are the various second-row seating choices. Standard Stow 'n Go features a pair of captain's chairs that disappear into the floor (as the third row does) creating a perfectly flat load floor and up to 140 cubic feet of cargo room with no hernia-causing seat lifts. Unfortunately, Stow 'n Go's short seatbacks aren't as comfortable as conventional chairs -- like those found in the optional Swivel 'n Go. As the name suggests, these can be spun around to create a trainlike face-to-face traveling experience for second- and third-row passengers. Fittingly, a pole-mounted table can be fitted in between both rows with Swivel 'n Go. Other innovative features include two rear video screens (one that swivels), a power-folding third row, huge under-floor storage, Sirius Satellite TV, ambient cabin lighting, a pop-out cargo-area-mounted flashlight and a driver-seat umbrella holder.

Despite these highlights, as earlier described, the Grand Caravan's materials quality is worse than all its competitors, while build quality is shoddy at best.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(52%)
4(18%)
3(16%)
2(6%)
1(8%)
4.0
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Horrible , never again
elizabethd,11/17/2010
Had an 02, loved it. This 09 is a piece of do doo. Chewing up front tires like crazy, alignment issues, steering issues. Car drifts and moves side to side (cant even explain, its something you have to feel ) steering wheel moves on its own over not smooth road, bumps railroad tracks, etc. Car flexes bad by the sliding doors. Even had transmission experiences and the radio tuning all by itself. All dealers say they don't see any issue, and one said the steering wheel moves to compensate for the road? Personally, I think they know it's messed up and won't admit. So going the lemon route after I hear back from Chrysler! Gas mileage is horrible.
Frustrated!
okfamily,06/25/2015
SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
As an owner of a 1999 Plymouth Voyager van with 360,000 +miles, and very pleased with the quality, THIS 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is a piece of JUNK. The brakes need rebuilt every 10-15k miles (with rotors and calipers being replaced at various intervals. The air conditioning condensate pan does not drain and fills up with water and damages the fan so it needs replaced. The van does "walk" all over the road (not fun to drive) and wears out GOOD tires. The interior back seat plastic coverings fall off. The passenger door wiring is breaking in the tracks (cheap wire). Other than that, OH, now there is a "growling" noise in the front end (bearing?). I Won't buy another Dodge van!.
Family Hauler
torinoman,07/11/2012
We have the 4.0 engine and it performs great. This van is the only way to travel with your family. However, Dodge needs to get some thing right. The brake rotors started going bad at 15,000 miles and Dodge would not honor the warranty. They wanted $100 to fix their problem. Next, the Bridgestone tires on the van are garbage (nearly worn out at 20,000 miles). The air conditioner fan motor goes out after a while (however it will work after stopping the van and restarting a short while later). The radio conked out in the first year. A good vehicle with some minor changes would be a great vehicle. Dodge needs to step up and cover their mistakes.
200K update/4.0 engine
etp,07/05/2016
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
Local dealer screwed us out of our lifetime warranty by refusing to do the 5 year inspection on one van and failing to admit they did it on another. Very dishonest practices. Really enjoyed the van when new but the start issues have plagued this vehicle for years and numerous recalls. Plan on new tires every 25k (buy cheap tires) and brake pads on a regular basis. Bought two and one has had transmission issues since new. Solid 4.0 so far. Weak radiator connection points and will never buy another Dodge product although I like the way the drive. Toyota is more dependable and they actually fix their recalls properly. Bought the extended warranty and needed it bad. Start issue was fixed with a neutral switch replacement on transmission
See all 44 reviews of the 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $6,495 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 74638 and114979 miles.

