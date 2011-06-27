  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(19)
Appraise this car

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile seating and cargo bay configurations
  • affordable base price.
  • Ride not as smooth as competitors
  • limited driver legroom
  • seven passengers is the limit
  • unrefined powertrain.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is priced right and chock full of handy features, but its lack of refinement keeps it a notch below the Japanese-brand competition in the minivan segment.

Vehicle overview

We live in a global economy, but the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is the minivan to get your patriotism pumping. It was Dodge after all, that invented this genre in 1984, striking that perfect balance between industrial-strength work vans and less versatile wagons and hatchbacks. The original Caravan's overnight success spawned legions of imitators, and a few from Japan have become formidable rivals. But the Dodge will always be the one that started it all, and that's got to count for something.

The Grand Caravan was treated to a thorough overhaul for 2011, and those powertrain and interior updates remain appealing three years later. There's class-leading power under the hood, respectable frugality at the pump and modern technology in the cabin, as well as cleverly designed second-row seats that fold into the floor at the flick of a lever. Furthermore, a base Grand Caravan is considerably cheaper than its import-brand competitors.

In other respects, however, the Grand Caravan comes up a bit short compared with the competition. Although that recent update did wonders to help the Grand Caravan's attributes, the van still suffers from a lack of refinement. It's particularly noticeable on the road, where you'll find that the engine is noisier and the transmission doesn't shift as smoothly. In addition, the Dodge's ride isn't as comfortable or composed.

How important this is to you will likely depend on your priorities. We certainly suggest comparing the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan (and its Chrysler Town & Country twin) to the Honda Odyssey, Nissan Quest and Toyota Sienna, as they provide smoother engine and transmission performance, higher interior quality and a more comfortable ride. And even though all three lack the Grand Caravan's easy-to-configure seating, the Odyssey and Sienna offer eight-passenger capacity versus the Dodge's seven.

The 2014 Grand Caravan may still be the patriotic choice, but it's got its work cut out in other respects.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan is a seven-passenger minivan offered in four trim levels: American Value Package (AVP), SE, SXT and R/T.

The attractively priced AVP provides a decent equipment roster that includes 16-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, power front windows, dual-zone air-conditioning, a second-row reclining/folding/removable bench seat, an overhead console, a conversation mirror and a four-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SE adds body-colored door handles/side molding, rear privacy glass, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), second-row captain's chairs with the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature, a front floor console and a six-speaker audio system.

The SXT adds 17-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, power rear windows and a larger floor console. Also standard is the Power Convenience Group, which includes a power liftgate, power sliding rear doors and power-adjustable pedals.

Stepping up to the loaded R/T nets you 17-inch alloy wheels with special tires, a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black interior accents, unique interior lighting, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, leather first- and second-row seats, power front seats (with driver lumbar adjustment), a rear overhead console, a trip computer, a 115-volt power outlet, a 6.5-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB port and 28 gigabytes of digital music storage.

A variety of other packages and individual options are available depending on trim level. The SE's and SXT's main package is a single-DVD entertainment bundle that adds the R/T's standard touchscreen and audio system along with a 9-inch second-row display screen and an HDMI input. The SXT can be outfitted with a Dual DVD/Blu-ray Entertainment package that boasts 9-inch screens for both the second and third rows as well as the touchscreen display, rearview camera and a few other standard R/T features. A more affordable Uconnect Hands-Free Group offers Bluetooth audio connectivity. In addition, there are 30th Anniversary packages for the SE and SXT that combine the Uconnect Group with an all-black interior decor and special exterior badging; the more deluxe SXT version features auto headlights, foglights, leatherette (premium vinyl) upholstery and a power driver seat.

Also of note is the SXT-only Blacktop package, which features 17-inch aluminum wheels, a black grille, foglamps, leather interior accents, premium cloth seats and silver accent stitching.

The R/T is eligible for the Blu-ray system as well, and all Grand Caravans with the touchscreen can be equipped with an integrated Garmin navigation system. The R/T's Driver Convenience Group adds Bluetooth audio connectivity, heated front- and second-row seats, a heated steering wheel and second- and third-row window shades. The Safety Sphere Group (also R/T only) adds blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

2014 Highlights

The Dodge Grand Caravan drops its Crew trim level for 2014, but otherwise is largely unchanged.

Performance & mpg

Every 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan features a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels.

In Edmunds testing, a Grand Caravan with the 3.6-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 in 8 seconds, an average jaunt for a minivan. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 20 mpg combined (17 mpg city/25 mpg highway).

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan include stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, a driver knee airbag, front seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional features include a blind-spot monitoring system, rear parking and cross-traffic sensors and a rearview camera.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Grand Caravan came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet -- a bit longer than average for a minivan. An R/T was better, with a 119-foot stop.

In government crash testing, the Grand Caravan was given an overall score of four out of five stars, with four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Dodge Grand Caravan was awarded the highest possible rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.

Driving

The 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan accelerates and handles rather well for a minivan, but there's a coarseness to its character that's largely absent from the Japanese-brand competition. The V6 engine is powerful enough, but it gets noisy under hard acceleration and the automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The Odyssey, Sienna and Quest still deliver more refined performance, and their suspensions smother bumps more capably. These won't be deal-breakers for everyone, but some drivers will be sensitive to such shortcomings.

Interior

The Grand Caravan's interior features decent if unexceptional materials and build quality, making it broadly competitive in this segment. Its seven-passenger seating matches the Quest, but falls one passenger short of the Odyssey and Sienna. The front seats are supportive, but the pedals are mounted unusually close to the driver seat, and that (coupled with the seat's limited rearward travel) might make it difficult to get comfortable behind the wheel. The second-row seatback cushions tilt rearward to better accommodate long-legged passengers. The third-row seatback cushions are reclined even more dramatically, creating a potentially odd sensation for passengers riding back there. One nice feature, though, is the "tailgate" function in SXT and R/T models that allows you to flip the third-row seats so they face backward for stationary lounging with a view -- useful at kids' soccer tournaments.

Unlike minivans that require removal of the second-row seats for maximum cargo capacity, every Grand Caravan except the AVP features standard Stow 'n Go second-row seats (they're optional on the AVP). Stowing the seats couldn't be easier -- you simply pull a lever and down they go, flipping forward into the floor. The third-row seats fold backward into a deep cargo well and require additional steps to transform. Luggage space behind the third row is a generous 33 cubic feet. Stowing the second- and third-row seats opens up 143.8 cubes, which is comparable to other minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(42%)
4(37%)
3(10%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
4.1
19 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 19 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Improved Minivan
rlester1,01/05/2014
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is my fifth minivan. These are not the minivans of old. I bought the AVP with some upgrades. Just got back off long trip, got 20 mpg in the city, and 29.5 mpg highway, with 24.7 with a mix situation. After 60000 miles, not one mechanical issue. Big vehicle to get 29 mpg on highway. Just wish it rode a little less bus-like. Has no resale value. Don't understand why such a quality vehicle is subject to such distain. Love it. Used the stow and go seats variable positions for a different need everyday. I love the handling. I love the cab forward design, easy to see the road and park. The ride can be a little bouncy, but not bothersome. I have the base seats but they are very comfortable. I had a long drive at night and can see the road much easier than in a sedan. The best value in a vehicle period. My only complaint is that the transmission wants to shift out and then back down in the hills.
Huge improvement over my 2007 Grand Caravan
wstraube,12/03/2014
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Not sure where to start but everything I hated about my 07 is fixed on my 2014 SE 30th anniversary edition with Blacktop option. Better mileage, better ride quality, better looking, much better paint job, and as far as I can tell this new generation (2008-2015) has fixed the rust problem. My 07 started to rust with just over 100,000 miles on it. And the A/C went out. Over $4000 to repair. I've had my new one since june of 2014 and have 10,000 miles on it and it has been great. But don't be fooled by people saying they get 29 MPG. I check it each time at fill up with math and I get on average 18 around town and 24 HWY. the computer is correct about 1/2 the time. You get a lot for the$$ Update 2016, So far so good. The only real problem is the transmission shifting. Not sure if it's going to be a problem later on or is this just how this transmission works. Every once in a while it just jerks into gear. My dealer experience when from terrible to great by changing dealers. I went to a dealer near my home to have a warrantee service and it was awful (Hawk Forest Park IL). My independent mechanic suggester Larry Roesch in Elmhurst and it was a much better experience. Now I have 45,000 on the van I take it to my independent mechanic unless it's recall service. But so far the van has been very reliable, 19 mpg around town and 22-24 on the highway. The tires that came on the van are not very good. Yokohama Avid. Already time to buy new ones. I did however buy Bridgestone BLIZZAK WS80 for winter with rims from Tire Rack. I can't emphasize this enough, GET SNOW TIRES! It was $1100 but WELL worth the money. I figure $1000 is my insurance deductible. These tires are amazing. No need to have an SUV with AWD when you have these tires. I went through almost anything. Plus I have the van with the black (fancy) wheels and taking them off during the winter will save the finish from all the salt in the midwest. I will certainly buy Michelin tires for my summer tires. The last two vans I had I put Michelins on and I got 70,000+ miles out of them and not too bad traction in the snow. The yokohama are a cheep tire and have NO traction in the snow and very little in the wet. A scary tire to have on a vehicle. At 40,000 already time to replace. The radio although works with my iPhone bluetooth and sounds decent could use an upgrade. Small readout for songs and clock is small and difficult to read. All in all the van still looks new, I wash every week, no rust, no leaks, brakes are still good, no complaints. It's a good big van for the money. Not sure If Chrysler is still going to make them now that they have the Pacifica but for a van in the low to mid $20's it's a good value. I have the base LE model with the blacktop package 30th year anniversary edition. 2017 update. Still very reliable. Just oil changes and I replaced the crappy tires that came with the van to Michelins. Big improvement. Still shifting issues with the transmission but nothing major. My only real complaint is the subpar radio. It has Bluetooth and a USB but that's about it. If you are listing to music from an iPod or flash drive via the USB every time you shut the car off and start back up it defaults to the radio often way too loud. I wish it would stay in the USB mode. I have 55k on it now and it might need brakes soon. That's about it. 2018 update. I've owned this vehicle now for 4 years and 81,000 miles. So far it's been very reliable. Only issues so far have been the waring light for the rear hatch door stayed on and the dealer repaired it out of warrantee, but I had the extended warrantee so it was covered. Transmission still shifts oddly at times but dealer checked it out and found nothing wrong. I feel it slips a bit. I do have to take it in next week because the A/C runs without me turning it on. I've replaced the tires with michelins. Still have the original brakes. They still make this model, if you are looking for an inexpensive people hauler this Grand Caravan is a great value. Update 12/18 98,000. Still very reliable. No issues at all. Oil changed every 3000-4000 miles. My mechanic uses a synthetic blend. Gas mileage is about the same. Low to mid 20’s on the highway and high teens around town. Original brakes still although my rotors shake at high speed stops. My mechanic says the pads are fine. Rotors might be slightly warped. Still has original battery. Dodge still sells this model. This is a very long product run for a vehicle. The new Pacifica is much more expensive and I’m sure has much better technology, but for the money I don’t think you will find anything that can handle this much cargo / people. I haul a lot of camera gear and twice a year tow my boat to and from the marina. 18 foot speed. Boat. I don’t think I would tow it cross country but for the short drive it’s fine. A/C seems to be fine now and the transmission is the same. I will have the recommend maintenance done
2014 30th Anniversary Edition
acadiafan,09/28/2014
I Traded a 2012 GMC Acadia. I drove a Chrysler Town & Country rental while having hail damage repaired on my Acadia. I was highly impressed as were my kids. I decided it was time for comfort rather than over priced SUV. My husband 6'2" fits comfortably. I compared the Grand Caravan to Chrysler T&C, Honda Odessey, Nissan Quest. Ultimately it was the stow and go as well the fact the grand caravan feels like I'm riding higher off the ground than Odessey. You get more bang for your buck with the Grand a Caravan. I bought it brand new 3 months ago with 14 miles on it. Now after a trip across the country with 6 people, I have over 9,000 miles
Good vehicle for the price
Peter Halapatz,08/09/2016
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
The mechanics of the vehicle are excellent. The gas mileage is impressive on the highway. I normally average 31 mpg. on long trips. The ride is stiff and you feel the road more than in Dodge minivans of the past. No service problems to date. NOTE* (Added 1 year after original review) Still no mechanical problems and gas mileage on the highway is still 31/32 mpg with cruise control. I've added a Kenwood HD/bluetooth radio, and a backup camera to the original equipment (total installed $600) and upgraded to all weather Michelin tires ($700) to make the van exactly what I need.
See all 19 reviews of the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

