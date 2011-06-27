  1. Home
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable base trim and value-rich midtier models
  • Second-row Stow 'n Go seats fold right into the floor
  • Plenty of storage space in the cargo well
  • Stow 'n Go seats don't offer sliding functionality for greater legroom
  • Cabin materials feel cheap overall
  • Touchscreen interface is dated and slow to respond to inputs
  • Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity are not standard
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Select your model:
Which Grand Caravan does Edmunds recommend?

Make no bones about it, the allure of the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan lies solely in its affordable pricing. That said, we'd skip past the rather basic SE and select the midlevel SE Plus. That way you get the benefit of the Grand Caravan's other competitive advantage (the second-row Stow 'n Go seats), alongside modern necessities such as Bluetooth and automatic headlights. The leather-wrapped steering wheel and upgraded cloth also help downplay the Grand Caravan's otherwise cheap-feeling interior.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

If prices for the latest and greatest crop of minivans seem a little rich for your tastes, you're in luck. The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan isn't the newest kid on the block, but its tempting offer of safe family transportation at an affordable price might be enough to sway you over its more expensive rivals.

Like other minivans, the Grand Caravan enjoys superior third-row accommodations and cargo capacity compared to most three-row SUVs. One of the Grand Caravan's defining features is its available Stow 'n Go seating arrangement. As opposed to other minivans that require removing the second-row seats to maximize cargo space, the Grand Caravan's second-row captain's chairs fold neatly into storage bins below the floorboards. With the third-row bench also stowed, this creates a nearly flat load surface for carrying large items. Along with its flexible seating and cargo situation, the Grand Caravan's value-oriented pricing structure will undoubtedly win plenty of fans.

You will be paying a price, however, when you pick the Grand Caravan over newer models. The Grand Caravan was last fully redesigned in 2008, and it feels positively ancient from behind the wheel. Low-quality plastics run rampant throughout the cabin, the touchscreen system is tremendously outdated, and its powertrain and suspension tuning aren't as refined as those on other minivans. Most importantly, the signature Stow 'n Go seating uses fixed latch points on the floor, so the second row doesn't slide for passenger comfort.

If a low price is the guiding factor in your minivan-purchasing decision, you'll probably find the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan to be a satisfying choice. But if you have slightly deeper pockets, the other vehicles in this segment are worth considering instead.

2018 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The budget-friendly, seven-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan is sold in four trim levels: SE, SE Plus, SXT and GT. All Grand Caravans have a 3.6-liter V6 (283 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.

The SE's standard features list includes 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), cruise control, rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a conversation mirror, a second-row bench seat and full power accessories. Entertainment comes in the form of a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, controlled via a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.

The SE can be ordered with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, satellite radio, a USB port, and Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity. Second-row captain's chairs are an optional upgrade and offer the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature.

The SE Plus comes with the above equipment as standard (including the captain's chairs), plus 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, black exterior styling elements, remote engine start, a front floor console and upgraded upholstery and trim.

The Grand Caravan SXT added features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, leather upholstery with suede inserts, and an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment).

The SXT offers two notable options packages. The Blacktop package retains the SE's black exterior trim and deletes the roof rack, while the considerably more feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and second- and third-row sunshades.

The range-topping Grand Caravan is the GT. It takes the standard content from the SXT with the Driver Convenience Group (minus the chrome and roof rails) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, different wheels, black interior accents, a driver information center, a 115-volt household-style outlet, full leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated second-row seats, navigation, voice controls and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system.

Different trims also get access to special options packages. All models can be ordered with a rear-seat entertainment system, which bundles the GT's touchscreen with a 9-inch overhead display screen, an HDMI input, satellite radio, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet.

The GT-only Safety Sphere group adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Trailer Tow Group, which adds a hitch, wiring harness and load-leveling feature, is also GT-only.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT (3.6L V6 | 6-speed automatic | FWD).

Driving

The Grand Caravan is adequate from a performance perspective, which is all you really need from a minivan. Though it does little truly wrong from behind the wheel, it lacks refinement in both its powertrain and suspension tuning relative to its competition.

Acceleration

The Grand Caravan hits 60 in 8.0 seconds, which is slower than other top minivans. The Grand Caravan offers manual gear selection, but the shifter's location next to the instrument panel makes it a little awkward to use.

Braking

The Grand Caravan's stopping distance from 60 mph to zero is also average for the segment, but the significant amount of nosedive and increasingly mushy brake pedal are not. Thankfully, this problem doesn't arise in normal driving.

Steering

There's enough information available through the steering wheel to prudently guide this van. Steering weight and feedback, though not substantial, are appropriate for the segment.

Handling

Instrumented testing shows the Grand Caravan's road-holding abilities are on par with its competition. During normal use, the van is easy to handle but not nimble.

Drivability

We observed gear hunting from the six-speed automatic transmission in certain situations. The Grand Caravan's throttle calibration is a little jumpy, too. Overall, though, these are nitpicks to which most drivers will adjust or drive around.

Comfort

This is a minivan with enough luxuries and features to handle all-day drives. The ride comfort is acceptable, and its interior is loaded with comfort-enhancing amenities.

Seat comfort

Seat comfort, especially in the first two rows, is very good. The third row's seat bottom is tilted at a high angle that might bother some occupants.

Ride comfort

The Grand Caravan sticks to the road fairly well. As in most minivans, comfort is a priority. You will be comfortable on long drives in the first or second row easily.

Noise & vibration

Levels of road and wind noise are at or better than segment standards. This Grand Caravan didn't exhibit any rattles. But its complex second-row seats make us wonder if they'll be rattle-free in five years.

Interior

The Grand Caravan's interior flexibility is its biggest strength. Once you step into the cabin, you'll find there's more than enough passenger room throughout.

Ease of use

The primary controls, with the exception of the bizarre dash-mounted shifter, are all easy to use and reach. The secondary controls, including the climate control knobs, fall readily at hand.

Getting in/getting out

The first and second rows offer average ease of entry. Third-row access is very good thanks to second-row seats that fold, tumble and slide inward.

Roominess

The Grand Caravan uses its space very well. From front-seat headroom to third-row legroom, there's ample space everywhere.

Visibility

Overall visibility is good, but rear-quarter visibility is marginally inhibited by the third-row headrests, though they can be flipped down.

Quality

There's less attention to quality details in the Grand Caravan than in its Japanese and Korean competition. Though some materials are high-quality, they're matched with large swaths of plastic trim. We question the durability of the complex second-row seats.

Utility

The Stow 'n Go second-row seats are segment-leading in terms of functionality. Manual operation of the third row is a little busy but works well. And there's massive storage in the second-row floor if you don't need to stow the seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(46%)
4(27%)
3(7%)
2(20%)
1(0%)
4.0
15 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 15 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2018 Grand Caravan SE - MUST REVIEW TIPS!
Chris Biernat,09/11/2018
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Be sure to purchase the Mopar Lifetime Maxcare Warranty if you are planning on owning the vehicle. You do not have to purchase the warranty from the dealer you are buying the car from. Shop it around and save a huge chuck of money. We purchase the Lifetime Maxcare warranty with the $100 deductible which pretty much everything excepts, brake pads/rotor/ and tires for as long as we own the vehicle. We purchased this one with 87 miles on it, without test driving it. Big mistake because the car was pulling to the right. Took us a few days to get it in to be serviced. Told that happens during shipment sometimes from loaded them on those huge trucks. A four wheel alignment did the trick. Hoping this will be our only issue with the vehicle. We also own a similar 2012 Grand Caravan which had to have the alternator replaced three times and brakes always sqeak (even when replaced). Overall tips: 1) Be sure to test drive the vehicle prior to signing the papers (even if brand new), 2) Shop multiple dealers for best price on the vehicle and any Mopar extended warranty plans, 3) Never sign an Arbitration Agreement from a dealership (why would you give up the right to sue if you have been wronged?), 4) If you have any problems with you new vehicle, report them to the dealership and directly to Dodge (especially if you have "Lemon Laws" in your state.
Great multipurpose vehicle.
G. Virkus,12/04/2018
GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Navigation by voice activation would be nice. Also, an audio component to the back up safety system would be helpful. This vehicle handles more like a car then a minivan. Comfortable with nice amenities.
Fourth Grand Caravan on 18 years - New 2018
Jack Kinsey,04/06/2018
SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I have had 4 Grand Caravans starting in 2003 which my son now owns and has over 160,000 miles on and it's still going. The best thing they did was adding the Sto-N-Go seats which I got in my 2006. I first got the Navigation N430 radio in my 2011 which was my must have in my new 2018. The 2011 had 89,000 miles, so I wanted to get a new 2018 because I've heard it was the last year for this body site. The new Chrysler Pacific van is a down sized body site and I like the roomier Caravan. I also want to give the 2011 to my son to replace the 2018. He is also still driving the 2006 which has over a 100,000 on it. What started me looking at the 2018 was Dodge was offering considerable discounts (up to $8K off). I didn't qualify for all of them but it made the final price reasonable. I have had excellent service out of all the Caravans I've owned. Other than standard maintenance items such as oil changes, tires and batteries. I had to replace very few other items on any of my Grand Caravans. Getting 19 miles to the gallon around town, 27 miles highway and mixed of about 24 mpg is astounding for such a large vehicle. The versatility is great. When we go camping and scuba diving being able to stow all seats allows us to pack all out gear. Normally, we leave the 2nd row seats up and there is still plenty of room for my golf clubs, coolers, suit cases etc. when we travel. If you are in the market for a large SUV or Minivan you might want to look into this last year of the Grand Caravan. It is the most bang for the buck I have been able to find in this market segment.
great for family
tom,07/10/2018
SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Very comfortable good value plenty of room vs a SUV. A lor easier to get to third seat than a SUV
See all 15 reviews of the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Grand Caravan models:

ParkSense Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert as the Grand Caravan approaches an object behind the bumper.
Blind-Spot Monitoring
Alerts the driver if there is a vehicle in the Grand Caravan's blind spot. Also detects cross-traffic while reversing.
ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
Displays an image of the area right behind the vehicle in the central touchscreen.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and GT Fleet 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $14,979 and$19,999 with odometer readings between 14309 and63145 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan GT Fleet is priced between $14,997 and$19,097 with odometer readings between 41021 and65797 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $15,743 and$18,915 with odometer readings between 24546 and42390 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus is priced between $18,999 and$18,999 with odometer readings between 24281 and24281 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 50 used and CPO 2018 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,979 and mileage as low as 14309 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan.

