I have had 4 Grand Caravans starting in 2003 which my son now owns and has over 160,000 miles on and it's still going. The best thing they did was adding the Sto-N-Go seats which I got in my 2006. I first got the Navigation N430 radio in my 2011 which was my must have in my new 2018. The 2011 had 89,000 miles, so I wanted to get a new 2018 because I've heard it was the last year for this body site. The new Chrysler Pacific van is a down sized body site and I like the roomier Caravan. I also want to give the 2011 to my son to replace the 2018. He is also still driving the 2006 which has over a 100,000 on it. What started me looking at the 2018 was Dodge was offering considerable discounts (up to $8K off). I didn't qualify for all of them but it made the final price reasonable. I have had excellent service out of all the Caravans I've owned. Other than standard maintenance items such as oil changes, tires and batteries. I had to replace very few other items on any of my Grand Caravans. Getting 19 miles to the gallon around town, 27 miles highway and mixed of about 24 mpg is astounding for such a large vehicle. The versatility is great. When we go camping and scuba diving being able to stow all seats allows us to pack all out gear. Normally, we leave the 2nd row seats up and there is still plenty of room for my golf clubs, coolers, suit cases etc. when we travel. If you are in the market for a large SUV or Minivan you might want to look into this last year of the Grand Caravan. It is the most bang for the buck I have been able to find in this market segment.

Read more