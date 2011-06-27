2018 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Affordable base trim and value-rich midtier models
- Second-row Stow 'n Go seats fold right into the floor
- Plenty of storage space in the cargo well
- Stow 'n Go seats don't offer sliding functionality for greater legroom
- Cabin materials feel cheap overall
- Touchscreen interface is dated and slow to respond to inputs
- Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity are not standard
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Grand Caravan does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
If prices for the latest and greatest crop of minivans seem a little rich for your tastes, you're in luck. The 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan isn't the newest kid on the block, but its tempting offer of safe family transportation at an affordable price might be enough to sway you over its more expensive rivals.
Like other minivans, the Grand Caravan enjoys superior third-row accommodations and cargo capacity compared to most three-row SUVs. One of the Grand Caravan's defining features is its available Stow 'n Go seating arrangement. As opposed to other minivans that require removing the second-row seats to maximize cargo space, the Grand Caravan's second-row captain's chairs fold neatly into storage bins below the floorboards. With the third-row bench also stowed, this creates a nearly flat load surface for carrying large items. Along with its flexible seating and cargo situation, the Grand Caravan's value-oriented pricing structure will undoubtedly win plenty of fans.
You will be paying a price, however, when you pick the Grand Caravan over newer models. The Grand Caravan was last fully redesigned in 2008, and it feels positively ancient from behind the wheel. Low-quality plastics run rampant throughout the cabin, the touchscreen system is tremendously outdated, and its powertrain and suspension tuning aren't as refined as those on other minivans. Most importantly, the signature Stow 'n Go seating uses fixed latch points on the floor, so the second row doesn't slide for passenger comfort.
If a low price is the guiding factor in your minivan-purchasing decision, you'll probably find the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan to be a satisfying choice. But if you have slightly deeper pockets, the other vehicles in this segment are worth considering instead.
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan models
The budget-friendly, seven-passenger Dodge Grand Caravan is sold in four trim levels: SE, SE Plus, SXT and GT. All Grand Caravans have a 3.6-liter V6 (283 horsepower, 260 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission.
The SE's standard features list includes 17-inch steel wheels, heated mirrors, remote locking and unlocking, tri-zone climate control (with rear air-conditioning), cruise control, rearview camera, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, a conversation mirror, a second-row bench seat and full power accessories. Entertainment comes in the form of a six-speaker audio system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack, controlled via a 6.5-inch touchscreen display.
The SE can be ordered with the Uconnect Hands-Free Group package, which adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, satellite radio, a USB port, and Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity. Second-row captain's chairs are an optional upgrade and offer the Stow 'n Go fold-into-the-floor feature.
The SE Plus comes with the above equipment as standard (including the captain's chairs), plus 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, black exterior styling elements, remote engine start, a front floor console and upgraded upholstery and trim.
The Grand Caravan SXT added features such as chrome exterior trim, roof rails, power-sliding rear doors, a power liftgate, a larger floor console, leather upholstery with suede inserts, and an eight-way power driver seat (with two-way power lumbar adjustment).
The SXT offers two notable options packages. The Blacktop package retains the SE's black exterior trim and deletes the roof rack, while the considerably more feature-rich Driver Convenience Group package adds a rear overhead console, an overhead storage bin, automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, ambient lighting, and second- and third-row sunshades.
The range-topping Grand Caravan is the GT. It takes the standard content from the SXT with the Driver Convenience Group (minus the chrome and roof rails) and adds a body-colored grille, a performance-tuned suspension, different wheels, black interior accents, a driver information center, a 115-volt household-style outlet, full leather seating, an eight-way power passenger seat, heated second-row seats, navigation, voice controls and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system.
Different trims also get access to special options packages. All models can be ordered with a rear-seat entertainment system, which bundles the GT's touchscreen with a 9-inch overhead display screen, an HDMI input, satellite radio, two USB charging ports and a 115-volt power outlet.
The GT-only Safety Sphere group adds rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert. The Trailer Tow Group, which adds a hitch, wiring harness and load-leveling feature, is also GT-only.
Trim tested
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Grand Caravan models:
- ParkSense Rear Park Assist
- Sounds an alert as the Grand Caravan approaches an object behind the bumper.
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Alerts the driver if there is a vehicle in the Grand Caravan's blind spot. Also detects cross-traffic while reversing.
- ParkView Rear Back Up Camera
- Displays an image of the area right behind the vehicle in the central touchscreen.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Grand Caravan
Related Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango