Used 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale Near Me
8,984 listings
- 134,412 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,621$1,951 Below Market
- 79,028 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$5,995$3,978 Below Market
- 136,797 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,850$1,858 Below Market
- 102,278 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,900$2,651 Below Market
- 132,551 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,500$3,383 Below Market
- 111,250 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$984$6,775 Below Market
- 200,044 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$2,200$1,206 Below Market
- 166,004 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995$975 Below Market
- 108,990 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,700$1,400 Below Market
- 124,704 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,995$1,052 Below Market
- 99,456 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$1,986 Below Market
- 264,257 miles1 Accident, 8 Owners, Rental Use
$1,025$372 Below Market
- 181,467 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,300$1,214 Below Market
- 129,191 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,989$1,397 Below Market
- 100,752 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,900
- 165,539 miles3 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$1,358 Below Market
- 160,316 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$3,576
- 37,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$2,279 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a reviewSee all 153 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.5153 Reviews
Report abuse
Mark N.,01/29/2016
SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
108,000 miles and counting. To start off the Dodge Caravan 2008-2010 model years are plagued with problems. The keyless entry fobs routinely fail, resulting in expensive reprograming and new key replacement costs. Putting your key in the ignition and getting a "BAD KEY" message while on vacation with a car full of kids will ruin your experience. Transmission shaft seals, oil pan seals, AC lines, brake calipers seizing up, undersized brake pads, antifreeze leaks, head gasket seals, and power steering fluid leaks are just a few problems you will have to deal with. Routine oil changes at 3000 miles or less is a must, do NOT wait for the suggested 5000 mile limit, the engine will eat upwards of a quart and a half of oil (a problem that plagues many Chrysler/Dodge engines) between oil changes. Factory tires wear out quickly, tire stores will advise you to buy another brand/model of tire when you replace them. Recalls stacking up, and the dealerships can't handle the volume of cars coming in, I've been waiting 6 months for the ignition switch recall alone. What is good about this van? Well the interior is nicely designed and appointed. Intuitive controls, with good ergonomics makes this a comfortable ride, and an excellent vehicle for road trips. Cup holders galore, storage spaces rivaled only by Han Solo's Milennium Falcon, and a sound system that is a pleasure to listen to. Styling is a high point, but many nooks and bends collect dirt that will have to be cleaned out by hand. Seats are comfortable, built in child restraints in the second row bench seat is a nice touch. Performance? It's a van, it can merge without much effort, handling is decent but you won't be taking it around the Nurburgring to be sure. In summary, I have owned many Dodge products over the years, with cars exceeding 200,000 miles. This van will be the first time I will trade in a car without at least 150,000 on the odometer. I really wanted to like this car, and even after $4000 in out of pocket repairs, I thought we could keep it, but the problems never seem to end. I take great car of my cars, crawling under them and poking under the hood every week to keep an eye on things and making sure they are well kept. This is just simply too much of problem child to keep throwing money at it. Pity, the Caravan once ruled supreme, now just a poorly made pale shadow of its former glory.
