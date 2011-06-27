  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Grand Caravan
  4. Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating configurations, spacious interior, capable 4.0-liter V6 engine, perfect crash test scores.
  • Subpar build quality, poor interior materials, aged and weak base engine, confusing option packages, Stow 'n Go seats aren't very comfortable.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Grand Caravan for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$3,995 - $9,597
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The family-friendly 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is competitive on paper, but it's too shoddily constructed to merit serious consideration in this segment.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan has history on its side, if nothing else. Chrysler invented the minivan, after all, and the "DGC" is the latest in its long line of continually improving family haulers. Sadly, one thing that hasn't improved with this latest Grand Caravan is its interior materials and build quality. It's a shame this Caravan isn't put together properly, because otherwise, it's a pretty competitive product.

We had the chance to spend a lot of quality time with the current Grand Caravan by virtue of our long-term testing program, in which we procure vehicles for a full year and run up as many miles as possible. During our year with a 2008 Grand Caravan, we ran into an extraordinary number of quality issues, including constant squeaks and rattles, a finicky radio, a moody passenger-side sliding door and rear bumper plastic that warped to such an extent that we couldn't open the tailgate (or "failgate" as we called it). It wasn't just us, either; our consumer reviews of the Grand Caravan reveal many similar complaints.

That's a real shame, because when the Caravan is judged on its features and performance, it acquits itself rather well. The optional Swivel 'n Go rear captain's chairs allow passengers to congregate around a table for a card game on the go (though they're only available on the top-of-the-line SXT with leather for 2010), and the standard Stow 'n Go system enables both the second-row chairs and the third-row bench to fold flat into the floor. A dual-screen rear entertainment system, Sirius Satellite TV and hard-drive audio storage are also available.

As expected, the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan also offers the usual minivan attributes of abundant passenger and cargo space. And we're fans of the powerful yet fuel-efficient 4.0-liter V6 option and its quick-witted transmission -- one of the best powertrains in the minivan business. Unfortunately, these attributes are overshadowed by the Grand Caravan's quality issues and other faults like low-quality interior materials and a feeble base engine. Getting a smoking deal on a DGC might help to offset all this, but in general, rivals like the top-rated Honda Odyssey, the luxurious Toyota Sienna and the value-minded Kia Sedona are superior choices.

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan is available in three trim levels: C/V, SE and SXT. The C/V is a stripper intended for commercial use only. The more common SE comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, tri-zone manual climate control, cruise control, keyless entry, a tilt steering column, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, stain-repellent cloth upholstery, a flip-down kiddie mirror and a CD/MP3 player. The SXT adds a larger engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, an eight-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment, power-adjustable pedals, power and remote-operated sliding side doors (optional on SE), second-row power windows and third-row power vent-style windows (also optional on SE), an overhead console with storage bins and ambient lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, and satellite radio. With the optional 4.0-liter V6, the SXT gets a sport-tuned suspension.

Optional equipment is plentiful but typically grouped in a confusing array of packages. The SE can be equipped with a second-row bench seat, while both trim levels can be optioned with a power tailgate. However, for 2010 only leather-upholstered SXT models can be outfitted with the Swivel 'n Go second-row seats, which include a removable table. Integrated child booster seats can also be added to Swivel 'n Go. The Caravan can also be equipped with an upgraded audio system with a 30GB hard drive for digital music storage, touchscreen controls, satellite radio and a rearview parking camera. An optional rear DVD entertainment system includes the upgraded stereo plus a 9-inch flip-down screen, remote control, two wireless headphones and a 115-volt outlet.

With the SXT, the rear DVD entertainment system includes a swiveling second-row flip-down screen. Also optional on the SXT is the Premium Group that adds rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, a power-folding third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone connectivity with an iPod interface (also a stand-alone option on all trims), and a nine-speaker audio system. The Family Value Group adds second- and third-row sunshades, a sliding front center console and remote engine start. Stand-alone options on the SXT include a sunroof, heated front and second-row seats, a navigation system with real-time traffic, and Sirius Satellite TV with Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and Disney Channel (as of this writing).

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan gains active front-seat headrests across the lineup and standard tri-zone manual climate control on SE models.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is equipped with one of three V6 engines. The base SE trim gets a 3.3-liter V6 good for 175 horsepower and 205 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy for this engine -- at 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined -- is disappointing given its meager output.

The SXT comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 197 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque and gets 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway and 18 mpg combined. Optional on the SXT is a more modern 4.0-liter V6 rated at 251 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque, as well as a superior 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. Both SXT engines come with a six-speed automatic. The 4.0-liter Grand Caravan goes from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is quick for a minivan.

Safety

The Grand Caravan comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front headrests and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional on both the SE and SXT trims are second-row integrated child booster seats (requires Swivel 'n Go). Optional on the SXT is the Security Group, which adds rear parking sensors, a blind-spot monitoring system and Rear Cross Path. The latter feature audibly warns drivers of cross traffic in both directions to help prevent a side-impact collision. A rearview camera is also available.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Grand Caravan scored a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Grand Caravan also scored the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

The 2010 Grand Caravan's handling will be adequate for most owners, particularly in sport-tuned SXT trim. Still, the Grand Caravan remains a step or two behind the Honda Odyssey in terms of ride and handling refinement. The interior is quiet at highway speeds, and the 4.0-liter V6 makes the Grand Caravan one of the swiftest minivans available, with its six-speed automatic ripping off impressively quick shifts. The 3.8-liter V6, however, delivers only adequate acceleration and worse fuel economy than the 4.0-liter unit. As for Grand Caravans with the ancient 3.3-liter engine, we'd say don't bother -- they're sluggish and marginally less efficient than the muscular 4.0-liter SXT.

Interior

The Grand Caravan's interior design theme is plain but functional, with high-mounted audio controls for easy visibility and operation. In general, though, the Grand Caravan's materials quality is worse than all its competitors, and build quality is not up to par.

Aft of the comfortable front seats, there are various seating choices. The standard Stow 'n Go setup features a pair of captain's chairs that disappear into the floor along with the third-row bench, creating a perfectly flat load floor and up to 140 cubic feet of cargo room with no hernia-causing seat lifts. Unfortunately, Stow 'n Go's short seatbacks aren't as comfortable as conventional chairs.

The optional Swivel 'n Go seats are more comfy, and as their name suggests, can be spun around to create a trainlike face-to-face traveling experience for second- and third-row passengers. A pole-mounted table can be fitted in between both rows with Swivel 'n Go for family activities. Other innovative features include two rear video screens (one that swivels), a power-folding third row, plenty of under-floor storage, Sirius Satellite TV, ambient cabin lighting, a pop-out cargo-area-mounted flashlight and a driver-seat umbrella holder.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(45%)
4(25%)
3(18%)
2(12%)
1(0%)
4.0
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Don't let the bias fool you
joeinoh,12/15/2010
I'm amazed the media, Edmund's included, doesn't rate this vehicle higher in its class. I reviewed minivans extensively when I found out that my wife was pregnant with our third child. After reading a few website reviews I was strongly leaning to Toy/Honda. Claimed reliability issues, build quality and a "warped bumper cover" had me running scared from the Dodge/Chrysler. I tested the Toy & Honda units & was not impressed. Then I rented a T&C for a weekend road trip. I was entirely impressed. I don't know why this product line gets the bad rap it does. Stow & Go alone sold me on the Dodge. I see Dodge units with over 200k miles all the time. Drive one before you buy a Toy or Honda.
Why Buy a Toyota When a Caravan Will Do The Trick?
Mark Flick,09/15/2017
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
Our family owned many Toyotas back to 1980 and figured on replacing our Previa van with a Sienna. Sticker shock!! WOW!! Looked around an found a used Caravan with 90k miles for under $11k. Took a chance and have not looked back. Van is roomy and comfortable. Seats are comfortable. Third row not so much. Access through the sliding doors is good and lift over height in the rear is perfect. The engine is smooth, but gas mileage around town sucks. Highway mileage GREAT! Steering is precise and the van is fun to drive. I'd call it "peppy." Van is quiet and there is good visibility all around. Very cheap materials used on the interior, but it looks good and is easy to clean. Love Stow & Go seating and the room it provides for cargo. Transmission is not the smoothest or the most sophisticated in the world: shifts are abrupt at low speeds and upshifting is not as smooth as in our RAV4. Replaced the starter motor, but other than that, no major mechanical problems so far. The E-brake is not particularly effective but hopefully replacing the e-brake shoes will remedy the situation. Research indicates it's somewhat more complicated to replace the e-brake shoes than replacing pads and rotors, so I'm going to have it done professionally. Over all, very pleased with this vehicle.
Beware of RECALLS!
Brittany,09/12/2015
SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
Currently, there is a recall on 2008-2010 Dodge Grand Caravans. There is a problem with the Wireless Ignition Node, which can cause the key to shift from the on to accessory position and cause the engine and vehicle to lose power - thus increasing the likelihood of a crash. Unless this recall has been fixed, this van is not safe to drive. Right now the replacement parts are backordered, with a minimum wait time of 4 months. So if you are shopping in the used car market, make sure this recall has been fixed before you purchase. Dealerships DO NOT check to see if this recall has been fixed. Check specific VIN numbers at www.safercar.gov. I hope this saves someone the headache we are now suffering :( Besides the ignition being unsafe, we have enjoyed this van. It's very comfortable and roomy; it drives nice. My low rating is due to the recall and lack of parts to fix it.
Ignore others' slams on this vehicle
Anonymous,12/06/2010
We're a growing family, and with another kid on the way decided it was time for us to pick up a minivan. Initially, we set out to buy a Toyota Sienna because of Toyota's reputation. But, we came off feeling a little disappointed with the entry-level Sienna: the interior was very lackluster, you have to upgrade to even get "stain resistant" seats, and the versatility of the interior wasn't what we expected. On a whim, we pulled into the Dodge dealership after a day of test-driving Siennas and a pre-owned Honda Odyssey. We were pleasantly surprised. To us, the entry Caravan's beat the Siennas. Opt for at least the 3.8 V6 though. We bought one and after 2 months are super- pleased w/it.
See all 49 reviews of the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
251 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include Hero 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), SE 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Crew 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A), and C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE is priced between $5,995 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 96349 and122014 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $3,995 and$9,597 with odometer readings between 65361 and223837 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew is priced between $7,500 and$7,500 with odometer readings between 111431 and111431 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan Hero is priced between $4,300 and$4,300 with odometer readings between 156815 and156815 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 65361 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,827.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,657.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,337.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $16,841.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Grand Caravan lease specials

Related Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles