Vehicle overview

The 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan has history on its side, if nothing else. Chrysler invented the minivan, after all, and the "DGC" is the latest in its long line of continually improving family haulers. Sadly, one thing that hasn't improved with this latest Grand Caravan is its interior materials and build quality. It's a shame this Caravan isn't put together properly, because otherwise, it's a pretty competitive product.

We had the chance to spend a lot of quality time with the current Grand Caravan by virtue of our long-term testing program, in which we procure vehicles for a full year and run up as many miles as possible. During our year with a 2008 Grand Caravan, we ran into an extraordinary number of quality issues, including constant squeaks and rattles, a finicky radio, a moody passenger-side sliding door and rear bumper plastic that warped to such an extent that we couldn't open the tailgate (or "failgate" as we called it). It wasn't just us, either; our consumer reviews of the Grand Caravan reveal many similar complaints.

That's a real shame, because when the Caravan is judged on its features and performance, it acquits itself rather well. The optional Swivel 'n Go rear captain's chairs allow passengers to congregate around a table for a card game on the go (though they're only available on the top-of-the-line SXT with leather for 2010), and the standard Stow 'n Go system enables both the second-row chairs and the third-row bench to fold flat into the floor. A dual-screen rear entertainment system, Sirius Satellite TV and hard-drive audio storage are also available.

As expected, the 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan also offers the usual minivan attributes of abundant passenger and cargo space. And we're fans of the powerful yet fuel-efficient 4.0-liter V6 option and its quick-witted transmission -- one of the best powertrains in the minivan business. Unfortunately, these attributes are overshadowed by the Grand Caravan's quality issues and other faults like low-quality interior materials and a feeble base engine. Getting a smoking deal on a DGC might help to offset all this, but in general, rivals like the top-rated Honda Odyssey, the luxurious Toyota Sienna and the value-minded Kia Sedona are superior choices.