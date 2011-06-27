  1. Home
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Trademark fold-in-the-floor seating and storage system, low price, attractive styling.
  • Unimpressive reliability history, stability control not available, engines run out of steam on the highway, weak brakes.
List Price Range
$2,900 - $6,895
Used Grand Caravan for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Though it offers useful features like in-floor storage and a full set of fold-flat rear seats, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan generally lags behind the competition. Unless price is your only determinant, one of its import-brand rivals will suit you better.

Vehicle overview

It's difficult to imagine life before Dodge introduced the modern minivan in 1984, when parents no longer had to haul the kids around in mile-long station wagons and could purchase a vehicle with relatively compact dimensions that could seat seven. A lot has changed since then, but the Dodge Grand Caravan continues to be one of the most well-known choices for a minivan.

The Grand Caravan is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the Dodge Caravan, but with upgraded amenities and more desirable features and options. This year, it doesn't receive any significant changes or upgrades but remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. Dodge keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels.

In recent years, the competition has gotten stronger, with new versions of the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna along with the impressive Kia Sedona. All offer an impressive list of standard features, and the Sedona easily matches the Dodge on price. In simple terms, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan is no longer a top choice in this segment considering its mediocre driving dynamics and dated design. We do like its "Stow 'n Go" seating system, but overall we think one will be better served by one of the other choices in this segment.

2007 Dodge Grand Caravan models

The 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan is primarily available in a SE or SXT trim level. (There's also a cargo van version, the CV, that offers options for configuring a Caravan as a work vehicle.) The base SE comes standard with air-conditioning, cruise control and a CD player. The more desirable SXT adds three-zone manual temperature control, a power driver seat, powered accessories, keyless entry, a roof rack and foglamps. The SXT also includes the Grand Caravan's signature Stow 'n Go seating and storage system that features second- and third-row seats that fold into the floor. Many of these features are optional on the SE. Popular optional features include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, a power liftgate, leather seating, upgraded audio systems and Bluetooth connectivity.

2007 Highlights

There are no significant changes this year.

Performance & mpg

The Grand Caravan has two V6 engine options. The SE comes with a 3.3-liter good for 170 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. The SXT has a 3.8-liter version that produces 200 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.

Safety

A driver knee airbag and antilock brakes are standard on the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional, as are power-adjustable pedals. The Grand Caravan does offer low-speed traction control as an option on the SXT model, but disappoints with few other standard safety features. Note that the center position of the third row in every Town & Country is equipped with a lap belt only. In crash tests, it earned a full five stars in NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. Frontal-offset IIHS crash testing produced an overall "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). When equipped with side curtain airbags, the Dodge Grand Caravan also rated "Acceptable" in IIHS side-impact testing.

Driving

Compared to the newer minivans, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan falls short in acceleration, handling and braking. Neither of the V6s offers the kind of passing power or smoothness now expected in this class, and the four-speed automatic transmission doesn't help matters, as it hunts between gears on highway grades. Ride quality is on the soft side, but often feels too bouncy over bumps and ruts, especially when the vehicle is carrying a full load of passengers. The steering is fairly responsive, at least, but there's considerable body roll around corners.

Interior

The Grand Caravan can seat up to seven people. Being an older design, the vehicle's cabin has a decidedly dated feel with dull plastics, fussy controls and an undersized navigation system screen. The star of the show is definitely the Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating and storage system, which provides a perfectly flat load floor when the seats are stowed, along with numerous storage compartments. There are 32 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the third-row seats in use, and a maximum of 144 cubes with the second- and third-row seats folded into the floor.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan.

5(34%)
4(36%)
3(17%)
2(9%)
1(4%)
3.9
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Safety features really work
Anonymous,12/08/2010
My wife was in a head-on collision in this van at 50 mph. The crumple zones worked as advertised and there was no noticeable damage to the cabin. She was a little bruised up from the airbags and seat belt but otherwise she walked away. The van was totaled but she is with us to talk about it.
I Guess I'm Addicted To These
Steve Blum,01/02/2007
Sounds like the other reviewer got a lemon. I don't think Chrysler would be the # 1 Minivan if it was like the one he seemed to have gotten. I love these things and you cant beat the value.
So far, so good.
joel770,01/23/2007
It may be a bit early to tell, but I just bought the 2007 Grand Caravan SXT and so far I really like it. You can feel how well she handles and the engine runs smooth and quiet. The stow and go feature has already paid off and my kids think the brilliant black pearl color I chose is "hot". So far the gas mileage is proving to be a thousand times better than my old 1996 Chrysler Town and Country. That van ate through gas like termites on a toothpick. I hope this van keeps up the performance because so far it's been a good buy.
Excellent family car
Gilbert,09/30/2010
Bought with only 3000 miles on the vehicle and have put 58,000 more miles on it. Drives very good, handles well, good visibility, sufficiently comfortable for long trips. Had only two mechanical problems; a whining compressor was replaced under warranty and gas pedal sticking that i had to pay for (under $150). Brakes job required after 57,000 miles which was not bad. Like the car a lot.
See all 47 reviews of the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

More about the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan

Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Overview

The Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Grand Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and C/V 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT is priced between $2,900 and$6,895 with odometer readings between 137752 and141136 miles.

Which used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2007 Grand Caravans listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 137752 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan.

Can't find a used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $16,225.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 7 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,435.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Grand Caravan for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $8,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $17,384.

