2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Trademark fold-in-the-floor seating and storage system, low price, attractive styling.
- Unimpressive reliability history, stability control not available, engines run out of steam on the highway, weak brakes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though it offers useful features like in-floor storage and a full set of fold-flat rear seats, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan generally lags behind the competition. Unless price is your only determinant, one of its import-brand rivals will suit you better.
Vehicle overview
It's difficult to imagine life before Dodge introduced the modern minivan in 1984, when parents no longer had to haul the kids around in mile-long station wagons and could purchase a vehicle with relatively compact dimensions that could seat seven. A lot has changed since then, but the Dodge Grand Caravan continues to be one of the most well-known choices for a minivan.
The Grand Caravan is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the Dodge Caravan, but with upgraded amenities and more desirable features and options. This year, it doesn't receive any significant changes or upgrades but remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. Dodge keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels.
In recent years, the competition has gotten stronger, with new versions of the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna along with the impressive Kia Sedona. All offer an impressive list of standard features, and the Sedona easily matches the Dodge on price. In simple terms, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan is no longer a top choice in this segment considering its mediocre driving dynamics and dated design. We do like its "Stow 'n Go" seating system, but overall we think one will be better served by one of the other choices in this segment.
2007 Dodge Grand Caravan models
The 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan minivan is primarily available in a SE or SXT trim level. (There's also a cargo van version, the CV, that offers options for configuring a Caravan as a work vehicle.) The base SE comes standard with air-conditioning, cruise control and a CD player. The more desirable SXT adds three-zone manual temperature control, a power driver seat, powered accessories, keyless entry, a roof rack and foglamps. The SXT also includes the Grand Caravan's signature Stow 'n Go seating and storage system that features second- and third-row seats that fold into the floor. Many of these features are optional on the SE. Popular optional features include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, a power liftgate, leather seating, upgraded audio systems and Bluetooth connectivity.
Performance & mpg
The Grand Caravan has two V6 engine options. The SE comes with a 3.3-liter good for 170 horsepower and 200 pound-feet of torque. The SXT has a 3.8-liter version that produces 200 hp and 235 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.
Safety
A driver knee airbag and antilock brakes are standard on the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional, as are power-adjustable pedals. The Grand Caravan does offer low-speed traction control as an option on the SXT model, but disappoints with few other standard safety features. Note that the center position of the third row in every Town & Country is equipped with a lap belt only. In crash tests, it earned a full five stars in NHTSA frontal- and side-impact crash tests. Frontal-offset IIHS crash testing produced an overall "Acceptable" rating (the second highest on a scale of four). When equipped with side curtain airbags, the Dodge Grand Caravan also rated "Acceptable" in IIHS side-impact testing.
Driving
Compared to the newer minivans, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan falls short in acceleration, handling and braking. Neither of the V6s offers the kind of passing power or smoothness now expected in this class, and the four-speed automatic transmission doesn't help matters, as it hunts between gears on highway grades. Ride quality is on the soft side, but often feels too bouncy over bumps and ruts, especially when the vehicle is carrying a full load of passengers. The steering is fairly responsive, at least, but there's considerable body roll around corners.
Interior
The Grand Caravan can seat up to seven people. Being an older design, the vehicle's cabin has a decidedly dated feel with dull plastics, fussy controls and an undersized navigation system screen. The star of the show is definitely the Stow 'n Go fold-flat seating and storage system, which provides a perfectly flat load floor when the seats are stowed, along with numerous storage compartments. There are 32 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the third-row seats in use, and a maximum of 144 cubes with the second- and third-row seats folded into the floor.
Safety
