Vehicle overview

It's difficult to imagine life before Dodge introduced the modern minivan in 1984, when parents no longer had to haul the kids around in mile-long station wagons and could purchase a vehicle with relatively compact dimensions that could seat seven. A lot has changed since then, but the Dodge Grand Caravan continues to be one of the most well-known choices for a minivan.

The Grand Caravan is essentially a long-wheelbase version of the Dodge Caravan, but with upgraded amenities and more desirable features and options. This year, it doesn't receive any significant changes or upgrades but remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. Dodge keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels.

In recent years, the competition has gotten stronger, with new versions of the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna along with the impressive Kia Sedona. All offer an impressive list of standard features, and the Sedona easily matches the Dodge on price. In simple terms, the 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan is no longer a top choice in this segment considering its mediocre driving dynamics and dated design. We do like its "Stow 'n Go" seating system, but overall we think one will be better served by one of the other choices in this segment.