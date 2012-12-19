Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

Chandler Chevrolet - Madison / Indiana

Victory Red 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.7L V8 SFI Tire and Wheel Package, Off Road Package, Lifted, LOOK AT ME, Tahoe LS, 4WD, Victory Red.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3GNEK18R3XG150321

Stock: T4217

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020