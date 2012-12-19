Used 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe for Sale Near Me

  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    122,265 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,988

    $563 Below Market
    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    194,235 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,543

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    204,629 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

    180,021 miles

    $11,990

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe

    192,931 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,570

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    204,483 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,900

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    139,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,999

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    176,660 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,000

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    248,163 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $2,991

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,995

    Details
  • 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    1999 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    182,923 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LS

    139,476 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $7,990

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    239,596 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,989

    Details
  • 1998 Chevrolet Tahoe
    used

    1998 Chevrolet Tahoe

    172,588 miles

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LT
    used

    2000 Chevrolet Tahoe LT

    155,659 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

    246,736 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $2,500

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe in Silver
    used

    2001 Chevrolet Tahoe

    221,275 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 4,508 listings
  5
  4
  3
  2
Love My 1999 Chevy Tahoe
tramhue,12/19/2012
I can honestly say I really enjoy the reliability of my 1999 Chevy Tahoe with it's powerful 5.7 liter engine. I am a HVAC and water-proofing contractor and this truck exceeds all my expectations. I also charter fish on Lake Erie and this vehicle tows my Sea-Ray with little effort. I had to replace the fuel pump a couple years ago..and get a tune-up after 140 K miles, but let me tell Chevy cannot improve much on this vehicle.
