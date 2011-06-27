  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Suburban
  4. Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Suburban
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,765
See Suburban Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Total Seating9
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$38,765
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)434/558 mi.
Fuel tank capacity31 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Torque335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.3 l
Horsepower295 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$38,765
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$38,765
8 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$38,765
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual zone air conditioningyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$38,765
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$38,765
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Front head room40.7 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
40-20-40 split bench front seatsyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room61.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room61.3 in.
Rear leg room39.1 in.
Rear shoulder room65.1 in.
one-piece folding third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Front track65.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity131.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight5268 lbs.
Gross weight7000 lbs.
Angle of approach25 degrees
Maximum payload1732 lbs.
Angle of departure22 degrees
Length219.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Height73.6 in.
Wheel base130.0 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track66.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Exterior Colors
  • Bermuda Blue Metallic
  • Silver Birch Metallic
  • Sandstone Metallic
  • Sport Red Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Summit White
Interior Colors
  • Gray/Dark Charcoal
  • Tan/Neutral
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P265/70R16 tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$38,765
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$38,765
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Suburban Inventory

Related Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles