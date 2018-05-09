Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me

Irwin Hyundai - Laconia / New Hampshire

BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, REMOTE START, LOW MILES, AWD, 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Silver 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHCOdometer is 4735 miles below market average! 21/26 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 173+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateFamily owned and operated since 1951 Irwin Toyota Scion Ford Lincoln Hyundai is a NH dealership committed to getting you the best deal on pre-owned vehicles. Never worry when you buy an used vehicle from us; our Worry Free Guarantee includes: 1. Money Back Guarantee; 2. Vehicle Exchange Promise; 3. Live Market Pricing; 4. Free Real Deal Report; 5. Free Vehicle History Report; 6. All vehicles are priced thousands below book value; 7. Service Department performs a 125 rigorous inspection. Ask your sales consultant for details. You can feel confident in our low advertised prices before you buy. We empower our customers with the Real Deal, an independent, live, and objective price check system. Not only will you see the prices for our vehicles, you can compare the prices, trim levels, and mileage of similar vehicles in real time. Just e-mail or call us and we can send you a personalized link to view your own Real Deal report. It's that simple and best of all it's FREE. Our Live Market Pricing is another way we demonstrate our used vehicle pricing transparency. We do careful market research of similar vehicles within 250 miles of Laconia NH and simply price ours to be the best value, saving you both time and money. Each vehicle purchase comes with an automatic enrollment in our Owner's Advantage Rewards Program including Service and Parts credits... and every 5th oil change is free! Excludes diesel and "AS IS" vehicles, and vehicles sold with more than 80,000 miles.You Win at Irwin's...Simple, Friendly, Guaranteed. $599 title/documentation fee in addition to selling price.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

23 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 26 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: KM8J2CA46JU808389

Stock: HPP093

Certified Pre-Owned: Yes

Listed since: 08-12-2020