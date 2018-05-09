Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson for Sale Near Me
- 35,657 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$14,200$5,098 Below Market
Commerce Mitsubishi - Commerce / California
AWD. Silver SEL AWD 2.0L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic Odometer is 4608 miles below market average! 21/26 City/Highway MPGLimited Lifetime Powertrain Protection! Complementary on all eligible pre-owned vehicles. See dealer for details.See How We Make the Difference at Commerce Mitsubishi, Providing Mitsubishi Drivers from Commerce, Los Angeles, Downey, Alhambra CA and Pico Rivera With a Quality Experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA44JU762381
Stock: CP794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 36,184 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$11,995$4,408 Below Market
Bolufe Auto Sales - Miami / Florida
BOLUFE AUTO SALES has been a well respectable dealership in the local community for over 26 years. We help our customers purchase their dream car no matter their financial background. We work with a vast variety of lenders to ensure the best financing options for those with bad credit, no credit or good credit at the best interest rates available in the market. Our entire inventory goes through a complete safety inspection certification prior to making it available for sale. This inspection is to ensure the complete safety of the vehicle and to satisfy you our valuable customer. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR FINANCIAL OPTIONS AND OUR EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE FOR YOUR PEACE OF MIND. We have programs for First Time buyers and Bad Credit Scores. We approve beacon scores as low 350 and higher. *FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. EVERYONE QUALIFIES! No Credit, Bankruptcy, previous repossessions, first time buyers, and students. Buy Here - Pay Here - Option available. If you want a hassle free car buying experience with a large selection of vehicles and ample financing options with competitive rates, stop looking any further you found BOLUFE AUTO SALES.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A46JU603233
Stock: 18089
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-06-2019
- 20,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,705$1,544 Below Market
Irwin Hyundai - Laconia / New Hampshire
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, REMOTE START, LOW MILES, AWD, 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Silver 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHCOdometer is 4735 miles below market average! 21/26 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Vehicle History* 173+ Point Inspection* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateFamily owned and operated since 1951 Irwin Toyota Scion Ford Lincoln Hyundai is a NH dealership committed to getting you the best deal on pre-owned vehicles. Never worry when you buy an used vehicle from us; our Worry Free Guarantee includes: 1. Money Back Guarantee; 2. Vehicle Exchange Promise; 3. Live Market Pricing; 4. Free Real Deal Report; 5. Free Vehicle History Report; 6. All vehicles are priced thousands below book value; 7. Service Department performs a 125 rigorous inspection. Ask your sales consultant for details. You can feel confident in our low advertised prices before you buy. We empower our customers with the Real Deal, an independent, live, and objective price check system. Not only will you see the prices for our vehicles, you can compare the prices, trim levels, and mileage of similar vehicles in real time. Just e-mail or call us and we can send you a personalized link to view your own Real Deal report. It's that simple and best of all it's FREE. Our Live Market Pricing is another way we demonstrate our used vehicle pricing transparency. We do careful market research of similar vehicles within 250 miles of Laconia NH and simply price ours to be the best value, saving you both time and money. Each vehicle purchase comes with an automatic enrollment in our Owner's Advantage Rewards Program including Service and Parts credits... and every 5th oil change is free! Excludes diesel and "AS IS" vehicles, and vehicles sold with more than 80,000 miles.You Win at Irwin's...Simple, Friendly, Guaranteed. $599 title/documentation fee in addition to selling price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J2CA46JU808389
Stock: HPP093
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 10,939 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,791$1,058 Below Market
BMW of Gainesville - Gainesville / Florida
Certified Vehicle! CarFax 1-Owner, LOW MILES, -Backup Camera -Navigation -Leather -Bluetooth -Push Button Start -Auto Climate Control Home Delivery Available, Virtual Appointments, Buy Vehicle Online, Test Drives Brought To You, and Private Appointments -Aux. Audio Input -Alloy Wheels ABS Brakes -Power Seat -Automatic Headlights -Heated Front Seats -AM/FM Radio and many other amenities that are sure to please. Based on the excellent condition of this vehicle, along with the options and color, this Hyundai Tucson is sure to sell fast. -Front Wheel Drive -Multi-Zone Air Conditioning - Garage Door Opener -CARFAX 1-Owner
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A47JU747020
Stock: BP3914
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-03-2020
- 44,720 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,491$2,858 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Hyundai Tucson 4dr SEL 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Coliseum Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA47JU638959
Stock: 995174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2019
- 47,249 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$12,791$2,940 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet - Miami / Florida
This 2018 Hyundai Tucson 4dr SE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Coliseum Gray with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Internet Sales at 786-406-6234 or sales@carfactoryoutlet.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA41JU755100
Stock: 994703
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-22-2020
- 22,568 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$21,000$1,846 Below Market
Elder Ford of Tampa - Tampa / Florida
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! HOME OF THE LIFETIME WARRANTY! WE LOVE TRADES! HASSLE FREE FINANCE PLANS FOR EVERYONE! PLEASE CALL TO ENSURE AVAILABILITY AS OUR INVENTORY CHANGES BY THE HOUR. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. KBB Fair Market Range Low: $20,196 KBB Fair Market Range High: $24,353 Recent Arrival! ** TOUGH TO FIND ULTIMATE EDITION! PANORAMA SUNROOF! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS! ** WE LOVE TRADES E/Z FINANCE!**, 4.2" Color LCD Electroluminescent Cluster, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection (BSD) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) warning, BLIND SPOT TECHNOLOGY, BLUETOOTH, Bumpers: body-color, CERTIFIED BY CARFAX- NO ACCIDENTS AND ONE OWNER, Delay-off headlights, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, FACTORY CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED VEHICLE, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear LED Maplights, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Rear Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, LANE KEEPING SYSTEM, LEATHER SEATING, LIFETIME NATIONWIDE WARRANTY, NAVIGATION, Navigation System, Option Group 02, Panic alarm, PANORAMIC MOONROOF, Panoramic Sunroof, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/HD Radio/MP3/Navigation Audio System, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear seat center armrest, REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Ultimate Package 02, UPGRADED WHEELS, Ventilated Front Seats.Online price does not include dealer installed options, upgrades or up-fits. Final vehicle sale price is subject to value added accessories installed by the dealership, safety inspection costs, certification costs and other reconditioning repair costs. All Prices are plus tax, tag, title, $899 dealer fee and electronic filing fees. All offers are mutually exclusive. Lifetime Warranty only applicable to non-commercial use vehicles and other special vehicle exclusions. See dealer for details. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any pricing errors or pricing and information omissions contained on these pages. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Please call or email dealer for complete details, to verify availability and to verify all online information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A22JU667834
Stock: LFA77169A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- certified
2018 Hyundai Tucson Value19,025 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,288$1,753 Below Market
Orlando Hyundai - Orlando / Florida
CERTIFIED BY HYUNDAI. EQUIPPED WITH PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HANDS FREE SMART LIFTGATE, REAR PARKING SENSORS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION WITH REAR CROSS TRAFFIC ALERT,HEATED SIDE MIRRORS WITH TURN SIGNAL INDICATORS 7" COLOR TOUCHSCREEN AUDIO DISPLAY, APPLE CARPLAY, ANDROID AUTO, STAIN AND ODOR RESISTANT. 10 YEARS OR 100,000 MILES WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Value with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (25 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A21JU639166
Stock: MU284444A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 25,692 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,344$1,685 Below Market
Irwin Hyundai - Laconia / New Hampshire
BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, ONE OWNER, LOCAL TRADE, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT, LOW MILES, AWD, 17" x 7.0J Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, First Aid Kit, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Bumper Applique, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Traction control. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Certified. Dazzling White 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE AWD 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L DOHC21/26 City/Highway MPGHyundai Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Limited Warranty: 60 Month/60,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Roadside Assistance* 173+ Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Includes 10-year/Unlimited mileage Roadside Assistance with Rental Car and Trip Interruption Reimbursement; Please see dealers for specific vehicle eligibility requirements. 10-Year/100,000 Mile Hybrid/EV Battery Warranty* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 120 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateFamily owned and operated since 1951 Irwin Toyota Scion Ford Lincoln Hyundai is a NH dealership committed to getting you the best deal on pre-owned vehicles. Never worry when you buy an used vehicle from us; our Worry Free Guarantee includes: 1. Money Back Guarantee; 2. Vehicle Exchange Promise; 3. Live Market Pricing; 4. Free Real Deal Report; 5. Free Vehicle History Report; 6. All vehicles are priced thousands below book value; 7. Service Department performs a 125 rigorous inspection. Ask your sales consultant for details. You can feel confident in our low advertised prices before you buy. We empower our customers with the Real Deal, an independent, live, and objective price check system. Not only will you see the prices for our vehicles, you can compare the prices, trim levels, and mileage of similar vehicles in real time. Just e-mail or call us and we can send you a personalized link to view your own Real Deal report. It's that simple and best of all it's FREE. Our Live Market Pricing is another way we demonstrate our used vehicle pricing transparency. We do careful market research of similar vehicles within 250 miles of Laconia NH and simply price ours to be the best value, saving you both time and money. Each vehicle purchase comes with an automatic enrollment in our Owner's Advantage Rewards Program including Service and Parts credits... and every 5th oil change is free! Excludes diesel and "AS IS" vehicles, and vehicles sold with more than 80,000 miles.You Win at Irwin's...Simple, Friendly, Guaranteed. $599 title/documentation fee in addition to selling price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J2CA49JU819967
Stock: HDD042A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 50,988 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,998$3,251 Below Market
Phil Long Hyundai Motor City - Colorado Springs / Colorado
719-575-7620. SEL trim. EPA 26 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Heated Seats, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Edmunds.com explains "Take the Tucson on a twisty mountain road and it feels confident and sure-footed. Body roll is kept under control, and midcorner bumps have little effect on its composure.". CLICK NOW!KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls.VEHICLE REVIEWSGreat Gas Mileage: 26 MPG Hwy.MORE ABOUT USAll new car prices and discounts reflect all available rebates including Lease Cash, Valued Owner Coupon and Trade-In Assistance Rebate Offers. Not all buyers will qualify, WAC. Taxes extra. Phil Long Group has been a part of the community since 1945! Not only do we support the troops but many more organizations across the state.Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-29.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA40JU597820
Stock: S8563
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 5,607 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,149$1,070 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE is offered in classy Black Noir Pearl. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that produces 164hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive SUV offers a smooth, quiet ride, impressive handling, up to 30mpg on the open road, and distinctive styling enhanced by chrome trim, LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Tucson SE's attractive and well put-together interior offers a comfortable and relaxing environment in which to tackle the daily grind. A multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, and split-folding rear seats help make enjoying this crossover as easy as can be. The full-color touchscreen infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, USB/auxiliary inputs, and more to help keep you informed and entertained.Our Hyundai features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help give you peace of mind. Delivering head-turning good looks, efficiency, performance, and a wealth of amenities, our Tucson is practically perfect! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J23A43JU765047
Stock: 114174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 27,698 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,149$1,864 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL looks great in Ruby Wine. Powered by a 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that delivers 164hp which is mated to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive SUV offers a comfortable ride, impressive handling, up to 30mpg on the open road, and distinctive styling enhanced by chrome trim, LED daytime running lights, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Our Tucson SEL's attractive and well put-together interior offers a comfortable and relaxing environment in which to tackle the daily grind. Heated front seats, a multi-function steering wheel, air conditioning, and split-folding rear seats help make enjoying this crossover as easy as can be. The full-color touchscreen infotainment system features Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, USB/auxiliary inputs, and more to help keep you informed and entertained.Our Hyundai features a back-up camera, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help give you peace of mind. Delivering head-turning good looks, efficiency, performance, and a wealth of amenities, our Tucson is practically perfect! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (23 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J33A47JU665224
Stock: 115176
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 14,201 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,900$1,580 Below Market
Huebner Chevrolet - Carrollton / Ohio
--- LOW MILES!!! --- AWD --- 26 MPG!! --- BACKUP CAMERA! --- REAR SPOILER --- BLUETOOTH --- CD PLAYER --- DRIVER BLIND SPOT --- iPod/USB INPUT --- STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS --- CRUISE CONTROL ---? STAIN RESISTANT UPHOLSTERY! --- ZERO ACCIDENTS / 1-OWNER! ---We've just taken in a LIKE-NEW, 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with JUST 14,201 miles! It is Black Noir Pearl in color with a Black cloth interior. It's in great condition and AutoCheck shows just 1 previous owner and no accidents! Plus, it is covered under the balance of the Hyundai factory warranty!This Tucson SE comes with the 2.0L DOHC engine, paired with the 6-Speed automatic transmission and All-Wheel-Drive. It comes with premium gray and silver 17" alloy wheels, automatic headlights, a windshield wiper de-icer, heated side mirrors, an integrated blind-spot mirror, privacy glass and a height-adjustable driver seat.Other great features include keyless entry and steering wheel mounted audio, Bluetooth, and cruise controls for convenience. For entertainment it comes with a 6-speaker audio system with a 5" touchscreen that features a CD player, and an iPod/USB interface. Plus, it also comes with Bluetooth connectivity and a backup camera for added safety!Given the remainder of the Hyundai warranty, and the option to buy an additional extended warranty, this is a used-but-basically-brand-new Hyundai Tucson that you can be excited to buy and drive with 100% confidence. Come in for a no pressure test driver today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J2CA49JU804174
Stock: 64545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 45,178 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,591$2,280 Below Market
Car Factory Outlet Broward - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
This 2018 Hyundai Tucson 4dr SE 4 DOOR WAGON/SPORT UTILITY features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black Noir Pearl with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact David Matheus at 954-621-1936 or dmathuesg578@hotmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA42JU754358
Stock: 994756
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- certified
2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport35,620 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,488$2,821 Below Market
Hudson Hyundai - Jersey City / New Jersey
, 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport , CARFAX: 1-Owner, Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title , $1,500 below NADA Retail Value Carfax Report Purchased 08/14/2020 ,NADA, Eastern, 08/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Sport with AWD/4WD, Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (21 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CAL9JU695462
Stock: U695462B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 23,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,993$890 Below Market
Parker Subaru - Coeur d'Alene / Idaho
This Hyundai won't be on the lot long! Roomy, comfortable, and practical! The engine breathes better thanks to a turbocharger, improving both performance and economy. With fewer than 25,000 miles on the odometer, this 4 door sport utility vehicle prioritizes comfort, safety and convenience. Top features include power front seats, a built-in garage door transmitter, an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, and air conditioning. It features all-wheel drive versatility, an automatic transmission, and an efficient 4 cylinder engine. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. We are here to help you.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson Limited with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (24 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA29JU818118
Stock: 218581
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-26-2020
- 51,632 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,696
Lone Star Chevrolet - Houston / Texas
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL. Clean Carfax. Rear-view Camera, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Bluetooth Connection, Auxiliary Audio Input, HD Radio, Smart Device Integration, Heated Front Seat(s), Cruise Control. All recommended services are complete. Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Lone Star Chevrolet, located at: 18800 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX, 77065. Visit us online at www.LoneStarChevrolet.com or call (866) 665-9782.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J3CA46JU608982
Stock: TJU608982
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 21,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,999$1,686 Below Market
Hudson Hyundai - Jersey City / New Jersey
, 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE , CARFAX: 1-Owner, Buy Back Guarantee, Clean Title , $1,000 below NADA Retail Value Carfax Report Purchased 08/13/2020 ,NADA, Eastern, 08/2020
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (21 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KM8J2CA48JU612115
Stock: U612115A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
