Edmunds Rating
8.0 / 10
Consumer Rating
(31)
2019 Acura MDX

Type:

What’s new

  • Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
  • Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
  • New A-Spec variant
  • Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014

Pros & Cons

  • Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
  • Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season traction
  • Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
  • Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
  • Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
  • Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
  • Two-screen infotainment system is nonintuitive and difficult to control
MSRP Starting at
$44,300
Save as much as $6,560
Select your model:
Save as much as $6,560 with Edmunds

2019 Acura MDX pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Build & price

Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?

We recommend the regular MDX over the hybrid version despite the latter's power and fuel economy advantage. The standard MDX is simply more responsive in day-to-day driving, and it has no shortage of power in its own right. If you like to drive with spirit, opt for the all-wheel drive because it enhances the agility of this three-row SUV. As for features, get the Advance package to help bolster the MDX's luxury SUV credentials.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

8.0 / 10

The current generation MDX dates back to the 2014 model year, which is definitely getting into senior citizen status for the automotive world. Yet the 2019 Acura MDX's virtues are intact. Thanks to a constant stream of updates, the MDX remains a top pick for a luxury SUV. With three rows of seating and a large, comfortable cabin, it works great as a family hauler, and it presents plenty of value thanks to an impressive number of standard features for the money.

It's available with two powertrains. The optional gasoline-electric hybrid has a 3.0-liter V6 engine, while the base version has a 3.5-liter V6. While the hybrid delivers better fuel economy and quicker acceleration, the base version is no slouch. All MDXs are available with Acura's sophisticated Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) system, which has a tangible positive influence on handling.

The MDX has a couple of downsides, with the main one that its interior doesn't quite match the opulent luxury found in some rival models. Overall, though, the 2019 MDX remains a worthy contender among three-row midsize luxury crossover SUVs.

What's it like to live with?

Want to know even more about the Acura MDX? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 SH-AWD with Technology and Entertainment Packages. How much did we like the MDX's quiet interior? How was the tech? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? How was the fuel economy? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2019 MDX differs from the 2014 model we tested — in 2016, it added a new SH-AWD system, nine-speed automatic, smartphone integration and a hybrid trim — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.

2019 Acura MDX models

The 2019 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): Standard, Technology, Advance and A-Spec. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. A-Spec is an appearance package.

All of the above employ a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 267 lb-ft) that's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive. The Sport Hybrid uses a smaller 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving.

Highlights of the Standard trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Tech features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, five USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.

The Technology trim adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.

This year's new A-Spec trim level is similar to the Technology but has blacked-out exterior trim, wider wheels and tires, a thicker-rimmed steering wheel, front seat ventilation and unique cabin cosmetics.

Compared to the Technology trim, Advance turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, adaptive suspension dampers, wider wheels and tires, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades, and two additional USB ports for the third row.

An Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or Advance package and adds a rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers. If you pair it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the standard second-row bench seating with heated captain's chairs for the Technology trim.

Finally, there's the all-wheel-drive MDX Sport Hybrid. It's available in the Technology and Advance trims only.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the Acura MDX SH-AWD A-Spec (3.5L V6 | 9-speed automatic | AWD).

Scorecard

Overall8.0 / 10
Driving8.0
Comfort8.0
Interior7.5
Utility9.0
Technology7.5

Driving

8.0
The 290-horsepower 3.5-liter V6, nine-speed automatic transmission and optional Super Handling All-Wheel Drive are key factors in making the MDX one of the most confident midsize SUVs to drive. It's not exciting, but it is effortlessly capable.

Acceleration

8.5
Acceleration is smooth and sufficient at low speeds, but there's not a lot of thrust in the middle of the rev range. Freeway passing needs a heavy foot to force multiple downshifts. The MDX accelerates to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds — considerably quicker than the Infiniti QX60 and Lexus RX 350L, but it trails luxury rivals equipped with boosted six-cylinder engines.

Braking

7.0
Pedal effort is light, and the initial bite is lower in the pedal stroke. Push past this point, and the brakes feel grabby. You can still bring the MDX to a stop smoothly, but it requires some practice. A 60-0 mph stopping distance of 131 feet is average for the segment.

Steering

8.0
Among the three steering modes, Normal's effort is suitable, and Sport's tighter on-center effort lends an impression of stability at highway speeds. Comfort mode is overly light. The wheel communicates some road texture so you can feel what's under the tires, which is unusual for a family-oriented crossover, and we like it.

Handling

8.5
The torque-vectoring AWD system is impressive. It reduces understeer and allows this big SUV to turn around corners with poise and confidence. In most situations, the MDX doesn't feel like a sporty SUV, but it sure handles like one.

Drivability

7.0
Transmission shifts are smoother than in the 2016-2017 MDX, and they are generally pleasant in routine driving. The engine stop-start system is too slow to restart the engine, which causes the MDX to feel slightly lurchy when you pull away quickly from a stop.

Off-road

7.5
The MDX’s Super Handling All-Wheel Drive is designed more for inclement weather than off-road exploration, which is typical in this luxury-oriented class. It lacks the terrain and surface settings of the Honda Pilot and doesn't offer hill descent control.

Comfort

8.0
Comfortable seats and ample sound deadening are hard to fault. The ride is a little smoother and cushier than in last year's model. The climate controls are a little difficult to use as they are split awkwardly between hard keys and digital buttons.

Seat comfort

8.5
The seats are well-shaped and offer all-day comfort. Set the seat position once and you'll never have to adjust it. If you're traveling over poorly paved roads, you won't feel it through the plush cushioning. The A-Spec's unique faux-suede upholstery is thick and pliable, and it keeps cool on hot days.

Ride comfort

8.5
Even with large 20-inch wheels, the MDX rides comfortably. The retuned suspension has smoothed and reduced the impact of sharp bumps. Overall, body motions are well-controlled, and bigger undulations are nicely damped.

Noise & vibration

8.5
Wind noise is minimal at highway speeds. The smooth-revving V6 never feels harsh and stays quiet below 5,000 rpm. There is some mild thumping from the tires over surface changes, but overall this machine is well-isolated.

Climate control

7.0
The climate controls are split between the touchscreen and a row of buttons and rocker switches. The layout is more logical than in some other Acura and Honda products, but it requires an extra step for certain adjustments. The seat ventilation isn't very strong. The third row lacks air vents.

Interior

7.5
Spacious and versatile for the midsize luxury segment. Though its third row is tight, it's still more usable than most. We like the MDX's near-ideal driving position, but the two-screen display and transmission selector could be better. Note that the mechanically related Honda Pilot is even more practical.

Ease of use

5.5
The push-button gear selector requires that drivers look down to see what they're doing, which isn't optimal. The same goes for the two-screen infotainment system, which divides functions between the upper display (with a dash-mounted knob controller) and the lower touchscreen.

Getting in/getting out

7.5
Clever single-press buttons slide the second-row seats forward for third-row access, but the resulting pass-through can be a squeeze for adults. Otherwise, access to the front- and second-row seats is good and comparable to others in the segment.

Driving position

8.5
A highly adjustable driver's seat and a power tilt-and-telescoping steering column are standard on all MDX models, so chances are good that you'll be able to find a comfortable position. The dead pedal is too close to the driver to really stretch your left leg comfortably.

Roominess

8.0
The front seats feel spacious in every dimension, but there's not as much headroom in the second row as in rivals. That said, only very tall people will notice. The third row will suit only kids and perhaps adults of short stature. Still, it's better than the third rows of other luxury SUVs.

Visibility

8.0
The tall side windows, an upright windshield and big side mirrors all facilitate visibility, but the second-row seat blocks the rear-quarter window. The optional surround-view camera lends significantly more confidence while parking, but it's only available on the top Advance trim.

Quality

7.5
Everything appears meticulously put together, and the A-Spec's faux-carbon trim and faux-suede upholstery add an air of sportiness. European competitors manage to feel more substantial than the MDX, and their cabin designs are more elegant.

Utility

9.0
Convenience and efficiency play a big part in vehicle utility, and the Acura MDX capitalizes on the space it occupies. Total storage volume is spacious, and easy fold-flat seats make loading long cargo a breeze. Interior storage space is another area that was thoughtfully configured.

Small-item storage

9.0
The MDX's cabin features large cupholders and door bins, plus a deep center bin with clever flip compartment configurations that can hold a purse or a tablet. The smart use of space stands out.

Cargo space

9.0
The MDX has a slightly larger total cargo capacity than other three-row midsize luxury crossovers, and it's more sizable than two-row rivals. We loved how the third- and second-row seats fold flat and provide a level load floor, and the in-floor storage bin in the cargo area is a nice touch.

Child safety seat accommodation

8.0
There are two car seat anchors on each of the outboard middle seats, hidden under slits. They are slightly below the slit and quite easy to access. Tethers are on the bottom of the second-row seatback. No anchors in the third row, but there are two tethers in the middle of the seatback.

Towing

7.0
The all-wheel-drive MDX can tow up to 5,000 pounds (front-wheel-drive models are limited to 3,500 pounds), but you'll have to buy the $990 hitch. It has a higher tow capacity than some rivals, but competitors from Germany and the UK can all tow more than 7,000 pounds.

Technology

7.5
The MDX's dual-screen setup certainly looks high-tech but isn't terribly intuitive, even after you've used it for a while. It's difficult to remember which screen contains which settings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are present, but the knob controller is suboptimal.

Smartphone integration

8.0
The A-Spec features five USB ports: three under the front armrest console and two behind the console for rear passengers. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, but the image is displayed on the top screen. That means you have to use the dash-mounted knob controller to access it.

Driver aids

6.0
The MDX boasts many features, but they're not all well-sorted. The adaptive cruise accelerated and braked suddenly in heavy traffic. In several instances, it accelerated after coming to a complete stop, even though the car in front hadn't moved. It slammed on the brakes afterward, preventing a collision, but the action was jarring. Lane keeping assist didn't always activate. The surround-view camera display resolution is muddy.

Voice control

7.5
The voice control system recognizes speech well, and navigation instructions are easily understood. It didn't always have our phonebook indexed, so calling via voice commands ("Call Mike," for example) wasn't always possible.
Features
Available in:
Available Colors
Exterior Colors
Avaliable in
SH-AWD, Base, Sport Hybrid SH-AWD, SH-AWD A-Spec

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2019 Acura MDX.

5 star reviews: 71%
4 star reviews: 16%
3 star reviews: 3%
2 star reviews: 3%
1 star reviews: 7%
Average user rating: 4.4 stars based on 31 total reviews

Trending topics in reviews

  • handling & steering
  • interior
  • comfort
  • spaciousness
  • value
  • seats
  • appearance
  • fuel efficiency
  • driving experience
  • ride quality
  • brakes
  • transmission
  • engine
  • safety
  • maintenance & parts
  • acceleration
  • electrical system
  • infotainment system
  • technology
  • climate control
  • dashboard
  • reliability & manufacturing quality
  • sound system
  • steering wheel
  • towing
  • wheels & tires
  • lights
  • road noise

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, MDX solid and proven after 10k
Tom,
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

Solid proven well appointed, good size, excellent technology package, 20 inch tires, very comfortable. Beats my Mercedes ml class. No real extras. best price thru Edmunds After 1 year, 10k mileage, not a single problem. Great

5 out of 5 stars, An SUV handles like a car
Jackie,
SH-AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)

Handles like a car. The new tech package is great. We love the 2nd row captains chairs. Many cool features. I leased the car now wishing we bought.

4 out of 5 stars, Hybrid or Not
Noelsup,
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

When I saw the specs comparison of the Standard 2019 MDX w/ Tech and the Hybrid Tech model my decision was clear . The hybrid adds up to 5 extra miles per gallon while providing 30 more horsepower. I said where do I sign . This is my first hybrid and I am still getting used to part of the engine turning off while in traffic or waiting for a signal light to change. It can become annoying but other than that the car rides great. One important point to note the Hybrid model you can not add a hitch or tow. also the vehicle does not come with a spare or lug wrench or jack: instead comes with an inflator system .

5 out of 5 stars, Active Damper System is GREAT!
Bob-o,
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD w/Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

I have only had this vehicle for a couple of months now, so still getting used to the hybrid part of it. Traded in my 2018 Acura RDX Advance because the ride was so non-luxury. Drove a regular MDX and it rode much nicer, but the Hybrid with the Active Dampers is amazing! (it is also now standard on the 2019 MDX advance non hybrid) It rides so nice. It is fast yet comfortable, and rides beautifully. The switch from battery to gas is mostly seamless. The 7 speed dual clutch is great, but at lower speeds tends to stumble like most dual clutch transmissions. There could be less road noise (an Acura trait). I love the infotainment system, and while it is dated, it has been in my last 3 cars and it works GREAT. Of course that is if you take the time to learn it and speak to it correctly and clearly. Love my MDX and may buy this one at the end of the lease!

Write a review

See all 31 reviews

Features & Specs

SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package features & specs
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$51,300
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD features & specs
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$46,300
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package features & specs
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$58,050
MPG 19 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 6
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
Technology Package 4dr SUV features & specs
Technology Package 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 9A
MSRP$49,300
MPG 20 city / 27 hwy
SeatingSeats 7
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Horsepower290 hp @ 6200 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2019 Acura MDX features & specs

Safety

Our experts’ favorite MDX safety features:

Lane Keeping Assist
Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
Adaptive Cruise Control
Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
Surround-View Camera System
Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.

NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Side Barrier RatingRating
Overall5 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger5 / 5
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front Seat5 / 5
Back Seat5 / 5
RolloverRating
Rollover4 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

Acura MDX vs. the competition

Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60

If space and smoothness are priorities, the QX60 might be up your alley. It has three rows of seating and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is inherently smoother than any other gearbox. But the QX60 lacks the MDX's relatively sharp steering and handling. It's less expensive in base form than the MDX, though options in the QX60 are offered in somewhat expensive bundles.

Compare Acura MDX & Infiniti QX60 features

Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot

Fraternal twin to the Acura MDX, the Honda Pilot is the less expensive, more mainstream companion. It's not quite as well-equipped or fancy on the inside, but the Pilot shares its size, many of its driver assistance features and V6 engine with the MDX. If you're willing to forgo some amenities and tech hardware, the Pilot will serve you well.

Compare Acura MDX & Honda Pilot features

Acura MDX vs. Lexus RX 350L

Only the L version of the Lexus RX has a third-row seat, and it's a less spacious row than that of the MDX. The RX 350L also isn't as sporty as the MDX, but it is a very comfortable and quiet choice for covering long-distances. Its V6 engine has plenty of power, too. Like the MDX, the RX is also available as a hybrid. Overall, we prefer the MDX for its more engaging driving dynamics.

Compare Acura MDX & Lexus RX 350L features

FAQ

Is the Acura MDX a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2019 MDX both on the road and at the track, giving it a 8.0 out of 10. You probably care about Acura MDX fuel economy, so it's important to know that the MDX gets an EPA-estimated 21 mpg to 27 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the MDX has 15.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Acura MDX. Learn more

What's new in the 2019 Acura MDX?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura MDX:

  • Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
  • Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
  • New A-Spec variant
  • Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Learn more

Is the Acura MDX reliable?

To determine whether the Acura MDX is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MDX. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MDX's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2019 Acura MDX a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2019 Acura MDX is a good car. Edmunds' expert testing team reviewed the 2019 MDX and gave it a 8.0 out of 10. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2019 MDX is a good car for you. Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura MDX?

The least-expensive 2019 Acura MDX is the 2019 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,300.

Other versions include:

  • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $51,300
  • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $46,300
  • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $58,050
  • Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $49,300
  • 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,300
  • SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $54,800
  • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $53,300
  • Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,800
  • SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $60,050
  • Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $56,050
  • Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,550
  • Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $58,050
  • Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $51,300
Learn more

What are the different models of Acura MDX?

If you're interested in the Acura MDX, the next question is, which MDX model is right for you? MDX variants include SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A). For a full list of MDX models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2019 Acura MDX

The 2019 Acura MDX is a capable and enjoyable-to-drive luxury three-row SUV. Like all Acuras, it's available as a single model with two major option packages and your choice of front- or all-wheel drive. All MDXs employ a 3.5-liter V6 and a nine-speed automatic, except for the hybrid, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 and a seven-speed automatic in conjunction with three electric motors.

In base form, the 2019 Acura MDX comes solidly equipped with comfort, safety and technology features, including tri-zone climate control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The major packages for the MDX are called Technology, Advance and A-Spec. As the name suggests, the Technology package includes more electronic equipment such as a 10-speaker premium audio system and driver aids such as navigation and blind-spot monitoring. The Advance package provides more creature comforts, including premium leather, ventilated front seats and heated second-row captain's chairs. An optional Entertainment package adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. A-Spec is an appearance package that offers half-inch wider wheels and Acura's self-described Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.

The available hybrid system improves power and fuel economy. The system employs a 3.0-liter V6 engine and three electric motors, one as part of the powertrain package and one turning each of the rear wheels. The hybrid also replaces the nine-speed automatic with a seven-speed transmission. Total system output is 321 horsepower. The EPA fuel economy rating for the hybrid is 27 mpg combined.

The MDX is well-regarded among buyers for its impressive build quality, reliability record and resale values. We like it because it's enjoyable to drive. Acura's SH-AWD system helps to make it one of the more engaging luxury SUVs on the market, though the ride can be a bit firmer than in other luxury SUVs — but not firm enough to bother us. And in terms of practicality, the MDX is one of just a handful of midsize luxury SUVs that offer the convenience of a third-row seat. When you're ready to find yours, use Edmunds' suite of shopping tools to find the perfect 2019 Acura MDX for you.

2019 Acura MDX Overview

The 2019 Acura MDX is offered in the following submodels: MDX SUV, MDX Hybrid. Available styles include SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A).

What do people think of the 2019 Acura MDX?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura MDX and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MDX 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MDX.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura MDX and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MDX featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

Why trust Edmunds?

Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura MDX?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Acura lease specials

