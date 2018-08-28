2019 Acura MDX
What’s new
- Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
- Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
- New A-Spec variant
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
- Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season traction
- Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
- Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
- Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
- Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
- Two-screen infotainment system is nonintuitive and difficult to control
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The current generation MDX dates back to the 2014 model year, which is definitely getting into senior citizen status for the automotive world. Yet the 2019 Acura MDX's virtues are intact. Thanks to a constant stream of updates, the MDX remains a top pick for a luxury SUV. With three rows of seating and a large, comfortable cabin, it works great as a family hauler, and it presents plenty of value thanks to an impressive number of standard features for the money.
It's available with two powertrains. The optional gasoline-electric hybrid has a 3.0-liter V6 engine, while the base version has a 3.5-liter V6. While the hybrid delivers better fuel economy and quicker acceleration, the base version is no slouch. All MDXs are available with Acura's sophisticated Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) system, which has a tangible positive influence on handling.
The MDX has a couple of downsides, with the main one that its interior doesn't quite match the opulent luxury found in some rival models. Overall, though, the 2019 MDX remains a worthy contender among three-row midsize luxury crossover SUVs.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Acura MDX? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 SH-AWD with Technology and Entertainment Packages. How much did we like the MDX's quiet interior? How was the tech? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? How was the fuel economy? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2019 MDX differs from the 2014 model we tested — in 2016, it added a new SH-AWD system, nine-speed automatic, smartphone integration and a hybrid trim — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
2019 Acura MDX models
The 2019 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): Standard, Technology, Advance and A-Spec. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. A-Spec is an appearance package.
All of the above employ a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 267 lb-ft) that's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive. The Sport Hybrid uses a smaller 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Highlights of the Standard trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Tech features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, five USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.
The Technology trim adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.
This year's new A-Spec trim level is similar to the Technology but has blacked-out exterior trim, wider wheels and tires, a thicker-rimmed steering wheel, front seat ventilation and unique cabin cosmetics.
Compared to the Technology trim, Advance turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, adaptive suspension dampers, wider wheels and tires, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades, and two additional USB ports for the third row.
An Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or Advance package and adds a rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers. If you pair it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the standard second-row bench seating with heated captain's chairs for the Technology trim.
Finally, there's the all-wheel-drive MDX Sport Hybrid. It's available in the Technology and Advance trims only.
Trim tested
Scorecard
|Overall
|8.0 / 10
|Driving
|8.0
|Comfort
|8.0
|Interior
|7.5
|Utility
|9.0
|Technology
|7.5
Driving8.0
Acceleration8.5
Braking7.0
Steering8.0
Handling8.5
Drivability7.0
Off-road7.5
Comfort8.0
Seat comfort8.5
Ride comfort8.5
Noise & vibration8.5
Climate control7.0
Interior7.5
Ease of use5.5
Getting in/getting out7.5
Driving position8.5
Roominess8.0
Visibility8.0
Quality7.5
Utility9.0
Small-item storage9.0
Cargo space9.0
Child safety seat accommodation8.0
Towing7.0
Technology7.5
Smartphone integration8.0
Driver aids6.0
Voice control7.5
Most helpful consumer reviews
Solid proven well appointed, good size, excellent technology package, 20 inch tires, very comfortable. Beats my Mercedes ml class. No real extras. best price thru Edmunds After 1 year, 10k mileage, not a single problem. Great
Handles like a car. The new tech package is great. We love the 2nd row captains chairs. Many cool features. I leased the car now wishing we bought.
When I saw the specs comparison of the Standard 2019 MDX w/ Tech and the Hybrid Tech model my decision was clear . The hybrid adds up to 5 extra miles per gallon while providing 30 more horsepower. I said where do I sign . This is my first hybrid and I am still getting used to part of the engine turning off while in traffic or waiting for a signal light to change. It can become annoying but other than that the car rides great. One important point to note the Hybrid model you can not add a hitch or tow. also the vehicle does not come with a spare or lug wrench or jack: instead comes with an inflator system .
I have only had this vehicle for a couple of months now, so still getting used to the hybrid part of it. Traded in my 2018 Acura RDX Advance because the ride was so non-luxury. Drove a regular MDX and it rode much nicer, but the Hybrid with the Active Dampers is amazing! (it is also now standard on the 2019 MDX advance non hybrid) It rides so nice. It is fast yet comfortable, and rides beautifully. The switch from battery to gas is mostly seamless. The 7 speed dual clutch is great, but at lower speeds tends to stumble like most dual clutch transmissions. There could be less road noise (an Acura trait). I love the infotainment system, and while it is dated, it has been in my last 3 cars and it works GREAT. Of course that is if you take the time to learn it and speak to it correctly and clearly. Love my MDX and may buy this one at the end of the lease!
Features & Specs
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$51,300
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$46,300
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$58,050
|MPG
|19 city / 26 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 6
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
|Technology Package 4dr SUV
3.5L 6cyl 9A
|MSRP
|$49,300
|MPG
|20 city / 27 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 7
|Transmission
|9-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6200 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MDX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura MDX vs. the competition
Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60
If space and smoothness are priorities, the QX60 might be up your alley. It has three rows of seating and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is inherently smoother than any other gearbox. But the QX60 lacks the MDX's relatively sharp steering and handling. It's less expensive in base form than the MDX, though options in the QX60 are offered in somewhat expensive bundles.
Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot
Fraternal twin to the Acura MDX, the Honda Pilot is the less expensive, more mainstream companion. It's not quite as well-equipped or fancy on the inside, but the Pilot shares its size, many of its driver assistance features and V6 engine with the MDX. If you're willing to forgo some amenities and tech hardware, the Pilot will serve you well.
Acura MDX vs. Lexus RX 350L
Only the L version of the Lexus RX has a third-row seat, and it's a less spacious row than that of the MDX. The RX 350L also isn't as sporty as the MDX, but it is a very comfortable and quiet choice for covering long-distances. Its V6 engine has plenty of power, too. Like the MDX, the RX is also available as a hybrid. Overall, we prefer the MDX for its more engaging driving dynamics.
