Used 2015 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
3,469 listings
- 122,100 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Taxi
$10,995$3,699 Below Market
- 165,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,755$2,329 Below Market
- 182,511 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,990$2,364 Below Market
- 105,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,977$1,299 Below Market
- 107,762 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,830$1,763 Below Market
- 73,126 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,006
- 63,793 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,599$1,585 Below Market
- 65,200 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,000$2,643 Below Market
- 117,034 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,395$1,534 Below Market
- 110,959 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,786$1,136 Below Market
- 78,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,999$1,842 Below Market
- 121,063 miles
$15,825$2,253 Below Market
- 103,959 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,988$1,595 Below Market
- 80,540 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$18,811
- 72,843 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,999$1,955 Below Market
- 123,827 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,388$1,590 Below Market
- 24,624 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,900
- 49,574 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$15,005
rescuegal,09/11/2015
LX 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
Yes, traded my old lady for a new version. Have had my LX for a few weeks and am happy with it. Runs very quiet and smooth. As for a comparison to my 2005: The driver's seat is ok but would prefer the old version and no adjustable seat. Just not a good trade off for me. With less padding, I feel the new seat fabric will wear out faster and it is not as comfortable. I miss the center console in front that you can actually reach. The new one is on the floor. (safety factor) The standard wheels look cheap. You can get better Honda wheels but you might need a second job. It is time to have the ability to fold the middle seats into the floor and have a flat storage surface. Tired of storing seats in the house. (dog friendly issue) Manual is a little hard to read. Taking the above into account, I still feel that the Odessey is the best van out there.
