Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,915
|$5,854
|$6,901
|Clean
|$3,571
|$5,342
|$6,297
|Average
|$2,884
|$4,317
|$5,090
|Rough
|$2,197
|$3,293
|$3,882
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,665
|$3,684
|$4,235
|Clean
|$2,431
|$3,361
|$3,865
|Average
|$1,963
|$2,717
|$3,124
|Rough
|$1,496
|$2,072
|$2,383
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,830
|$4,046
|$4,702
|Clean
|$2,582
|$3,692
|$4,291
|Average
|$2,085
|$2,984
|$3,468
|Rough
|$1,589
|$2,276
|$2,645
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,741
|$3,687
|$4,199
|Clean
|$2,500
|$3,365
|$3,832
|Average
|$2,019
|$2,720
|$3,097
|Rough
|$1,538
|$2,074
|$2,362