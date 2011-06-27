  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Suburban Value

Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,915$5,854$6,901
Clean$3,571$5,342$6,297
Average$2,884$4,317$5,090
Rough$2,197$3,293$3,882
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,665$3,684$4,235
Clean$2,431$3,361$3,865
Average$1,963$2,717$3,124
Rough$1,496$2,072$2,383
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 2500 LS Rwd 4dr SUV (6.0L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,830$4,046$4,702
Clean$2,582$3,692$4,291
Average$2,085$2,984$3,468
Rough$1,589$2,276$2,645
Estimated values
2005 Chevrolet Suburban 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,741$3,687$4,199
Clean$2,500$3,365$3,832
Average$2,019$2,720$3,097
Rough$1,538$2,074$2,362
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2005 Chevrolet Suburban on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,431 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,361 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban ranges from $1,496 to $4,235, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
