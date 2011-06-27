Used 2005 Chevrolet Suburban Consumer Reviews

Highly recommended, plus decent MPGs 99avalon , 05/05/2014 14 of 14 people found this review helpful For 2 yrs we have owned an 05 Suburban 1500 LS 2wd and we love it. It is comfortable, capable, and spacious. I have hauled 9 large adults in it for work trips. We tow our family quads to the dunes or the cabin with it. We travel, and run errands, and basically do everything with it. Easy to get in and out of. Low maintenance. 139K miles. All original. Last week I drove from Utah to Arizona and back with my boys and a load of stuff, and at 70 mph with the cruise/AC on I averaged 23.5 mpgs with my manual calculations. My wife loves this truck for hauling kids and friends to school or the park. I love how smooth it rides down the freeway and the power it has. It's a perfect vehicle for us. Report Abuse

Another superior Chevy truck! Maestro , 08/14/2016 1500 LS 4WD 4dr SUV (5.3L 8cyl 4A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful *UPDATE, 2/17/2019 Edmunds asked me to update my review. After adding another 29K to the odometer between February 2017 and February 2018, and starting to see the effects of salt damage appear, I decided to sell me beloved Suburban in March of 2018. A local guy bought it, and we still seem him driving it around from time to time! So it is still on the road! Look for another review though, because I bought another one!!! *UPDATE, 8/16/2017 Since my last update six months ago, I have added nearly 10K to the odometer. Still going... *UPDATE, 2/15/2017 I can't kill it! This Suburban just goes and goes! Since the last review, I have replaced the rear brakes and paid for a software update ($120) that improved climate control functions and other items. That's it! I reluctantly replaced my 2004 Chevy Avalanche for no other reason than the condensed salt spray being used on highways in MA, RI and CT during the winters, which began to rot out the undercarriage. I toyed with having an auto body shop fix it, but my wife and I agreed that our needs had changed. I purchased a pre-owned Ford Expedition - BIG MISTAKE. It was a problem child, and the dealer had to buy it back from me 3 months later. So I went back to Chevy and bought this Suburban LT pre-owned with 125K miles on it. WOW! Two years later, I have added 44K miles to the odometer, and have only replaced the tires, rear brakes and an original front wheel bearing. I use it to plow in winter, tow a cargo trailer and camper, and make routine trips across 4 states. This is one tough truck with all the comforts! I am so glad I went back to Chevy, and have, after many years, developed brand loyalty. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

For a big family, there's no other ride! Ricky , 07/01/2009 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We have a large family (7) already when we purchased this Suburban. Then, we became foster parents and we grew to 9! Ours has the optional bench seat in the front, which is a rarity we found out, but we all love it. For the large family, there's no other way to go. We can even go on weeks' vacation with most of the luggage in the back! Report Abuse

The best truck in the world London , 01/01/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I am disabled and have difficulty moving around. Our Suburban is the only vehicle that I can comfortably enter and exit without assistance. The cargo area is large enough to accommodate my wheelchair, in addition to weekly groceries for our family of 4. Recently after a day of shopping, we were called to the assistance of some friends that were stranded. Our family and our groceries were in the truck, yet we were able to pick up the couple from their vehicle, along with items from their car, and everyone was comfortable. Amazing! Report Abuse