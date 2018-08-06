5 star reviews: 52 %

4 star reviews: 18 %

3 star reviews: 10 %

2 star reviews: 5 %

1 star reviews: 15 %

Average user rating: 3.9 stars based on 84 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, Two weeks in, I love my Crosstrek

DS , 11/06/2018

2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

It's early days for me and my Crosstrek, but so far I love the car. Interior-wise, as far as space, it's big enough for my needs, quite similar to the 2006 Pontiac Vibe I sold to get it. It's loaded with active safety technology. Contrary to Edmunds' review, the car is not underpowered, even on steep hills. The CVT transmission is smooth and precise, and I love the paddle shifters that give me manual control when I want it. The car has a nice, tight turning radius, and handles well with Subaru's praiseworthy AWD. It's a small SUV, with a very solid, almost muscular road feel. Finally, it's well crafted... and good to look at IMHO.

5 out of 5 stars, Just buy it ...Crosstrek Best in Class

Autumn , 03/21/2019

2.0i Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

We tested every sub compact...And I mean every. Was a little concerned Crosstrek didn’t accelerate fast enough, as we do mostly highway. Loved everthing else, so purchased. Once you settle in...It’s plenty of power. Handles super, brakes great, very comfortable ride, wonderful in and out and for loading, great visabilty. Larger info screen is very easy on eyes. Learned in a weak. Backup camera very sharp. Could be a tad less wind noise on highway and tire noise, but just a tad. All the smaller SUV’s have that unless you go for a luxury, Volvo or Audi...Not worth the pricetag. Honda HRV was terrible power in highway- loud on highway, Nissan too loud, under-powered, Toyota CHR - OK, no AWD, Hyndai nice, but loud on highway - too many recalls, KIA Soul good acceration, quiet ride and good handling, no AWD, Sportage, real nice, bad gas milage, too many recalls. Crosstrek - at Downingtown, PA, Reedman Toll - Great price, comfortable to deal with sales staff - Sean Walker. Crosstrek gas mileage great in class for an SUV. Got the Limited with Harmon stereo and leather all...Really sweetens the ride. Don’t really need the stereo upgrade - the base stereo was very good - Just wanted a little more presence in the audio sound. Used to have a Volvo...The Crosstrek feels similarly upscale, suprisingly. Seat could use thigh supports, for long drives, but still no deal breaker. Power lift is not needed as the Crosstrek height is a comfortable lift and close. Honda better bump up their SUV’s. Get the Crosstrek. Feels sooo safe on the highway. Happy shopping. 6 months in...still satisfied...Could use a little better gas milage..very odd...the driver side view mirror reflect the dash board....which can def be distracting when driving...it’s like it’s overlayed in the mirror...dealer said that’s just the way it is...but, I’ve never had a car do that...the CVT engines can def run rubber bandish, they all do...but you adjust to the way the car performs. But it handles great, plenty of power for me, especially on the highway, and def a softer and more quiet ride than any of the other sub-compact suv’s I tested in it’s class - Mazda, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Buick, Nissan....Kia was a softer ride...But bad gas mileage and too many recalls. Volvo drove like a dream - But I previously owned one and they are ridiculous expensive to maintain down the road. In the shop way too much. Subaru very easy to keep clean, too. Stereo nice, Harmon Karmon, could use a little fatter sound. Next time getting dealer to put sound dampering in doors...starting to get bass vibration in doors and volume isn’t even that high...bass is only a notch above factory setting. I’ll bring it down and see if that helps. Love the LED headlights. Overall - Still thumbs up at 4,800 miles.

5 out of 5 stars, Driver is in total control with comfort.

Kevin Phillips , 09/25/2018

2.0i 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

I am in my late 50's and a very active outdoorsy guy . I was searching for a vehicle that I could use as my daily work commuter that would get me around efficiently on snow covered roads since I live in a very rural area of Virginia. And since I am also an outdoor enthusiast I could also use it to transport my bicycle and kayak anywhere my journey would take me. A new large SUV or 4WD truck was out of the question due to the price of these rigs , and since the gas mileage isn't the greatest either on these larger rigs.. So I decided to purchase a small SUV. As I started looking at different brands and models I settled on a Subaru Crosstrek because it fit the bill as a utility vehicle that could use as my daily driver, plus transport my bicycle and kayak which I frequently use. And it would take me anywhere I needed to go in adverse weather conditions. . Fuel mileage was an important factor with my decision since I commute 45 miles a day to my job. I have not been disappointed with my decision with purchasing a 2019 CrossTrek. The gas mileage a averages between 32 -34 mpg as a commuter car, "with the CVT transmission". I installed crossbars on the roof and the car transports my bicycle and kayak as it was designed for. I have owned this car for nearly 2 months now and the odometer has just tuned over 3000 miles. I have not experienced any quality or reliability issues at all. This is a very comfortable car with a well designed , driver friendly interior. Has ample storage space behind the rear seat for luggage and groceries . The handling of this car is superb as it doesn't even handle like a small SUV. It handles crooked country roads like a dream . There isn't any body roll at all while driving on back country roads. The ride is firm, yet not choppy feeling. Feels smooth and makes me feel like I am in total control of the vehicle no mater what the road conditions are. Since we have experienced heavy rains in my local area some of the back country gravel roads have washed out and have deep gullies as a result of the flooding. I have driven this car across some of the washouts and it has enough ground clearance that I experienced no dragging of the bumpers or undercarriage. I would highly recommend this car to anyone needing a small crossover SUV . It handles back country roads like a champ. And on smooth highway's it rides and handles like a sports car. The exterior has a sporty appearance and is eye pleasing to look at.. I am looking forward to this winter because I anticipate that this car will be excellent on the snow covered rural roads where I live.

5 out of 5 stars, May be the last car we buy!

Linda S. , 12/26/2018

2.0i Premium 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

We just purchased the 2019 Subaru Crosstrek Premium a couple weeks ago, and we absolutely love it! Since we are retired now and we drive around 30,000 a year, we were looking for a reliable vehicle with a reasonable price tag, and with great gas mileage. We traded in a 2013 Ford Escape that was "loaded." In order to save money, we decided to purchase a "non-loaded" vehicle. The only 2 things I wanted for sure was heated seats and heated outside mirrors. Cody at Briggs Subaru in Topeka, Kansas, found us the vehicle we were looking for. The sticker on the Crosstrek said 27 city and 33 highway. Well, we have put 1200 miles on it already. The highest mileage we have attained is 40.2 mpg. and the lowest was 29.9. This beats the Escape mpg, which was 21 - 26 (on a good day). The ride is very smooth and the steering is quite tight. Just have to pay attention at all times. So far, we have only found 2 negatives. As in other reviews, the rate of acceleration was slow, but we are able to gain highway speed if we "push" it. The only other negative, so far, is getting in and out of the vehicle. Easier to get in and out of the passenger side, but still a little uncomfortable to exit. We can handle these "negatives", as the overall value and performance exceeds our expectations.

Write a review

See all 84 reviews