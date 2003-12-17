Extended Warranties Vs. Certified Used Car Programs

Certified Used Vehicles

When buying a certified used car, you are really getting value in two ways. First of all, you are buying a car that has been thoroughly inspected (assuming that all the inspections promised in the program have been properly carried out). Beyond that, if the vehicle breaks down while it is still under the warranty that comes in the program, it will be repaired free of charge.

To put this another way, a certified used car is one that has been lightly used, thoroughly inspected (and repaired if necessary) and then covered by an extended warranty. Additionally, some certified programs offer roadside assistance where a tow truck will be dispatched to assist you wherever you have broken down. All of these benefits are purchased for one price — in other words, you negotiate and buy a certified used car for one price rather than the cost of the car and the cost of the warranty.