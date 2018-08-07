All About Front-, Rear-, Four- and All-Wheel Drive

AWD vs. 4WD

So you've decided you need power to all four wheels. But which system do you want? Choosing between AWD and 4WD used to be fairly simple &mdash one was for sporty cars on pavement and the other for trucks and SUVs on rugged mountain trails. But today those distinctions have become blurred. Although many car shoppers, and some automakers, still adhere to these traditional labels, manufacturers tend to define the terms to suit their own model lineups and marketing strategies.

Nevertheless, the 4WD label is still generally applied to vehicles intended for heavy-duty or off-road use. AWD systems can be found on everything from sports cars to trucks and SUVs of all stripes — including milder SUVs or crossovers that are designed for soccer moms and pops, as well as line-topping luxury models. AWD also can be found on high-clearance, knobby-tired models for outdoorsy people.

AWD systems come in two styles. There are those with part-time or automatic AWD in which the vehicle typically operates in front-wheel-drive mode with power delivered to all four wheels only when needed. And there's full-time AWD that delivers power to all the wheels all the time, much like a 4WD system, except there's no extreme low range for serious off-roading. Some AWD systems also offer what is commonly called torque vectoring, in which sensors direct engine power to the wheels with the most traction regardless of which end or side they are on. AWD systems typically are used for cars and crossovers and are most efficient on pavement and well-maintained dirt and gravel roads.

The 4WD systems also come in part-time and full-time versions and are typically found in trucks and SUVs that are designed for both on-road and more rugged off-road use. Part-time systems operate in two-wheel-drive mode until the driver — or an onboard computer that monitors traction — decides that it's time for all four wheels to share the work. Full-time 4WD is just what its name suggests, with all wheels being driven all the time.